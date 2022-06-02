Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
UP TO 15% OFF
Goldwin's Rip-stop Cargo Shorts are a perfect lightweight and durable addition to your summer wardrobe.
$250 $225 (10% OFF)
Not only is this gorgeous carry-on perfectly capable of moving all your apparel and travel gear silently through the airport with ease, but it has actually won awards for its styling and construction. If you're going to travel, consider picking up this luggage.
$330 $204 (38% OFF)
Spring is here and that means its time to get your yard back in shape, which is a cinch with this high-torque, adjustable height, cordless, battery-sharing lawn mower — it can even share batteries with other Worx Power Share tools.
$249 $125 (50% OFF)
Made for adventurous dogs (and their owners), this bed packs down super small for easy transport and opens up into a full-sized, durable, weatherproof sleep spot for your favorite furry friend.
$249 $180 (28% OFF)
The top dog when it comes to true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro net you active noise-canceling tech for total audio immersion, up to 24 hours of playback (with their included charging case), simple Siri integration and so much more.
$420 $300 (29% OFF)
Perfect for combating both warm weather and spring allergies, this bladeless Dyson purifier fan is safe, efficient, easy to clean and looks way better than most fans on the market today.
$90 $72 (20% OFF)
One of the most stylish and enduring silhouettes from the Swoosh brand, these tennis-inspired kicks get an upgrade in the form of high-end leather uppers with the perfect sheen.
$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)
Taking up about the same amount of room as, well, a full-length mirror, this device gives users access to an impressive array of professionally-guided workout programs designed to give you the greatest returns with the smallest footprint possible.
$2,175 $1,849 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)
With six fabrics to choose from, three configurations and three base materials, this is one of the most customizable modern sofas available on the market — and it was already a great deal before the discount.
$125 $94 (25% OFF)
A staple of warm-weather style, this short-sleeved button-down is made from breathable, lightweight 100-percent organic cotton and comes with a camp collar designed to be worn unbuttoned — perfect for semi-casual summer hangs.
$100 $59 (41% OFF)
Tom Brady's eponymous brand has gotten off to a fast start, releasing some excellent lifestyle, training and golf apparel in its few short months. Now, it is having its first sale ever.
$200 $150 (25% OFF)
The Danner Trail 2650 is our pick for the best hiking shoe you can buy, so when it goes on sale, we are on high alert. With a 100% waterproof GORE-TEX Invisible Fit membrane and Vibram 460 outsole, this shoe can handle anything your summer hikes and camping adventures throw at you.
$2,196 $1,699 (22% OFF)
One of our favorite e-bikes for commuting and just cruising around town, the RadRover 6 is being offered up in a bundle right now that you don't want to miss. In addition to the bike, you get a sturdy front-mounted basket, a USB charger and an Abus Hyban 2.0 helmet.
$533 $340 (36% OFF)
During Brooklinen's Memorial Day sale, you get the very rare chance to stack bundle savings and the 15% sitewide savings, making this one of the best deals we've seen from the brand. Its linen sheets are some of our favorites, so the linen bundle is the ideal place to start.
$218 $120 (45% OFF W/ CODE MDW25)
This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen.
$309 $259 (16% OFF)
Our top pick for portable grills, the Weber Q 1200 is supremely mobile, features push-button ignition and is ideal for camping, tailgates or grilling on a balcony.
$1,000 $900 (10% OFF)
Aaron Franklin-of-Franklin-BBQ-approved, PK Grills have grown a cult following in the South for their ability to cook hot and fast or slow and low while also being one of the most indestructible grills around.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.
$6,700 $5,950 (11% OFF)
A dining set is one of the best ways to set up your backyard patio for summertime hosting and hang-outs. This one from Outer rarely goes on sale, looks great, and will last through years and years of use.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$55 $41 (25% off)
You can wear these anywhere — even the water.
$85 $64 (25% off)
$85 $64 (25% off)
$98 $73 ($25 off)
$98 $73 ($25 off)
$132 $106 (20% off)
There's nothing quite like a comfortable leather huarache.
$88 $62 (30% off)
$88 $62 (30% off)
$55 $38 (30% off)
A classic summer sneaker.
$14 $7 (50% off)
Save on these durable socks.
$179 $129 ($50 off)
A good gold watch.
$45 $13 (30% off)
$45 $13 (30% off)
$59 $35 (40% off)
An active short, on sale now.
$98 $37 (63% off)
$98 $37 (63% off)
OUTDOOR DEALS
$149 $104 (35% OFF) $65 $45 (30% OFF) $350 $275 (21% OFF) $325 $162 (50% OFF)
A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
$119 $100 (16% OFF)
A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.
$249 $149 (40% OFF)
The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.
$30 $16 (48% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$232 $116 (50% OFF)
Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.
$35 $28 (20% OFF)
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
$80 $64 (21% OFF)
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
$750 $650 (13% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.