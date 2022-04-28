Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
Your Last Chance to Save 72% on This Smart Apparel
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
AETHER's Jonah Smith on Mezcal, ADV Motos and Gear

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Save 25% on a Top WFH Office Chair, Big Furniture Discounts & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
steelcase series 1 ergonomic office chair in designer office
Steelcase

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The rarest and/or most exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Seiko SRPD55 5 Sports Automatic Watch
Seiko SRPD55 5 Sports Automatic Watch
Seiko
SAVE NOW

$295 $200 (32% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Seiko knows how to do a budget-friendly dive watch that's reliable, handsome and understated — evidenced by the timepiece you see before you today. The 100 meters of water resistance and integrated steel link band (which matches beautifully with the case) are just bonuses.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SEIKO WATCHES

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair
Steelcase
SAVE NOW

$498 $375 (25% OFF)

Our pick for the best overall office chair, ergonomics and styling simply don't get better than they do in the Steelcase Series 1. Just keep in mind: the Scarlet colorway will score you the biggest discount, but the Malt and Concord are also on sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker
OXO 9-Cup Coffee Maker
OXO
SAVE NOW

$210 $147 (30% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Offering precise temperature control, short-cycle brewing (for quick cups when you need them), and an onboard processor designed to ensure your coffee-making process is as simple as it is sound, this no-fuss device from OXO is great for any kitchen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 65-inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG
SAVE NOW

$2,500 $1,580 (37% OFF)

One of LG's best (and, consequently, most popular) TV models of the last few years, this OLED boasts nearly true-to-life colors, ultra-crisp 4k detail, comes with built-in voice assistant tech and even has a gaming-optimized mode.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Andover Mills
SAVE NOW

$119 $12 (90% OFF)

Microfiber sheets are cozy, comfy, warm and stretchy — and they're great for both your own bed and whatever guest beds you might have. But, at 90 percent off, this deal is about as unmissable as they get. We've genuinely never seen a deal this good on sheets like this.

READ ABOUT WAYFAIR'S BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR

DJI FPV Drone
DJI FPV Drone
DJI
SAVE NOW

$1,299 $999 (23% OFF)

Quicker than an F1 car (yes, really) and with a first-person-view headset, this is one of the most thrilling flying drones ever made. And it's so approachable, even a beginner could use it — but longtime pilots will find it equally exciting.

READ THE DEFINITIVE DRONE-BUYING GUIDE

Mistana Justice Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 4)
Mistana Justice Reclining Single Chaise (Set of 4)
Mistana
SAVE NOW

$880 $585 (34% OFF)

There are few things as enjoyable as lounging around your backyard and/or pool, but it can be made more enjoyable with the right furniture — like these iconic lounge chairs. Better still, they come in a four-pack, so you can bring three friends along.

READ ABOUT WAYFAIR'S BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR

Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs
SAVE NOW

$50 $30 (40% OFF)

Call them uglycore or think of them as a streetwear must-have — either way you spin it, Crocs are a part of our collective subconscious and they've earned that spot for their utility, comfort and simplicity. If you don't already own a pair, it's time to see what all the fuss is about.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY CROCS

Z Grills L6002B Wood Pellet Grill Smoker
Z Grills L6002B Wood Pellet Grill Smoker
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$439 $379 (14% OFF)

Combining the best parts of a traditional grill and a meat smoker into one relatively compact, convenient and versatile package, this is an outstanding backyard must-have whether you're a seasoned vet or just getting started on your grilling journey.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILLS

Adirondack Lounge Chair
Adirondack Lounge Chair
DWR
SAVE NOW

$895 $761 (15% OFF)

One of the most iconic designs for outdoor furniture, now is perhaps the best time to snag yourself an Adirondack chair or two. This one is made from weatherproof recycled plastics, has a hidden bottle opener built-in and looks outstanding.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE STORES

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$625 $470 (25% OFF)

With an estimated shipping date in June, you can actually save pretty big on Solo Stove's outstanding Pi Pizza Oven before it actually comes out. This oven is so handy and convenient, even a complete cooking Luddite could make outstanding pies.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE'S PI PIZZA OVEN

Therabody Theragun PRO Percussive Massager
Therabody Theragun PRO Percussive Massager
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS. HYPERVOLT

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Incredibly soft, lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this 100% Turkish cotton Waffle Robe is so comfortable you might never want to put on real clothes again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw
SAVE NOW

$30 $13 (56% OFF)

A must-have for hikers and survivalists alike, this pocket-sized straw has the capacity to clean 99.999%+ of waterborne impurities from just about any source. Even if you never intend to use it, this is an absolutely outstanding contingency plan all outdoors people should have.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
TriggerPoint Charge Vibe Vibrating Foam Roller
Trigger Point Performance
SAVE NOW

$100 $50 (50% OFF)

Made by one of our favorite sports health brands, this vibrating foam roller is perfect for getting those knots out of your overworked muscles. Not only are its ridges and shape perfect for hitting those deep spots, but the vibrations can ease muscles even more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FOAM ROLLERS

Patagonia Pile-Lined Trucker Jacket
Patagonia Pile-Lined Trucker Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$179 $134 (25% OFF)

Though not known for them, this is proof that Patagonia knows how to do trucker jackets right. Plus, in classic Patagonia fashion, the pile lining is 70 percent recycled, the whole thing is Fair Trade Certified, and it uses a more sustainable water-saving dying process.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DENIM JACKETS

Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Fire Pit
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Portable enough to bring along to the campsite or beach, but robust enough for backyard use — and with a unique construction that limits smoke and increases efficiency — this is the perfect fire pit for getting cozy after a long, rewarding day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING STOVES

Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress
Tuft & Needle
SAVE NOW

$1,195 $1,016 (15% OFF)

Not only is this mattress made with a trio of adaptive foam layers that offer both softness and support, but this particular mattress was also designed with heat management in mind, meaning it cools your body up to 30 percent better than its predecessors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES ONLINE

Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock Arizona
Birkenstock
SAVE NOW

$115 $85 (26% OFF)

It's Birkenstock season, baby. The Arizona is a classic Birkenstock that looks good with or without socks, with jeans and your favorite thigh-bearing 5-inch inseam shorts.

READ OUR BIRKENSTOCK GUIDE

Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$78 $54 (31% OFF)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$43.73
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Gramicci Light Nylon Popover Jacket
Gramicci Light Nylon Popover Jacket
SHOP NOW

$169 $109 (36% off)
A 3/4 zip rain jacket.
MORE RAIN GEAR

All-Weather Chore Boot
All-Weather Chore Boot
SHOP NOW

$180 $126 (30% off)
This versatileboot is waterproof.
MORE RAIN GEAR

Crocs Classic Clog
Crocs Classic Clog
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
Fine. Crocs are cool.
MORE SLIP-ON SHOES

Madewell Selvedge Trucker Jean Jacket
Madewell Selvedge Trucker Jean Jacket
SHOP NOW

$198 $63 (69% off)
Simple selvedge.
MORE DENIM JACKETS

UO 5” Corduroy Volley Short
UO 5” Corduroy Volley Short
SHOP NOW

$55 $41 (25% off)
Cord shorts are king.
MORE SHORTS

G.H. Bass & Co. Larson Leather Penny Loafer
G.H. Bass & Co. Larson Leather Penny Loafer
SHOP NOW

$135 $95 (30% off)
A legend in the loafer game.
MORE SLIP-ON SHOES

Suicoke x HAY DEPA-AABHY
Suicoke x HAY DEPA-AABHY
SHOP NOW

$155 $60 (60% off)
Toes out.
MORE SANDALS

AKILA Legacy Sunglasses
AKILA Legacy Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$145 $70 (50% off)
Protect your eyes in style.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Adidas CT86
Adidas CT86
SHOP NOW

$89 $49 (45% off)
Sneaker season is here.
MORE SNEAKERS

Adidas Snapback Cap
Adidas Snapback Cap
SHOP NOW

$35 $19 (45% off)
An all-black baseball cap for summer.
MORE HATS

Obey Mini Bold Recycled Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Obey Mini Bold Recycled Tie Dye Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$145 $70 (50% off)
Have fun with it.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Battenwear Club Cap
Battenwear Club Cap
SHOP NOW

$69 $39 (44% off)
The trucker hat, elevated.
MORE HATS

Todd Snyder Alpaca Camo Cardigan
Todd Snyder Alpaca Camo Cardigan
SHOP NOW

$368 $184 (50% off)
It's still cardigan season.
MORE TODD SNYDER

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Briefs
SHOP NOW

$40 $20 (50% off)
Make these your Calvins.
MORE UNDERWEAR

Zero Haliburton 26" Spinner Travel Case
Zero Haliburton 26" Spinner Travel Case
SHOP NOW

$1050 $735 (30% off)
Save big on this stylish spinner.
MORE LUGGAGE

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials
SHOP NOW

$49 $39 ($10 off)
Save even more on these EVA sandals.
MORE SANDALS

Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$175 $88 (49% off)
A certified classic.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Madewell Cotton Everywear Pants
Madewell Cotton Everywear Pants
SHOP NOW

$88 $55 (38% off)
Save using code 'REFRESH.'
MORE SUNGLASSES

Seiko 5 Sports Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
Seiko 5 Sports Stainless Steel Automatic Watch
SHOP NOW

$315 $180 (43% off)
Serious savings on a sick Seiko.
MORE SEIKO WATCHES

J.Crew 1990 MacAlister Boots
J.Crew 1990 MacAlister Boots
SHOP NOW

$198 $66 (67% off)
All sizes still in stock. Use code 'FLASH.'
MORE CHUKKA BOOTS



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss