Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: 32% Off a Seiko 5, Flint & Tinder Shorts Are Only $41 & More

guy in shorts
Flint and Tinder

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Seiko 5 Sports Watch 42.5mm
Seiko 5 Sports Watch 42.5mm
Seiko
$295 $201 (32% OFF)

A blue dial Seiko 5 is the ideal dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 42.5mm watch comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.

Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts
Flint & Tinder 365 Shorts
Flint & Tinder
$64 $41 (36% OFF)

Flint and Tinder took its best-selling 365 pants and made them into a pair of shorts that you'll want to wear every damn day. They come in a handful of colors and two inseam lengths, so it is easy to find your fit.

Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax 3 Vaporizer
Pax
$250 $200 (20% OFF)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.

Bulova Automatic Devil Diver
Bulova Automatic Devil Diver
Bulova
$540.60
$795 $541 (32% OFF)

This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. It features automatic movement, a date calendar and 200 meters of water resistance.

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset
Bang & Olufsen
$500 $250 (50% OFF)

Not only do you get a gorgeous, minimalist design and crystal-clear hi-fi sound reproduction, the Beoplay Portal also has adaptive ANC technology for full aural immersion, a lossless wireless connection direct to your console, integrated mics for clear communication and customizable EQ.

Vuori Kore Shorts
Vuori Kore Shorts
Vuori
$68 $55 (19% OFF)

Our favorite gym shorts for yoga sessions, the Vuori Kore are super soft and easy to move in, plus they allow your lower half to breathe during hard sessions thanks to a comfy boxer brief liner.

Nomad Base Station
Nomad Base Station
Nomad
$120 $84 (30% OFF)

A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro

Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier
Coway
$230 $146 (36% OFF)

This is our top pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Jabra
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Jabra's latest and greatest, the Elite 7 Pro are some of our favorite earbuds for working out and taking calls thanks to adjustable Active Noise Canceling and their superior sound quality. Get these and you'll have the versatility you need from your earbuds.

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla Weighted Blanket
Layla
$220 $132 (40% OFF)

One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Layla blanket comes in three different sizes — 15, 20 and 25 pounds — and can be machine washed. Think of it as a security blanket for adults.

Birch Lane Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Birch Lane Imane Folding Adirondack Chair
Birch Lane
$495 $152 (69% OFF)

This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly its own, which we love. Plus, at 69% off, you can't beat the price.

Outerknown Hightide Polo
Outerknown Hightide Polo
Outerknown
$78 $55 (30% OFF)

This soft terry polo from Outerknown is the answer to all of your summer shirting needs. It's casual enough to wear to the pool but can also be worn under your favorite blazer in a pinch.

Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover
Patagonia Retro Pile Pullover
Patagonia
$159 $109 (31% OFF)

Sometimes you need layers in the summer, too. Whether you're headed to the mountains or just need something to wear in your days back in the heavily air-conditioned office, this is a great pick.

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger
$900 $750 (17% OFF)

This is actually our favorite all-around pellet grill, and that was before it was discounted by $150. Now, you can save even more on this convenient, handsome, smart (it has WiFi!) do-everything grill smoker.

Sonos Roam Portable Speaker (Refurbished)
Sonos Roam Portable Speaker (Refurbished)
Sonos
$179 $139 (22% OFF)

Sonos is one of our favorite home audio brands, but the brand really broke the mold when it took its hi-fi expertise and pared it into a small, weatherproof travel speaker — AKA the Roam. And you can get a factory-refurbished one for far less than the MSRP, but it will still work just as great.

Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery
$2,299 $1,959 (15% OFF)

For most of us, the couch isn't the centerpiece of the room but it is the piece of furniture that's used most. As such, we prefer something that's a joy to relax upon, like this chaise sectional sofa from Castlery with its gentle contours and plush cushions.

Z Grills Powerhouse 10002B2E
Z Grills Powerhouse 10002B2E
Z Grills
$911 $669 (27% OFF)

One of the best-selling pellet grills from one of the best brands currently available, this three-tiered 8-in-1 grill is a backyard powerhouse, just as its name suggests. This pack also scores you grilling tools, a robe, a rain cover and more.

Global Classic Knife 2-Piece Chef's Set
Global Classic Knife 2-Piece Chef's Set
Global
$220 $100 (55% OFF)

Knives are undoubtedly the most important kitchen tools anyone can own, regardless of your culinary hopes and dreams. These, which come from award-winning brand Global, offer Japanese chef-approved levels of precision, durability, reliability and long-lastingness.

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos
$289 $275 (5% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$38.38
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$18,895.00
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$149.97
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

STYLE DEALS

COS Regular-Fit Denim Jacket
COS Regular-Fit Denim Jacket
$135 $68 (50% off)
A twist on a classic.
J.Crew Terry Cloth Camp Shirt
J.Crew Terry Cloth Camp Shirt
$90 $35 (60% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
Casio World Time
Casio World Time
$40 $24 (40% off)
A good-looking digital watch.
J.Crew Trail Runners
J.Crew Trail Runners
$148 $54 (65% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
Wallace & Barnes Officer Chino Short
Wallace & Barnes Officer Chino Short
$80 $25 (70% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
Seiko Automatic Sport Watch
Seiko Automatic Sport Watch
$295 $200 (33% off)
Save big on this Seiko.
Woolrich Crew Jacket
Woolrich Crew Jacket
$275 $140 (50% off)
Things are certainly on sale at Woolrich.
J.Crew Camp Short
J.Crew Camp Short
$75 $34 (55% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
COS Regular-Fit Shirt
COS Regular-Fit Shirt
$89 $53 (40% off)
No code needed.
COS Twill Trousers
COS Twill Trousers
$48.00
$120 $48 (60% off)
Final sale — no returns.
COS Patch Pocket Jacket
COS Patch Pocket Jacket
$135 $68 (50% off)
This jacket works year-round.
Shoe The Bear Cosmos Derby Shoe
Shoe The Bear Cosmos Derby Shoe
$190 $75 (60% off)
Simple black shoes, on sale now.
OUTDOOR DEALS

Suunto 9 Peak Titanium
Suunto 9 Peak Titanium
Suunto rei.com
$700 $559 (20% OFF)

Bote Wulf Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle
Bote Wulf Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle
Bote rei.com
$476.09
$529 $476 (10% OFF)

Santa Cruz Chameleon MX D Mountain Bike
Santa Cruz Chameleon MX D Mountain Bike
Santa Cruz backcountry.com
$2,599 $2,079 (20% OFF)

Eddie Bauer Heritage Throw Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer Heritage Throw Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer eddiebauer.com
$90 $70 (EXTRA 40% OFF W/ CODE BEACHDAY40)

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty rei.com
$250 $200 (20% OFF)

With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.

RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
Rad Power Bikes radpowerbikes.com
$2,000 $1,650 (17% OFF)

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton rei.com
$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
$80 $64 (20% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
$750 $670 (11% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

