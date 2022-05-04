Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Brooklinen Last-Day Savings, Apple AirTags Deal & More

By Gear Patrol
brooklinen sale
Brooklinen

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple
SAVE NOW

$99 $89 (10% OFF)

While the AirTags require you to buy some sort of accessory to attach them to items, they are still wildly handy and useful. And they have rarely gone on sale since being introduced in 2021. So scoring $10 off a 4 pack is a good time to pick some up.

READ ABOUT BEST AIRTAG ACCESSORIES

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

Incredibly soft, lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this 100% Turkish cotton Waffle Robe is so comfortable you might never want to put on real clothes again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BATHROBES

Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment MTW Fanny Sling 2L
Moment
SAVE NOW

$70 $60 (14% OFF)

Our pick for the best crossbody (or sling) bag you can buy, this expandable pack is versatile, secure, durable, stylish and just about everything else you could want in a pack. It even comes in five handsome colorways.

READ OUR MOMENT MTW FANNY SLING REVIEW

Citizen x Star Wars Darth Vader Ana-Digi Temp Watch
Citizen x Star Wars Darth Vader Ana-Digi Temp Watch
Citizen
SAVE NOW

$375 $300 (15% OFF)

An iconic digital timepiece from Citizen, this take benefits from a subtle, sinister and (most importantly) black Darth Vader-inspired makeover that'll have you wondering why you didn't join the Dark Side sooner.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DIGITAL WATCHES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$249 $149 (40% OFF)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only one color is on sale currently at REI (Supply Green and Mango), the Nano Puff at 40% off is easily a deal to scoop up.

READ OUR DOWN JACKETS GUIDE

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
SAVE NOW

$145 $115 (21% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan, which comes with its own lid, spoon and steamer basket, is a nonstick wonder that belongs in every chef's kitchen. It was made to replace up to eight pieces of kitchenware and, by golly, it does just that.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POTS AND PANS

Therabody Theragun PRO Percussive Massager
Therabody Theragun PRO Percussive Massager
Therabody
SAVE NOW

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.

READ ABOUT THERAGUN VS. HYPERVOLT

512 Slim Taper Levi's Flex Jeans
512 Slim Taper Levi's Flex Jeans
Levi's
SAVE NOW

$70 $17 (76 % OFF)

Everyone needs a pair of lightwash jeans for the warmer months. These 512s have a narrow fit through the thigh and a tapered leg while including a bit of stretch. And at just $17, you really can't beat it.

READ OUR LEVI'S GUIDE

Mirror Smart Home Gym
Mirror Smart Home Gym
mirror
SAVE NOW

$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
SAVE NOW

$189 $142 (25% OFF w/ code SAVEMORE)

This recreation of a '70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. And this blacked-out version is tough to beat. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ ABOUT THE TIMEX Q

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

The Alpha and Omega of true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro feature active noise canceling tech, adaptive EQ, simple user-friendly haptic controls and so much more. If you need a pair of earbuds, get these ones, full stop.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon
SAVE NOW

$128 $79 (38% OFF)

Equally adept at handling both athletic and loungey endeavors, these water-repellent, ripstop, stretchy joggers are as comfortable as they are great-looking. If you don't already own a pair (or even if you do), now is the time to pick one up.

READ ABOUT LULULEMON'S WE MADE TOO MUCH SALE

Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice Hypervolt Percussive Massage Gun
Hyperice
SAVE NOW

$249 $199 (20% OFF)

The only percussive massager that can go toe-to-toe with those made by Therabody, this one has a bit more power at a lower price point than the Theragun, albeit with a slightly less polished design.

READ OUR HYPERICE VS. THERABODY COMPARISON

Sunski Portola Sunglasses
Sunski Portola Sunglasses
Sunski
SAVE NOW

$68 $41 (40% OFF W/ CODE FRIEND)

Everyone needs a good pair of shades. But these ones are all the more special thanks to polarization, an ultralight recycled plastic frame, timeless styling and — best of all — a lifetime warranty.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Hydrow Mother's Day Bundle
Hydrow Mother's Day Bundle
Hydrow
SAVE NOW

$2,844 $2,195 (23% OFF)

Not only does this price score you one of the best high-tech rowers ever to be built — ideal for chasing your fitness goals — but the package also includes a bevy of other accessories and even access to a 1:1 personal training session.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair
Steelcase Series 1 Work Office Chair
Steelcase
SAVE NOW

$498 $375 (25% OFF)

Our pick for the best overall office chair, ergonomics and styling simply don't get better than they do in the Steelcase Series 1. Just keep in mind: the Scarlet colorway will score you the biggest discount, but the Malt and Concord are also on sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Andover Mills Mirabal Microfiber Sheet Set
Andover Mills
SAVE NOW

$119 $16 (87% OFF)

Microfiber sheets are cozy, comfy, warm and stretchy — and they're great for both your own bed and whatever guest beds you might have. But, at 90 percent off, this deal is about as unmissable as they get. We've genuinely never seen a deal this good on sheets like this.

READ ABOUT WAYFAIR'S BIGGEST SALE OF THE YEAR

Z Grills L6002B Wood Pellet Grill Smoker
Z Grills L6002B Wood Pellet Grill Smoker
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$439 $379 (14% OFF)

Combining the best parts of a traditional grill and a meat smoker into one relatively compact, convenient and versatile package, this is an outstanding backyard must-have whether you're a seasoned vet or just getting started on your grilling journey.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GRILLS

Adirondack Lounge Chair
Adirondack Lounge Chair
DWR
SAVE NOW

$895 $761 (15% OFF)

One of the most iconic designs for outdoor furniture, now is perhaps the best time to snag yourself an Adirondack chair or two. This one is made from weatherproof recycled plastics, has a hidden bottle opener built-in and looks outstanding.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FURNITURE STORES

Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$625 $470 (25% OFF)

With an estimated shipping date in July, you can actually save pretty big on Solo Stove's outstanding Pi Pizza Oven before it actually comes out. This oven is so handy and convenient, even a complete cooking Luddite could make outstanding pies.

READ MORE ABOUT SOLO STOVE'S PI PIZZA OVEN

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$43.58
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Citizen Watch Rebel Pilot
Citizen Watch Rebel Pilot
SHOP NOW

$350 $280 (20% off)
For the Star Wars fans.
MORE WATCHES

Citizen Watch C-3PO
Citizen Watch C-3PO
SHOP NOW

$375 $300 (20% off)
May the 4th be with you (while you save).
MORE WATCHES

Percival Overshirt
Percival Overshirt
SHOP NOW

$160 $120 (40% off)
Save on this simple, stylish overshirt.
MORE OVERSHIRTS

Levi's 501 '93 Straight Fit
Levi's 501 '93 Straight Fit
SHOP NOW

$90 $35 (62% off)
The original.
MORE JEANS

Chaco Z1 Classic
Chaco Z1 Classic
SHOP NOW

$109 $75 (32% off)
Sandal season is approaching.
CHACO vs TEVAS

Vans Vault UA OG Old Skool LX
Vans Vault UA OG Old Skool LX
SHOP NOW

$85 $60 (30% off)
Classic Vans, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS

Gramicci Light Nylon Popover Jacket
Gramicci Light Nylon Popover Jacket
SHOP NOW

$169 $109 (36% off)
A 3/4 zip rain jacket.
MORE RAIN GEAR

All-Weather Chore Boot
All-Weather Chore Boot
SHOP NOW

$180 $126 (30% off)
This versatileboot is waterproof.
MORE RAIN GEAR

Madewell Selvedge Trucker Jean Jacket
Madewell Selvedge Trucker Jean Jacket
SHOP NOW

$198 $63 (69% off)
Simple selvedge.
MORE DENIM JACKETS

UO 5” Corduroy Volley Short
UO 5” Corduroy Volley Short
SHOP NOW

$55 $41 (25% off)
Cord shorts are king.
MORE SHORTS

Suicoke x HAY DEPA-AABHY
Suicoke x HAY DEPA-AABHY
SHOP NOW

$155 $60 (60% off)
Toes out.
MORE SANDALS

Adidas CT86
Adidas CT86
SHOP NOW

$89 $49 (45% off)
Sneaker season is here.
MORE SNEAKERS

Obey Mini Bold Recycled Tie Dye Sweatshirt
Obey Mini Bold Recycled Tie Dye Sweatshirt
SHOP NOW

$145 $70 (50% off)
Have fun with it.
MORE SWEATSHIRTS

Zero Haliburton 26" Spinner Travel Case
Zero Haliburton 26" Spinner Travel Case
SHOP NOW

$1050 $735 (30% off)
Save big on this stylish spinner.
MORE LUGGAGE

Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials
Birkenstock Unisex Arizona Essentials
SHOP NOW

$49 $39 ($10 off)
Save even more on these EVA sandals.
MORE SANDALS

Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
Ray-Ban 49mm Polarized Wayfarer Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$175 $88 (49% off)
A certified classic.
MORE SUNGLASSES

Ray-Ban Clubmaster 55mm Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Clubmaster 55mm Polarized Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$213 $163 ($50 off)
A classic at a can't-miss kind of price.
MORE RAY-BANS

J.Crew Garment-Dyed French Terry Hoodie
J.Crew Garment-Dyed French Terry Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$90 $40 (66% off)
Six colors, on sale now.
MORE HOODIES



