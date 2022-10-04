The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2022
Get the body style and capability you want without the poor fuel economy.
Buyers prefer SUVs to cars. And as electric cars become more mainstream this decade, the segment is bound to proliferate. There are several electric SUVs we can't wait to drive, including the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 launch later this year. And a plethora of off-roading options are on the way with SUVs like the Hummer EV SUV, Jeep Recon and the SUV from VW's new Scout brand. But there are still a bunch of compelling electric SUV options on the market today.
What to Look for in an Electric SUV
Cargo Space: More space is a major reason that buyers like SUVs. Early electric cars were small and typically lacked much space. Though better packaging and dedicated EV platforms are allowing EVs to better replicate (or improve on) the space offered by combustion rivals.
Off-Road Specs: EVs are generally good for off-roading, with a lot of torque and the batteries providing a low center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution. Though ground clearance and other specs will affect what you can do off-road, just as they would in a combustion vehicle.
Price: Battery tech is improving. But EVs remain more expensive than their combustion counterparts. And note that the "starting MSRP" may be for a pared-down, less powerful base model. A version with AWD and the options you want may be more expensive.
Range: Range anxiety is overrated as a concern. But it's still a concern. And remember that manufacturers typically recommend you charge only to 80% unless you need the extra range for a road trip.
The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai's first vehicle on the new E-GMP EV platform. It reads like a hatchback, has the wheelbase of a midsize family car and will be called an SUV for marketing purposes. And it has been a hit, snagging three World Car of the Year awards in 2022.
Pros: Distinctive looks. Spacious Cabin. Super quick. Smooth ride. Fast charging tech.
Cons: Not sold in every state. Handling isn't quite as sporty as you want it to be.
- Top Range: 303 miles
- Ground Clearance: 6.1 in
- Cargo Space: 27.2 cu. ft./59.3 cu. ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $41,245
The EV6 provides sports car-like looks with crossover ride height. Kia will technically call it an SUV even though a better classification might be a wagon. It shares an E-GMP platform and powertrains with the Hyundai Ioniq 5 but has sportier tuning and a bit less cargo space.
Pros: Sporty looks. Sporty handling. Fast-charging tech.
Cons: Not an off-roader. Stereo/climate controls take some getting used to.
- Top Range: 310 miles
- Ground Clearance: 6.1 in
- Cargo Space: 24.4 cu. ft./50.2 cu. ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $41,400
The iX isn't the first BMW EV or i-branded vehicle. But whereas the i3 was a bit quirky, the iX is aimed at the mainstream, providing what amounts to an electric version of BMW's popular X5 midsize crossover.
Pros: Very quick. Sporty, sedan-like handling. Large battery pack for extra range.
Cons: Polarizing looks. Some cost-cutting on the interior.
- Top Range: 324 miles
- Ground Clearance: 8.8 in
- Cargo Space: 35.5 cu. ft./77.9 cu. ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $84,100
EV startup Rivian launched with the R1T pickup. Their second vehicle is the R1S, a full-size three-row SUV built on the brand's skateboard platform. It's ready for off-roading and can jack itself up to 15 inches of ground clearance.
Pros: Serious off-road capability. Serious on-road capability. Innvoative Gear Storage. Spacious cabin for car seats.
Cons: No Apple Carplay or Android Auto. Rivian needs to ramp up production.
- Top Range: 316 miles
- Ground Clearance: 14.9 in
- Cargo Space: 17.6 cu.ft./104.7 cu.ft.
- Seats: 7
- Starting Price: $72,500
Genesis also launched a new electric SUV on the E-GMP platform, the new GV60. It's not the most handsome electric SUV there is. But it brings a luxury panache and higher performance that its Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 cousins are lacking.
Pros: Fast charging tech. High-quality cabin. Boost mode.
Cons: Polarizing looks. Less than 250 miles of range.
- Top Range: 248 miles
- Ground Clearance: 6.2 in
- Cargo Space: 24 cu.ft./54.7 cu.ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $58,890
Volkswagen's first electric car in the United States is the ID.4 crossover. One might argue VW played things a bit safe. But the ID.4 is quick, handles well and delivers on the looks and space buyers enjoy from combustion compact crossovers.
Pros: Excellent ride quality. Ample cabin and cargo space.
Cons: Interior cost-cutting. The infotainment system is borderline unusable.
- Top Range: 275 miles
- Ground Clearance: 6.7 in
- Cargo Space: 30.3 cu.ft./64.2 cu.ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $37,495
What do Subaru owners want in an electric SUV? Well, probably as close to the current Subaru as they can get, but electric. That's what Subaru delivered with the Solterra. It delivers great on-road ride quality. It's surprisingly good when you leave the pavement. Though it doesn't quite match up with competitors on range or fast charging tech.
Pros: Smooth on-road handling. Surprisingly good off-roader. Standard AWD. Does not have a yoke.
Cons: Low range. No fast charging tech. No frunk.
- Top Range: 228 miles
- Ground Clearance: 8.3 in
- Cargo Space: 29.0 cu.ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $44,995
The Bolt EUV isn't the sexiest EV out there. And if you think GM interiors feel cheap, the Bolt EUV won't dissuade you. But it delivers solid practicality and range and reasonable performance. And it now starts for less than $30,000.
Pros: Affordable price point. More room than standard Bolt. Available tech like Super Cruise.
Cons: Slow charging tech. Mediocre interior.
- Top Range: 247 miles
- Ground Clearance: 5.5 in
- Cargo Space: 16.3 cu.ft./56.9 cu.ft.
- Seats: 5
- Starting Price: $27,200
Going zero emission does not have to be a huge expenditure.