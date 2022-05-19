Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$1,695 $1,441 (15% OFF)
Combining the best parts of more traditional spring mattresses with those of memory foam, this is Casper's most well-reviewed offering and will give you the best night's sleep you've had each and every night.
$148 $63 (57% OFF W/ CODE hbsale15)
An elevated take on a classic wardrobe staple, this take on the trucker jacket is actually made from a polyester-cotton-wool blend (as opposed to denim). This is proof that a must-have jacket style can still be made unique, interesting and new.
$170 $140 (18% OFF)
Our favorite adjustable kettlebell on the market, this brilliant device takes one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment and makes it all the more versatile thanks to weights that adjust between 10-40 pounds.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Combining all the best parts of aviator and mountaineering styles, these collaboration sunglasses are as timeless as they are 100% UV-blocking. Plus, they come with a lifetime warranty.
$569 $484 (15% OFF)
Our top pick for the best automatic standing desk around, this version of Fully's Jarvis also benefits from a durable and water-resistant earth-friendly powder-coated top for some guilt-free durability.
$2,575 $2,189 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)
Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.
$188 $85 (55% OFF)
Everyone should have at least one fleece jacket in their rotation, but few look (and feel) as good as this one from Outerknown. Along with its smart details, it's also partially made from recycled materials, giving it a sustainability angle, as well.
$16 $11 (30% OFF)
Everyone needs a bit of storage from time to time and this option takes the classic milk crate and elevates it into something you can be proud to show off. It's versatile, beautiful, and so inexpensive you could buy one in every color and then some.
$328 $66 (80% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY)
Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.
$169 $145 (15% OFF)
One of the toughest watches on the planet, this timepiece can survive water, mud, impacts, heat, cold, etcetera and keep right on ticking as accurately as ever. And that's just a fraction of what its capable of.
$120 $60 (50% OFF)
Not all yoga mats are created equal. This one, for instance, is made from natural rubber with a grippy stone-inspired surface, anti-odor properties, a lightweight design and at least 20 percent recycled materials.
$1,990 $1,765 (11% OFF)
Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.
$330 $250 (24% OFF)
Proclaimed as the "world's most efficient electric razor," this wet and dry Pro version has an upgraded head that's even more adept at trimming days-old beard scruff, even in those hard-to-reach areas.
$170 $136 (20% OFF)
With weights ranging from 18-90 lbs, Onnit's Primal Kettlebells are some of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment anyone can have — and the brand even made our list of the best kettlebells around.
$85 $68 (20% OFF W/ CODE WorkoutGear20)
With performance boxer briefs, shorts and a t-shirt included — all of which are anti-odor, moisture-wicking, eco-friendly and more — this bundle includes all your apparel must-haves for even your most intense workouts.
$150 $90 (40% OFF)
Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.
$160 $96 (40% OFF)
With gorgeous mid-century minimalist styling, a small footprint (that still has integrated storage) and lightweight materials, this is the perfect desk for smaller and/or more crowded spaces. If you work from home and need a new desk, give this one a gander.
$75 $45 (40% OFF)
Crafted from a stretchy, breathable and incredibly soft material — all while still looking put-together — these Everlane jogger pants are a modern-day athleisure style staple at any price, especially when discounted by 40 percent.
$70 $60 (14% OFF)
Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.
$249 $199 (20% OFF)
The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$328 $133 (59% off)
An all-seasons blazer, on sale now.
$110 $50 (55% off)
Big savings on these beachy bottoms.
$400 $220 (45% off)
Be ready for next book season.
$70 $38 (46% off)
Stylish swim trunks, on sale now.
$148 $100 (35% off)
Save on these simple sneakers.
$70 $18(35% off)
Be ready for boot season.
$75 $45 (40% off)
Softer than sweatpants, and smarter, too.
$125 $70 (44% off)
Wild, wild west(ern shirt).
$179 $129 ($50 off)
Exclusive to Todd Snyder.
$149 $82 (45% off)
Can't beat this classic.
$185 $75 (59% off)
You can't go wrong with a Wayfarer.
$110 $61 (45% off)
Casual pants, killer price.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
$180 $77 (57% OFF W/ CODE hbsale15)
With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.
$119 $100 (16% OFF)
A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.
$75 $60 (20% OFF)
With this hammock, all you have to do is find yourself two trees a good distance apart and you've got one of the most relaxing, lightweight, easy-to-use outdoor relaxation solutions around. Plus, it's made from 100 percent recycled materials.
$249 $149 (40% OFF)
The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.
$30 $16 (48% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$400 $240 (40% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$232 $98 (58% OFF W/ CODE hbsale15)
Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.
$35 $28 (20% OFF)
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
$80 $64 (21% OFF)
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
$750 $680 (9% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.
$70 $56 (20% OFF)
Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.