Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Kelly Slater's Trunks on Sale, 50% Off an Isle Paddleboard & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
best board shorts
Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

Outerknown Apex Trunks By Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Trunks By Kelly Slater
$145 $87 (40% OFF)

Developed and tested by 11-time World Champion surfer Kelly Slater, these board shorts are practically unbeatable. And it definitely doesn't hurt that they are made largely from recycled plastic bottles, giving them a major sustainability angle.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOARD SHORTS

Isle Pioneer Inflatable SUP
Isle Pioneer Inflatable SUP
$795 $395 (50% OFF)

Perhaps the best all-around inflatable stand-up paddleboard for beginners, especially with a mind for surfing, this stable and durable watercraft will have you coasting all summer long.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPS

Madewell Hemp-Cotton Popover Short-Sleeve Shirt
Madewell Hemp-Cotton Popover Short-Sleeve Shirt
$80 $34 (58% OFF W/ CODE MAJOR)

You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort this summer, so long as you're clever enough to pick up something like this anorak-style popover shirt from Madewell. It's made from a lightweight, breathable cotton-hemp blend and looks great with board shorts and chinos alike.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER STYLE ESSENTIALS

Taylor Stitch The Apres Short
Taylor Stitch The Apres Short
$88 $58 (34% OFF)

Made from 100 percent hemp and pre-washed for a comfortable, worn-in feel, these drawstring shorts from Taylor Stitch are perfect to wear all summer long. They're also great for relaxing after a long day, be that around the campfire or just on the couch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner.
Dyson V8 Absolute Vacuum Cleaner.
$500 $400 (20% OFF)

Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. This is the ideal entry-level stick vacuum.

READ OUR DYSON VACUUM BUYING GUIDE

Spark Grill Prime Package
Spark Grill Prime Package
$1,199 $999 ($200 OFF+ FREE SHIPPING W/ CODE SMRGRILL200)

This grill can do it all (especially when you get the Prime Package). With a 250-900°F temperature range, the charcoal-fueled grill is adept at low and slow, mid-range and high-heat cooking. It can even get hot enough for pizza making and features an electric ignition.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHARCOAL GRILLS

Chaco Lowdown Sandals
Chaco Lowdown Sandals
$85 $65 (23% OFF)

We all love the classic Chacos for their versatility, but sometimes you need a bit more style. These give you everything you get from an OG Chaco with a bit more of a focus on looks.

READ ABOUT CHACO VS. TEVA

Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts 7-inch
Flint and Tinder 365 Shorts 7-inch
Flint and Tinder
$64 $41 (36% OFF)

Yes, right now is one of the best times to buy these summer-ready shorts because of the discount. However, you might find that you're also reaching for them in spring, fall and even warmer winter days because of how comfortable and stylish they actually are.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER SHORTS

Fjallraven Tree Kanken Backpack
Fjallraven Tree Kanken Backpack
$125 $81 (35% OFF)

A variation on Fjallraven's best-selling, most popular bag (by a huge margin), this version gets a bonus in the form of bio-based materials — meaning this bag has a sustainability angle on top of being one of the best packs around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Short Sleeve Resort Shirt
Short Sleeve Resort Shirt
$98 $63 (36% OFF)

A fun, breezy summer staple, this stylish shirt is made from breathable hemp, comes with a shirt pocket perfect for your favorite pair of shades and boasts a fun palm tree print.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVE SHIRTS

Therabody Theragun Elite CBD Bundle
Therabody Theragun Elite CBD Bundle
$651 $469 (28% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

Tumi V4 International 22-Imch Expandable Spinner Carry-On
Tumi V4 International 22-Imch Expandable Spinner Carry-On
$695 $486 (30% OFF)

You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it)

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE LUGGAGE

J.Crew Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Chino Suit Jacket
J.Crew Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Chino Suit Jacket
$178 $51 (71% OFF W/ CODE BESTSALE)

In the summertime, layering up with a proper suit can be a stuffy, sweaty mess. However, if you're a smart shopper, you can still look great without soaking all the way through this go-to blazer.

READ ABOUT MORE SUMMER BLAZERS

Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle
$195 $141 (28% OFF)

This electric kettle from Fellow is pretty much everyone's favorite coffee accessory. It looks great on the counter, has a super simple interface and a stopwatch for perfect brewing.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS OF 2022

Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express Espresso Machine
Breville BES870BSXL Barista Express Espresso Machine
$750 $650 (13% OFF)

The Barista Express from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a perfect shot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier
Coway Airmega Smart Air Purifier
$230 $177 (23% OFF)

This is our top pick for air purifiers, meaning that if you aren't sure what to get, get this one. It offers some of the best air purification for units its size and its app can connect to Alexa, allowing you to change the fan speed or automatically order new filters.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AIR PURIFIERS OF 2022

Flint and Tinder Caliber Jacket
Flint and Tinder Caliber Jacket
$248 $86 (65% off)
Stock up for fall now.
Taylor Stitch The Trail Short - 8"
Taylor Stitch The Trail Short - 8"
$88 $57 (35% off)
These shorts are among the most versatile.
Clarks Desert Boot
Clarks Desert Boot
$150 $84 (44% off)
Use code 'SUNNY30.'
US Rubber CO. Military High Top
US Rubber CO. Military High Top
$128 $83 (35% off)
One of the oldest sneakers ever is back.
Wellen Easy Chino
Wellen Easy Chino
$88 $48 (45% off)
The perfect summer pant.
Taylor Stitch The Hawthorne Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Hawthorne Shirt
$125 $87 (30% off)
On this shirt, stripes look solid.
Everlane The Slim Fit Japanese Oxford
Everlane The Slim Fit Japanese Oxford
$75 $45 (40% off)
This soft Oxford is made from Japanese cotton.
Everlane The Track Crewneck
Everlane The Track Crewneck
$58 $23 (60% off)
A crewneck with a kangaroo pocket — rare.
Everlane The 7" Slim Fit Performance Chino Short
Everlane The 7" Slim Fit Performance Chino Short
$65 $45 (30% off)
These shorts look simple, but they perform.
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
Ray-Ban Wayfarer
$175 $82 (53% off)
Ray-Ban's signature shade is still a best-seller.
Rhythm The Breeze Short Sleeve Shirt
Rhythm The Breeze Short Sleeve Shirt
$72 $57 (20% off)
A standout summer shirt.
Far Afield Normsk Jacket
Far Afield Normsk Jacket
$185 $70 (63% off)
For when the weather changes.
Suunto 9 Peak Titanium
Suunto 9 Peak Titanium
$700 $559 (20% OFF)

Bote Wulf Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle
Bote Wulf Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board with Paddle
$529 $476 (10% OFF)

Santa Cruz Chameleon MX D Mountain Bike
Santa Cruz Chameleon MX D Mountain Bike
$2,599 $2,079 (20% OFF)

Eddie Bauer Heritage Throw Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer Heritage Throw Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer eddiebauer.com
$90 $70 (EXTRA 40% OFF W/ CODE BEACHDAY40)

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
$250 $200 (20% OFF)

With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.

READ ABOUT CAMPING FOR THE FIRST TIME

RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike
$2,000 $1,650 (17% OFF)

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLANKETS

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
$80 $64 (20% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
$750 $670 (11% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES



