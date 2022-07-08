Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$295 $201 (32% OFF)
A blue dial Seiko 5 is the ideal dive watch addition to your wrist for summer. This automatic 42.5mm watch comes on a stainless steel bracelet, offers 100 meters of water resistance and features a day/date window.
$64 $41 (36% OFF)
Flint and Tinder took its best-selling 365 pants and made them into a pair of shorts that you'll want to wear every damn day. They come in a handful of colors and two inseam lengths, so it is easy to find your fit.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$795 $541 (32% OFF)
This diver from Bulova has an iconic color scheme that looks good with everything and will never go out of style. It features automatic movement, a date calendar and 200 meters of water resistance.
$500 $250 (50% OFF)
Not only do you get a gorgeous, minimalist design and crystal-clear hi-fi sound reproduction, the Beoplay Portal also has adaptive ANC technology for full aural immersion, a lossless wireless connection direct to your console, integrated mics for clear communication and customizable EQ.
$68 $55 (19% OFF)
Our favorite gym shorts for yoga sessions, the Vuori Kore are super soft and easy to move in, plus they allow your lower half to breathe during hard sessions thanks to a comfy boxer brief liner.
$120 $84 (30% OFF)
A wireless charger looks great on your desk and keeps excess cords out of the way. This one is wrapped in Horween leather for a rugged look and can charge any wireless-compatible iPhones plus AirPods and AirPods Pro
$230 $146 (36% OFF)
This is our top pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
$200 $140 (30% OFF)
Jabra's latest and greatest, the Elite 7 Pro are some of our favorite earbuds for working out and taking calls thanks to adjustable Active Noise Canceling and their superior sound quality. Get these and you'll have the versatility you need from your earbuds.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$220 $132 (40% OFF)
One of our favorite weighted blankets, the Layla blanket comes in three different sizes — 15, 20 and 25 pounds — and can be machine washed. Think of it as a security blanket for adults.
$495 $152 (69% OFF)
This Adirondack chair takes one of the most classic outdoor chair silhouettes and twists it just a bit to make it distinctly its own, which we love. Plus, at 69% off, you can't beat the price.
$78 $55 (30% OFF)
This soft terry polo from Outerknown is the answer to all of your summer shirting needs. It's casual enough to wear to the pool but can also be worn under your favorite blazer in a pinch.
$159 $109 (31% OFF)
Sometimes you need layers in the summer, too. Whether you're headed to the mountains or just need something to wear in your days back in the heavily air-conditioned office, this is a great pick.
$900 $750 (17% OFF)
This is actually our favorite all-around pellet grill, and that was before it was discounted by $150. Now, you can save even more on this convenient, handsome, smart (it has WiFi!) do-everything grill smoker.
$179 $139 (22% OFF)
Sonos is one of our favorite home audio brands, but the brand really broke the mold when it took its hi-fi expertise and pared it into a small, weatherproof travel speaker — AKA the Roam. And you can get a factory-refurbished one for far less than the MSRP, but it will still work just as great.
$2,299 $1,959 (15% OFF)
For most of us, the couch isn't the centerpiece of the room but it is the piece of furniture that's used most. As such, we prefer something that's a joy to relax upon, like this chaise sectional sofa from Castlery with its gentle contours and plush cushions.
$911 $669 (27% OFF)
One of the best-selling pellet grills from one of the best brands currently available, this three-tiered 8-in-1 grill is a backyard powerhouse, just as its name suggests. This pack also scores you grilling tools, a robe, a rain cover and more.
$220 $100 (55% OFF)
Knives are undoubtedly the most important kitchen tools anyone can own, regardless of your culinary hopes and dreams. These, which come from award-winning brand Global, offer Japanese chef-approved levels of precision, durability, reliability and long-lastingness.
$289 $275 (5% OFF)
This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$135 $68 (50% off)
A twist on a classic.
MORE JACKETS
$90 $35 (60% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
MORE SHIRTS
$40 $24 (40% off)
A good-looking digital watch.
READ OUR FULL REVIEW
$148 $54 (65% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
MORE SNEAKERS
$80 $25 (70% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
MORE SHORTS
$295 $200 (33% off)
Save big on this Seiko.
MORE SEIKOS
$275 $140 (50% off)
Things are certainly on sale at Woolrich.
MORE JACKETS
$75 $34 (55% off)
Use code 'BIGSALE.'
MORE SHORTS
$89 $53 (40% off)
No code needed.
MORE SHIRTS
$120 $48 (60% off)
Final sale — no returns.
MORE PANTS
$135 $68 (50% off)
This jacket works year-round.
MORE JACKETS
$190 $75 (60% off)
Simple black shoes, on sale now.
DRESS SOCKS
OUTDOOR DEALS
$700 $559 (20% OFF) $529 $476 (10% OFF) $2,599 $2,079 (20% OFF) $90 $70 (EXTRA 40% OFF W/ CODE BEACHDAY40) $250 $200 (20% OFF)
With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.
$2,000 $1,650 (17% OFF) $149 $104 (35% OFF)
Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.
$325 $162 (50% OFF)
A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
$30 $16 (48% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$35 $28 (20% OFF)
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
$80 $64 (20% OFF)
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
$750 $670 (11% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.