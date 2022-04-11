Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$349 $313 (10% OFF)
Apple has consistently set the pace in the smart wearables industry with the Apple Watch. This, the 7th generation, is the latest and greatest and comes with onboard GPS, an ECD function and everything else you've come to expect (and much more).
$50 $38 (25% OFF)
To call Crocs a fashion phenomenon perhaps doesn't do their rise to prominence justice. Sure, they're a bit ugly, but they're also wildly popular, comfortable and should be in everyone's wardrobe — especially when discounted like this.
$229 $150 (35% OFF)
Coway is one of our favorite air purifier companies — they actually took two of the top spots on our best purifiers guide — so you know you're getting a great product when you buy from them. This one is perfect for smaller spaces and can clear as much as 99.97% of all contaminants from your room of choice.
$2,495 $2,145 (15% OFF)
Not only does this deal score you access to a low-impact, high-intensity smart home gym but the deal also comes with added perks — including a 1:1 personal training session — making this an even better deal on an outstanding home gym machine.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
Powerbeats are still some of the best workout headphones you can get. They are secure thanks to ear hooks and can last for up to nine hours, which is enough to get through any workout you can dream up.
$749 $679 (9% OFF)
This is the lowest price we've seen on the 2022 iPad Air. With 256 GB of storage and a fairly large (for an iPad) 10.9-inch Retina display, you can watch movies, take photos and browse the internet with ease.
$630 $580 (8% OFF)
Getting a restaurant-worthy blender at a discount is pretty rare, so pick one of these up while the price is low. The best smoothies (or milkshakes or sauces) you've ever had are just a click away.
$45 $25 (46% OFF)
This will be your go-to shirt this summer. It is super soft like a t-shirt but adds a bit more to an outfit than you'll get from a pocket tee. Since it is only $25, you might want to get a few.
$55 $41 (25% OFF)
This sandal from Teva is a summer icon. The classic look and rugged materials make for a sandal that can do anything your summer adventures require, from the farmer's market to the river.
$78 $54 (30% OFF)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you.
$600 $500 (17% OFF)
Seth Rogen uses this gravity bong, so should you. This is a super rare opportunity to get $100 off, so don't sleep on the deal.
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable, good-looking aluminum case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$169 $126 (25% OFF)
An ideal spring layer, the Diamond Quilted Insulated Bomber Hoodie from Patagonia features recycled Thermogreen polyester insulation and is made with 100% recycled polyester taffeta fabric with a durable water repellent finish.
$39 $27 (31% OFF)
Formatted like a traditional, pocketable folding knife but loaded with 8+ built-in functions, this handy tool is the everyday carry definition of "tiny but mighty."
$249 $190 (24% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
$199 $120 (40% OFF)
One of the absolute best pieces of home fitness gear you can own, this kettlebell is insanely versatile — due largely to the fact that you can adjust its weight to suit a huge number of workout moves. And it has a tiny footprint, making it easy to stash away.
$190 $133 (30% OFF)
The latest and greatest version of Adidas' flagship fitness shoe, these Ultraboost 22s are also made in part from Parley recycled ocean plastic. This might be the first time they've gone on sale, and they're almost guaranteed to sell out at prices like this.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$213 $163 ($50 off)
A classic at a can't-miss kind of price.
$85 $64 (25% off)
Solid savings on some stylish
blue red suede shoes.
$45 $32 (30% off)
Make these your Calvins.
$350 $133 (62% off)
Save big on this classic wool blend shirt.
$285 $114 (60% off)
A perfect fleece for spring.
$120 $100 ($20 off)
A top pick, on sale now.
$90 $38 (57% off)
These are the ideal spring jeans.
$78 $53 (32% off)
Pick from six different colors.
$425 $170 (60% off)
Merino wool means soft and warm.
$219 $149 (32% off)
Good on the green or off it.
$80 $36 (55% off)
No code needed.
$58 $35 (40% off)
Extra savings on already affordable sunnies.
$120 $60 (50% off)
Prepare for summer now.
$270 $150 (45% off)
A sensible, lightweight jacket at a steal of a price.
$195 $95 (51% off)
Wear these for a few more weeks or stash them for next fall.
$30 $22 (27% off)
If you're buying in bulk, the discount adds up.
$90 $53 (41% off)
A summer essential, on sale now.
$198 $79 (60% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
$40 $12 (70% off)
Use code 'SHOPNOW.'
$63 $44 (30% off)
Simple shades, on sale now.
