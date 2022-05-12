Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
$100 $85 (15% OFF)
Don't want to spend the cash it takes to get a Yeti? You don't have to. RTIC coolers are arguably just as good and come in at a much more bearable price, especially when they're on sale. This one holds 20 cans, but the 30-can and 40-can soft cooler packs are on sale, too.
$179 $129 (27% OFF)
This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price, designed by Todd Snyder himself.
$1,099 $899 (18% OFF)
This clever grill from Spark Grills combines Bluetooth tech and an electric ignition with the flavors and dependability of charcoal to make whipping up steaks, veggies or pizza as simple as its ever been. This package comes with everything you need to get started, including three types of charcoal.
$520 $400 (23% OFF)
Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
Originally introduced in 1964, the K-6 boot is a staple of the outdoor world and one of the best values you'll find for a hiking boot. It has a Goodyear-welted Vibram rubber sole and a breathable, waterproof WeatherEdge membrane to keep moisture out.
$58 $46 (20% OFF W/ CODE JANJI20)
A tee for the warmest days of the year, the Janji Helio Tech Tee is made from a fast-drying, ultra-light material that won't cling thanks to a textured interior. If you train in the heat of the day, this tee is for you.
$250 $180 (28% OFF)
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$365 $310 (15% OFF)
The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.
$140 $70 (50% OFF)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 8-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just $70.
$78 $35 (55% OFF)
Made to move like a yoga guru, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening hot yoga class or just running errands around town.
$160 $137 (14% OFF)
If you train hard on the road, this plush, secure running shoe from Nike will help you reach your goals, whether it is your first marathon or a 5k PR. A highly responsive training shoe, the Zoom Fly 4 also features a sock-like upper that is ultra-breathable on the hottest days.
$71 $29 (59% OFF)
A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
Set it and forget it. Don't stand around at the grill when you can just set the Smoke X4 to your desired temperature and it will do the rest, letting you know when your steak, ribs, chicken or whatever else you're grillin' is ready to eat.
$109 $75 (31% OFF)
We pit Chacos against Tevas to see which was the better hiking sandal for summer and the Chaco came out on top thanks to their sturdy construction and resole program (yep, you can get them resoled). If you've got the chance to pick these up at a discount, you take it.
$70 $60 (14% OFF)
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
$549 $389 (30% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GP90)
A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$125 $70 (44% off)
Wild, wild west(ern shirt).
$179 $129 ($50 off)
Exclusive to Todd Snyder.
$149 $82 (45% off)
Can't beat this classic.
$185 $75 (59% off)
You can't go wrong with a Wayfarer.
$110 $61 (45% off)
Casual pants, killer price.
$90 $63 (30% off)
These aren't your average Asics.
$78 $57 (30% off)
Save on this simple staple.
$88 $44 (50% off)
A true Todd Snyder classic.
$98 $59 (40% off)
Levi's, elevated.
$80 $48 (40% off)
Be prepared for life's pop quizzes.
$110 $78 (33% off)
Air? Max. Savings? Max.
$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
