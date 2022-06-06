Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 20% Off at Backcountry, Breville Espresso Savings & More

By Gear Patrol
men riding mountain bikes on a trail
Backcountry

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

partner deal man riding mountain bike backcountry
Backcountry

UP TO 20% OFF

Treat yourself this summer to some quality gear that will take your adventures to the next level. Backcountry Expedition Perks members receive will get 20 percent off one full-price item.

Google Nest Thermostat
Google Nest Thermostat
Google
$130 $100 (23% OFF)

Save money on electricity by making your home just a bit smarter. This thermostat connects to your phone via Wi-Fi and allows you to keep things set to the optimal temperature year-round

READ ABOUT THE NEWEST TECH GEAR

Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Machine
Breville
$800 $700 (13% OFF)

The Barista Pro from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot. Buy it now and you get 12 free bags of specialty beans.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike
$160 $125 (21% OFF)

These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Linen Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
$533 $360 (32% OFF)

An upgraded, bundled take on some of our favorite sheets, these sheets are lightweight and breathable enough for warmer nights but won't have you shivering when the mercury drops, either.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs
Calvin Klein
$43 $36 (15% OFF)

Can you really go wrong with a set of soft, breathable cotton boxer briefs from one of the most recognizable apparel brands in history? We don't think so.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MEN'S UNDERWEAR

Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Queen Mattress
Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Queen Mattress
Casper
$2,895 $2,315 (20% OFF)

From the brand that really kicked off the whole direct-to-consumer mattress trend, this mattress combines the support and comfort of foam, gel and springs to give you the best sleep of your life every night.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESS DEALS

Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Apple
$99 $89 (10% OFF)

Ideal for keeping tabs all your easily-misplaced gear, this four-pack of Bluetooth trackers will sync almost seamlessly with your phone and, more importantly, will give you the peace of mind of knowing where your wallet, keys, phone and more are all the time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

Crocs All-Terrain Clog
Crocs All-Terrain Clog
Crocs
$60 $45 (25% OFF)

If you thought Crocs were meant for fashion icons, chefs and lounging around the house, we'd like to present you with the All-Terrain Clog, which has an extra grippy outsole and an adjustable strap to take Crocs classic styling into the great outdoors.

READ ABOUT WHY YOU SHOULD BUY CROCS

DJI FPV Drone Fly More Combo Bundle
DJI FPV Drone Fly More Combo Bundle
DJI
$1,763 $1,520 (14% OFF)

Not only does this package get you access to a flying drone that's quicker than an F1 car (yes, really), but you also get a headset that lets you see through the drone's eyes, so you can experience that speed and agility first-hand.

READ OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO DRONE BUYING

Monos Carry-On
Monos Carry-On
Monos
$250 $225 (10% OFF)

Not only is this gorgeous carry-on perfectly capable of moving all your apparel and travel gear silently through the airport with ease, but it has actually won awards for its styling and construction. If you're going to travel, consider picking up this luggage.

READ ABOUT MONOS VS. AWAY LUGGAGE

Rumpl The Travel Dog Bed
Rumpl The Travel Dog Bed
Rumpl
$249 $125 (50% OFF)

Made for adventurous dogs (and their owners), this bed packs down super small for easy transport and opens up into a full-sized, durable, weatherproof sleep spot for your favorite furry friend.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOG BEDS FOR CARS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
$249 $197 (21% OFF)

The top dog when it comes to true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro net you active noise-canceling tech for total audio immersion, up to 24 hours of playback (with their included charging case), simple Siri integration and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

The Mirror Smart Home Gym
The Mirror Smart Home Gym
Mirror
$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)

Taking up about the same amount of room as, well, a full-length mirror, this device gives users access to an impressive array of professionally-guided workout programs designed to give you the greatest returns with the smallest footprint possible.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Taylor Stitch The Hawthorne Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Hawthorne Shirt
Taylor Stitch
$125 $94 (25% OFF)

A staple of warm-weather style, this short-sleeved button-down is made from breathable, lightweight 100-percent organic cotton and comes with a camp collar designed to be worn unbuttoned — perfect for semi-casual summer hangs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVED COLLARED SHIRTS

Rad Power RadRover 6 Bundle
Rad Power RadRover 6 Bundle
Rad Power
$2,196 $1,699 (22% OFF)

One of our favorite e-bikes for commuting and just cruising around town, the RadRover 6 is being offered up in a bundle right now that you don't want to miss. In addition to the bike, you get a sturdy front-mounted basket, a USB charger and an Abus Hyban 2.0 helmet.

READ ABOUT THE BEST E-BIKES

Weber Q 1200 Portable Propane Gas Grill
Weber Q 1200 Portable Propane Gas Grill
BBQ Guys
$309 $259 (16% OFF)

Our top pick for portable grills, the Weber Q 1200 is supremely mobile, features push-button ignition and is ideal for camping, tailgates or grilling on a balcony.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove
$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIREPITS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$33.25
$28.92 (13% off)
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$154.97
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Bellerose Organic Cotton Jersey Tee
Bellerose Organic Cotton Jersey Tee
$50 $30 (40% off)
A better basic T-shirt.
MORE TEES

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses
$176 $88 (50% off)
Summer shades, on sale now.
MORE RAY-BANS

Nike Waffle 2 Sneaker
Nike Waffle 2 Sneaker
$90 $63 (30% off)
A Nike classic.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS

Mulo Suede-Trimmed Corduroy Slippers
Mulo Suede-Trimmed Corduroy Slippers
$225 $135 (40% off)
Stylish ass slippers.
MORE SLIP-ON SHOES

Merrell Hydro Moc
Merrell Hydro Moc
$55 $41 (25% off)
You can wear these anywhere — even the water.
MORE RUBBER SHOES

SeaVees Wilder Sneaker
SeaVees Wilder Sneaker
$98 $73 ($25 off)
Get 'em while they're hot.
MORE SNEAKERS

Chamula Cancun
Chamula Cancun
$132 $106 (20% off)
There's nothing quite like a comfortable leather huarache.
MORE SUMMER FOOTWEAR

Vans 'Era' Sneaker
Vans 'Era' Sneaker
$55 $38 (30% off)
A classic summer sneaker.
MORE SNEAKERS

Arvin Goods Crew Sock
Arvin Goods Crew Sock
$14 $7 (50% off)
Save on these durable socks.
MORE SOCKS

Q Timex Reissue
Q Timex Reissue
$179 $129 ($50 off)
A good gold watch.
MORE TIMEX

Standard Cloth Oliver 5" Nylon Short
Standard Cloth Oliver 5" Nylon Short
$45 $13 (30% off)
This weekend only.
MORE SHORTS

Without Walls Nylon Trail Short
Without Walls Nylon Trail Short
$59.00
$59 $35 (40% off)
An active short, on sale now.
MORE SHORTS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton rei.com
$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman rei.com
$65 $45 (30% OFF)

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin rei.com
$350 $275 (21% OFF)

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean llbean.com
$119 $100 (16% OFF)

A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUGGED TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
$249 $149 (40% OFF)

The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
$232 $116 (50% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
$80 $64 (21% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
$750 $650 (13% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES



