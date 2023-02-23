2023 Audi Q4 E-Tron Review: New Ingredients, Same Recipe

While the brand is generally considered of equal standing alongside BMW and Mercedes-Benz in the pantheon of German luxury carmakers, Audi's models often have arrived there in a slightly different way. Bimmers and Benzes, generally speaking, have been created with the express purpose of being luxury vehicles — which makes sense, as both have long been standalone companies without mass-market brands to work with or worry about (fairly recent developments with Mini and Smart notwithstanding).

Audi, however, plays upscale sibling to Volkswagen — and as such, it has often been asked to dip into the parent-company-slash-mainstream-brand's parts bin. Sure, Audi's high-end cars may benefit from aluminum chassis and exotic mid-engined layouts, but the mainstream models all made do with front-wheel-drive-based chassis based on the likes of the Golf and Passat and so forth.

Well, here in this moment where electric cars are finally finding their foothold and clawing towards inevitable government-mandated dominance, history is repeating itself once again at Audi. While the brand's first EVs — the E-Tron SUV, the E-Tron GT sports sedan — were derived from original parts and Porsches, those were high-end models meant for early adopters and brand superfans. The Q4 E-Tron, however, is meant for the mainstream — and, as such, shares much of what lies beneath the skin with Volkswagen's ID.4 crossover.