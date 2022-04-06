Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
$78 $54 (30% OFF)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$486 $394 (19% OFF)
Our Just Get This pick for a better office chair, the Steelcase Series 1 chair is the best value on the market. For under $400, this is the office chair purchase to make. While Amazon isn't advertising this as a sale, it is over $90 less than the cheapest option on Steelcase's site, making it a great deal.
$600 $500 (17% OFF)
Seth Rogen uses this gravity bong, so should you. This is a super rare opportunity to get $100 off, so don't sleep on the deal.
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable, good-looking aluminum case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$150 $105 (30% OFF)
These retro-inspired shades from Raen feature upgraded polarized lenses and acetate frames made from renewable wood pulp and cotton fibers. It is rare to find a Raen deal this good.
$300 $220 (27% OFF)
Get the entire pizza package for less with this Outdoor Pizza Oven set from Deco Chef, which includes everything you need to whip up restaurant-worthy pies from the comfort of your backyard.
$169 $126 (25% OFF)
An ideal spring layer, the Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie from Patagonia features recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation and is made with 100% recycled polyester taffeta fabric with a durable water repellent finish.
$39 $27 (31% OFF)
Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."
$150 $80 (47% OFF)
All-Clad's big factory seconds sale is on, which means there's no better time to buy factory seconds from the superior cookware brand. Like this 10-inch Fry Pan, which is a big-time upgrade for your kitchen that you can score for less than a Benjamin.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$199 $149 (25% OFF)
One of the absolute best pieces of home fitness gear you can own, this kettlebell is insanely versatile — due largely to the fact that you can adjust its weight to suit a huge number of workout moves. And it has a tiny footprint, making it easy to stash away.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.
$95 $65 (32% OFF)
A must-have for chefs of all levels, Field Company's cast-iron skillets rarely go on sale — and they sell out quickly when they do. This one is a factory second, meaning it has minor blemishes not related to functionality, and will still serve your kitchen (or campground) beautifully for years and years.
$90 $60 (33% OFF)
Minimalist in its styling but with a focus put on quality construction and materials, this Zwilling chef knife is an absolute bargain at any price, especially for a knife you'll find yourself reaching for potentially every single day.
$749 $383 (49% OFF)
Powerful enough to circulate the air in a 1,600 square-foot room twice per hour and precise enough to remove up to 99.99% of particulates in the air, this purifier is one of the best ways to help fight off allergies this spring.
$70 $39 (44% OFF)
A beloved darling of watch nerds of all type, this affordable G-Shock is a classic digital watch that'll probably outlast you. It is water resistant up to 660 feet and has a handful of features like an alarm, a light and day/date.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$78 $53 (32% off)
Pick from six different colors.
$219 $149 (32% off)
Good on the green or off it.
$80 $36 (55% off)
No code needed.
$58 $35 (40% off)
Extra savings on already affordable sunnies.
$120 $60 (50% off)
Prepare for summer now.
$270 $150 (45% off)
A sensible, lightweight jacket at a steal of a price.
$195 $95 (51% off)
Wear these for a few more weeks or stash them for next fall.
$30 $22 (27% off)
If you're buying in bulk, the discount adds up.
$90 $53 (41% off)
A summer essential, on sale now.
$198 $79 (60% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
$40 $12 (70% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
$63 $44 (30% off)
Simple shades, on sale now.
$130 $98 (25% off)
This cool collaboration hits clearance.
$158 $79 (50% off)
This is the perfect spring layer.
$40 $12 (70% off)
A classic tee at a can't-beat kind of price.
$100 $75 (25% off)
All-white. All-leather.
$90 $40 (66% off)
Six colors, on sale now.
$100 $60 (40% off)
Two straps for safe keeping.
$40 $31 (23% off)
An American classic.
$99 $50 (50% off)
This soft flannel shirt is half off.
