Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Solo Stove Bonfire

skimresources.com

$90 OFF (26%)

These are on backorder right now, but if you're willing to wait until February 8th for it to ship, this is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020