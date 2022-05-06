Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$110 $73 (33% OFF)
Rooted in Nike's athletic DNA, these stylish sneakers with that big iconic swoosh are actually also made from at least 20 percent recycled materials. If you want to look good while also doing good (or at least not doing bad), these are the sneakers for you.
$700 $600 (14% OFF)
Breville's best-selling espresso machine, this kitchen appliance makes having specialty coffee in the comfort of your own home a snap, courtesy of its built-in grinder, precision controls, etc. If you like a latte in the morning, you've got to try this machine out.
$429 $380 (11% OFF)
Undoubtedly the best overall adjustable dumbbells on the market, these scale from 5-52.5 pounds each, giving you a ton of free-weight versatility while saving huge on space. If you have a home gym, these are practically a must-have.
$150 $45 (70% OFF)
With up to 21 hours of total playback per charge, active noise-canceling technology, sweat-proofing (making them perfect for workouts) and simple touch controls, these headphones are rock-solid — and that was before the massive discount.
$549 $389 (30% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GP90)
A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.
$40 $32 (20% OFF)
Compatible with any car (that has air conditioning vents) and any MagSafe phone and/or phone case, this magnetic mount is perfect for keeping your phone in your field of vision while remaining safely hands-free on the road.
$1,599 $1,439 (10% OFF W/ CODE SAVE10)
Touted as America's "#1 best rated certified organic mattress," this mattress is made from a bunch of top-notch natural materials (like latex, wool and cotton), and it manages that without sacrificing on comfort and support. This is a tough mattress to beat at any price.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
Made in the USA from a near-magical concrete-like material that won't overheat or crumble, this little tabletop device will let you bring the campfire with you anywhere, anytime — making it perfect for setting the mood for romance, spooky stories and more.
$118 $94 (20% OFF)
With the durability of work pants blended with the stretchiness and breathability of much more lounge-ready bottoms, Proof's Rover Pant might just become your go-to everyday pair. And they'll look great the entire time.
$70 $60 (14% OFF)
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
$375 $300 (20% OFF)
An iconic digital timepiece from Citizen, this take benefits from a subtle, sinister and (most importantly) black Darth Vader-inspired makeover that'll have you wondering why you didn't join the Dark Side sooner.
$249 $149 (40% OFF)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only one color is on sale currently at REI (Supply Green and Mango), the Nano Puff at 40% off is easily a deal to scoop up.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan, which comes with its own lid, spoon and steamer basket, is a nonstick wonder that belongs in every chef's kitchen. It was made to replace up to eight pieces of kitchenware and, by golly, it does just that.
$599 $499 (17% OFF)
Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.
$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)
When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.
$189 $142 (25% OFF w/ code SAVEMORE)
This recreation of a '70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. And this blacked-out version is tough to beat. A classic watch at an excellent price.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.
$68 $41 (40% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)
Everyone needs a good pair of shades. But these ones are all the more special thanks to polarization, an ultralight recycled plastic frame, timeless styling and — best of all — a lifetime warranty.
$2,844 $2,195 (23% OFF)
Not only does this price score you one of the best high-tech rowers ever to be built — ideal for chasing your fitness goals — but the package also includes a bevy of other accessories and even access to a 1:1 personal training session.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$98 $59 (40% off)
Levi's, elevated.
$80 $48 (40% off)
Be prepared for life's pop quizzes.
$110 $78 (33% off)
Air? Max. Savings? Max.
$350 $280 (20% off)
For the Star Wars fans.
$375 $300 (20% off)
May the 4th be with you (while you save).
$160 $120 (40% off)
Save on this simple, stylish overshirt.
$90 $35 (62% off)
The original.
$109 $75 (32% off)
Sandal season is approaching.
$85 $60 (30% off)
Classic Vans, on sale now.
$85 $60 (30% off)
This simple Adidas hoodie is a steal.
$169 $109 (36% off)
A 3/4 zip rain jacket.
$180 $126 (30% off)
This versatileboot is waterproof.
