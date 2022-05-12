Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: $200 Off Spark Grills, $50 Off a Todd Snyder Watch & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
spark grills
Spark Grills

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC
SAVE NOW

$100 $85 (15% OFF)

Don't want to spend the cash it takes to get a Yeti? You don't have to. RTIC coolers are arguably just as good and come in at a much more bearable price, especially when they're on sale. This one holds 20 cans, but the 30-can and 40-can soft cooler packs are on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COOLERS

Q Timex for Todd Snyder
Q Timex for Todd Snyder
Timex
SAVE NOW

$179 $129 (27% OFF)

This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price, designed by Todd Snyder himself.

READ HOW TO BE A WATCH GUY

Spark Grill Essentials Package
Spark Grill Essentials Package
Spark Grills
SAVE NOW

$1,099 $899 (18% OFF)

This clever grill from Spark Grills combines Bluetooth tech and an electric ignition with the flavors and dependability of charcoal to make whipping up steaks, veggies or pizza as simple as its ever been. This package comes with everything you need to get started, including three types of charcoal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower TP02 Purifier Fan
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$520 $400 (23% OFF)

Dyson makes some of the smartest home appliances around, including its exceptional fans and air purifiers. This one has both — a combo that will come in handy for allergy season and as temperatures warm this spring and summer.

READ OUR DYSON GUIDE

Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer K-6 Boot
Eddie Bauer
SAVE NOW

$200 $150 (25% OFF)

Originally introduced in 1964, the K-6 boot is a staple of the outdoor world and one of the best values you'll find for a hiking boot. It has a Goodyear-welted Vibram rubber sole and a breathable, waterproof WeatherEdge membrane to keep moisture out.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Janji Helio Tech Tee
Janji Helio Tech Tee
Janji
SAVE NOW

$58 $46 (20% OFF W/ CODE JANJI20)

A tee for the warmest days of the year, the Janji Helio Tech Tee is made from a fast-drying, ultra-light material that won't cling thanks to a textured interior. If you train in the heat of the day, this tee is for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOUTIQUE RUNNING BRANDS

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Beats
SAVE NOW

$250 $180 (28% OFF)

Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EARBUDS

Ratio Six Coffeemaker
Ratio Six Coffeemaker
Ratio
SAVE NOW

$365 $310 (15% OFF)

The Ratio Six Coffee Maker rarely goes on sale. Not only does it look great on the countertop, but it also makes artisan coffee with the push of a button by simulating a skilled barista pour-over process. If you want to splurge on a coffee machine, this is the time to do so.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan / SD5 - Second Quality
All-Clad 8-Inch Fry Pan / SD5 - Second Quality
All-Clad
SAVE NOW

$140 $70 (50% OFF)

All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 8-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for just $70.

READ WHAT MAKES ALL-CLAD COOKWARE BETTER

Rhone Guru 7-Inch Performance Shorts
Rhone Guru 7-Inch Performance Shorts
Rhone
SAVE NOW

$78 $35 (55% OFF)

Made to move like a yoga guru, the Rhone Guru shorts feature four-way stretch and moisture-wicking fabric that keep you cool and collected when things heat up, whether you're doing your morning flow, hitting an evening hot yoga class or just running errands around town.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike Zoom Fly 4
Nike Zoom Fly 4
Nike
SAVE NOW

$160 $137 (14% OFF)

If you train hard on the road, this plush, secure running shoe from Nike will help you reach your goals, whether it is your first marathon or a 5k PR. A highly responsive training shoe, the Zoom Fly 4 also features a sock-like upper that is ultra-breathable on the hottest days.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife
Kershaw Comeback Folding Pocket Knife
Kershaw
SAVE NOW

$71 $29 (59% OFF)

A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Thermoworks Smoke X4 Alarm Thermometer
Thermoworks Smoke X4 Alarm Thermometer
Thermoworks
SAVE NOW

$199 $149 (25% OFF)

Set it and forget it. Don't stand around at the grill when you can just set the Smoke X4 to your desired temperature and it will do the rest, letting you know when your steak, ribs, chicken or whatever else you're grillin' is ready to eat.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEAT THERMOMETERS

Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandal
Chaco Z/1 Classic Sandal
Chaco
SAVE NOW

$109 $75 (31% OFF)

We pit Chacos against Tevas to see which was the better hiking sandal for summer and the Chaco came out on top thanks to their sturdy construction and resole program (yep, you can get them resoled). If you've got the chance to pick these up at a discount, you take it.

READ ABOUT CHACOS VS TEVAS

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment
SAVE NOW

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.

READ OUR MOMENT MTW FANNY SLING REVIEW

Z Grills Flame Elite 600D3E
Z Grills Flame Elite 600D3E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$549 $389 (30% OFF W/ EXCLUSIVE CODE GP90)

A new model for 2022, this killer grill boasts precision temperature control, a fire access door for direct flame searing, burns on 100% all-natural wood pellets (for real woodfired flavors and aromas) and so much more. And right now, it's available with an exclusive Gear Patrol discount.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILL DEALS

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERABODY COMPARISON

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$42.17
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Taylor Stitch The Western
Taylor Stitch The Western
SHOP NOW

$125 $70 (44% off)
Wild, wild west(ern shirt).
MORE DENIM SHIRTS

Q Timex x Todd Snyder
Q Timex x Todd Snyder
SHOP NOW

$179 $129 ($50 off)
Exclusive to Todd Snyder.
MORE TIMEX

Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece
Patagonia Shearling Button Pullover Fleece
SHOP NOW

$149 $82 (45% off)
Can't beat this classic.
MORE PATAGONIA

Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 54mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$185 $75 (59% off)
You can't go wrong with a Wayfarer.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Marine Layer Saturday Pant
Marine Layer Saturday Pant
SHOP NOW

$110 $61 (45% off)
Casual pants, killer price.
MORE PANTS

Asics Japan S Sneakers
Asics Japan S Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% off)
These aren't your average Asics.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Pullover Hoodie
$57.00
SHOP NOW

$78 $57 (30% off)
Save on this simple staple.
MORE HOODIES

Todd Snyder 7" Midweight Warm Up Short
Todd Snyder 7" Midweight Warm Up Short
SHOP NOW

$88 $44 (50% off)
A true Todd Snyder classic.
MORE SWEAT SHORTS

Levi's(R) Premium Vintage Fit Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's(R) Premium Vintage Fit Denim Trucker Jacket
SHOP NOW

$98 $59 (40% off)
Levi's, elevated.
MORE DENIM JACKETS

Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack
Herschel Supply Co. Pop Quiz Backpack
SHOP NOW

$80 $48 (40% off)
Be prepared for life's pop quizzes.
MORE BACKPACKS

Nike Air Max Dawn Sneakers
Nike Air Max Dawn Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$110 $78 (33% off)
Air? Max. Savings? Max.
MORE BLACK SNEAKERS

Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
SHOP NOW

$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S



