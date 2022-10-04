The Best Electric SUVs You Can Buy in 2022

Buyers prefer SUVs to cars. And as electric cars become more mainstream this decade, the segment is bound to proliferate. There are several electric SUVs we can't wait to drive, including the Polestar 3 and Volvo EX90 launch later this year. And a plethora of off-roading options are on the way with SUVs like the Hummer EV SUV, Jeep Recon and the SUV from VW's new Scout brand. But there are still a bunch of compelling electric SUV options on the market today.

What to Look for in an Electric SUV

Cargo Space: More space is a major reason that buyers like SUVs. Early electric cars were small and typically lacked much space. Though better packaging and dedicated EV platforms are allowing EVs to better replicate (or improve on) the space offered by combustion rivals.

Off-Road Specs: EVs are generally good for off-roading, with a lot of torque and the batteries providing a low center of gravity and near 50/50 weight distribution. Though ground clearance and other specs will affect what you can do off-road, just as they would in a combustion vehicle.



Price: Battery tech is improving. But EVs remain more expensive than their combustion counterparts. And note that the "starting MSRP" may be for a pared-down, less powerful base model. A version with AWD and the options you want may be more expensive.

Range: Range anxiety is overrated as a concern. But it's still a concern. And remember that manufacturers typically recommend you charge only to 80% unless you need the extra range for a road trip.