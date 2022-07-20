Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
Yes, right now is one of the best times to buy these summer-ready shorts because of the discount. However, you might find that you're also reaching for them in spring, fall and even warmer winter days because of how comfortable and stylish they actually are.
A variation on Fjallraven's best-selling, most popular bag (by a huge margin), this version gets a bonus in the form of bio-based materials — meaning this bag has a sustainability angle on top of being one of the best packs around.
Don't let this one fool you — while it's made just as tough as other outdoor fixed blades (with G10 scales and an s35vn steel blade), this one was actually designed for all your camp cooking endeavors.
A fun, breezy summer staple, this stylish shirt is made from breathable hemp, comes with a shirt pocket perfect for your favorite pair of shades and boasts a fun palm tree print.
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it)
In the summertime, layering up with a proper suit can be a stuffy, sweaty mess. However, if you're a smart shopper, you can still look great without soaking all the way through this go-to blazer.
Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw.
This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing.
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
You probably don't think much about your trash can, but you should. The brushed stainless steel looks excellent in any kitchen and has an automatic lid that can even be controlled by your voice.
VSSL's flask doesn't l0ok much like a flask because it's so much more. Hidden inside the lightweight aluminum flask is two collapsible shot glasses so you can share some booze with your friends. But that's not all this nine-ounce flask is hiding; you also get a flashlight (with batteries included), a compass and bottle opener.
Pick up our favorite Bluetooth speaker and make entertaining that much more exciting. This one is water-resistant, has 24 hours of battery time and can link with any other UE speaker for a stereo experience.
The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a perfect shot.
As their name suggests, these shorts are perfect for lounging around after, well, just about any athletic activity. But their handsome lines, capable pockets and cozy drawstring waistband also lend themselves well to a bit of exploration.
This is our top pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.
STYLE DEALS
OUTDOOR DEALS
With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.
Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.
A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.
Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.