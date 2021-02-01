Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$5 OFF (25%)
Double-walled vacuum-insulation and simplicity make this one of the best mugs around, hands down. It's also rarely on sale.
$50 OFF (20%)
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$100 OFF (40%)
Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions.
$28 OFF (31%)
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
$17 OFF (26%)
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
$42 OFF (30%)
Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.
$20 OFF (22%)
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
$64 OFF (40%)
The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.
$10 OFF (25%)
This power bank is full of features, making it a must have, even if you just use it around the house. It has a built-in flashlight, is water, dust, and shock-resistant, and can fully charge an iPhone twice on a full charge.
$38 OFF (28%)
Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home.
$150 OFF (33%)
With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system.
OUTDOOR DEALS
$120 OFF (30%)
Getting a Gore-Tex jacket for $280 is a rare steal. This jacket is packed with features and excellent for the slopes, but is also smart enough to wear for après ski or back home in the city.
$100 OFF (40%)
$12 OFF (34%)
Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed.
$60 OFF (50%)
This three-season sleeping pad is great for recreational backpacking and car camping. It comes with its own pump and is twice as warm as an uninsulated sleeping pad.
$42 OFF (30%)
$85 OFF (45%)
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
$94 OFF (55%)
This Backcountry-exclusive jacket is water and snow resistant, has a snow skirt to keep snow from coming up the bottom of the jacket, and synthetic insulation that stays warm even when wet.
$11 OFF (24%)
Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.
$4 OFF (18%)
It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.
$105 OFF (30%)
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.
$32 OFF (40%)
A sleeping pad is a tiny luxury that can make all the difference in the world on a camping trip. This one from Stoic is a solid choice for car camping that also includes foam insert cushions that help insulate against the ground.
$42 OFF (35%)
Simpler is often better, and simply put this is one of the most versatile packs ever created. The Talon 22 is perfect for day hikes, urban commutes or a trip to the market.
FITNESS DEALS
$181 OFF (45%)
This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 14 hours of battery life and in depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app.
$39 OFF (50%)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$36 OFF (25%)
This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels.
$54 OFF (45%)
Running in winter can be daunting, but with the proper gear, it doesn't have to be. This jacket from Nike is light and easy to move in, but still provides valuable insulation around the chest. It also has multiple pockets for small items and reflective details.
$64 OFF (40%)
$10 OFF (25%)
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
$10 OFF W/ CODE WECARE10 (10%)
Jumping rope is a great way to get an all-around workout, hitting a variety of muscle groups and adding significant cardio gains. This rope set comes with two ropes, one 1/2 lb and one 1/4 lb, and access to Crossrope Lite, an app that features workouts and fitness tracking.
$1000 OFF (50%)
With an ultra-quiet motor, 60 inch deck, and Zwift and Peloton compatibility, this treadmill has everything you need to get fit from the confines of your own home.
$103 OFF (34%)
The GPS-equipped Instinct is equipped with so many tools and rugged features that you'll never leave the house without it again — especially on your workouts.
STYLE DEALS
$28 OFF (31%)
$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)
This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.
$43 OFF (20%)
When you buy a garment from Corridor NYC, you can be sure it was made with meticulous attention to detail. This barn coat is made with 14-wale corduroy and heavyweight canvas to create a piece that reminds you of the barn coats of yore while providing modern fit and function.
$10 OFF (25%)
The down vest is one of the most versatile winter layers you can own. Uniqlo does affordable basics better than most — you'd be hard-pressed to find a more durable, water-repellent option for less.
$38 OFF (28%)
$34 OFF (50%)
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.
$28 OFF (23%)
A trucker jacket is a fit for any guy's wardrobe and this one, made from comfortable stretch corduroy, is the workhorse you need for fall and spring.
$48 OFF (48%)
J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.
$336 OFF (60%)
This suitcase has everything you need — hard sides, four wheels for easy pushing and a TSA lock for peace of mind. Plus getting it for 60 percent off is pretty hard to beat.
$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)
Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives.
$56 OFF (30%)
Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear.
TECH DEALS
$50 OFF (8%)
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
$70 OFF (20%)
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
$21 OFF (16%)
Roku has taken its streaming tech and combined it with a soundbar, giving you an all-in-one experience. For this price, it is a great option if you want to add a soundbar and streaming to your TV but don't want one of the more expensive speakers.
$10 OFF (25%)
$100 OFF (26%)
These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings.
$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)
$50 OFF (20%)
$2 OFF (15%)
If you're not yet indoctrinated into the world of MagSafe, this wireless charger is the next best thing. Compatible with AirPods, iPhone, and Samsung phones, this is a great addition to your home desk setup.
$130 OFF (47%)
If you're looking to upgrade the sound of your TV on the budget, you could do worse than this LG deal. LG typically makes decent soundbars, and this 2.1 channel system comes with a 220W subwoofer to deliver 400W of total power. Bluetooth is also built-in for pairing devices.
$5 OFF (20%)
This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).
$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%)
If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student.
$150 OFF (33%)
$20 OFF (43%)
Spotty Wi-Fi at home? This compact, wall plug extender from Netgear adds 1000 sq. ft. of range for up to 15 devices.
$30 OFF (17%)
The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections.
$41 OFF (34%)
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
$131 OFF (31%)
Whether you're looking to improve your gaming setup or add an extra monitor at home for work, this is a killer deal on a monitor that could have been a TV not so long ago.
HOME & KITCHEN DEALS
$20 OFF (29%)
This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it.
$5 OFF (20%)
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
$60 OFF (50%)
These two nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself.
$17 OFF (26%)
$138 OFF (60%)
If you have resisted setting up a home office up until this point, it might be time to start. This is a crazy deal on a desk that is big enough for a monitor and a laptop, plus all of the extra accessories you need to round out your WFH workstation.
$90 OFF (26%)
These are on backorder right now, but if you're willing to wait until February 8th for it to ship, this is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$264 OFF (57%)
Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware.
$41 OFF (26%)
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
$194+ OFF (15%)
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
$18 OFF (36%)
If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day.
$725 OFF (60%)
This foam and coil hybrid mattress is perfect for back and stomach sleepers, providing firm support with Posturepedic technology.
$18 OFF (20%)
This 12-cup machine is easy to use, looks darn good, and, most importantly, makes a consistent quality brew each time.
$10 OFF (29%)
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
$100 OFF (33%)
Set it and forget it with this handsome slow cooker. With warm, low and high settings plus a programmable 26-hour timer, you will always get the perfect temperature. It also comes with a removable aluminum insert for easy serving and cleaning.
$16 OFF (53%)
Never cook to the wrong temperature again with this smart thermometer. This is a must-have for cooking meat on the grill or in the kitchen.