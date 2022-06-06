Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
Treat yourself this summer to some quality gear that will take your adventures to the next level. Backcountry Expedition Perks members receive will get 20 percent off one full-price item.
$130 $100 (23% OFF)
Save money on electricity by making your home just a bit smarter. This thermostat connects to your phone via Wi-Fi and allows you to keep things set to the optimal temperature year-round
$800 $700 (13% OFF)
The Barista Pro from Breville is one of the best espresso machines you can buy for your home. It features a built-in grinder and milk steamer, plus everything you need to pull a shot. Buy it now and you get 12 free bags of specialty beans.
$160 $125 (21% OFF)
These are loaded with some of Nike's best features, including React outsoles for ultimate efficiency on the road and Flyknit uppers for a lightweight, sock-like feel.
$533 $360 (32% OFF)
An upgraded, bundled take on some of our favorite sheets, these sheets are lightweight and breathable enough for warmer nights but won't have you shivering when the mercury drops, either.
$43 $36 (15% OFF)
Can you really go wrong with a set of soft, breathable cotton boxer briefs from one of the most recognizable apparel brands in history? We don't think so.
$2,895 $2,315 (20% OFF)
From the brand that really kicked off the whole direct-to-consumer mattress trend, this mattress combines the support and comfort of foam, gel and springs to give you the best sleep of your life every night.
$99 $89 (10% OFF)
Ideal for keeping tabs all your easily-misplaced gear, this four-pack of Bluetooth trackers will sync almost seamlessly with your phone and, more importantly, will give you the peace of mind of knowing where your wallet, keys, phone and more are all the time.
$60 $45 (25% OFF)
If you thought Crocs were meant for fashion icons, chefs and lounging around the house, we'd like to present you with the All-Terrain Clog, which has an extra grippy outsole and an adjustable strap to take Crocs classic styling into the great outdoors.
$1,763 $1,520 (14% OFF)
Not only does this package get you access to a flying drone that's quicker than an F1 car (yes, really), but you also get a headset that lets you see through the drone's eyes, so you can experience that speed and agility first-hand.
$250 $225 (10% OFF)
Not only is this gorgeous carry-on perfectly capable of moving all your apparel and travel gear silently through the airport with ease, but it has actually won awards for its styling and construction. If you're going to travel, consider picking up this luggage.
$249 $125 (50% OFF)
Made for adventurous dogs (and their owners), this bed packs down super small for easy transport and opens up into a full-sized, durable, weatherproof sleep spot for your favorite furry friend.
$249 $197 (21% OFF)
The top dog when it comes to true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro net you active noise-canceling tech for total audio immersion, up to 24 hours of playback (with their included charging case), simple Siri integration and so much more.
$1,495 $1,295 (13% OFF)
Taking up about the same amount of room as, well, a full-length mirror, this device gives users access to an impressive array of professionally-guided workout programs designed to give you the greatest returns with the smallest footprint possible.
$125 $94 (25% OFF)
A staple of warm-weather style, this short-sleeved button-down is made from breathable, lightweight 100-percent organic cotton and comes with a camp collar designed to be worn unbuttoned — perfect for semi-casual summer hangs.
$2,196 $1,699 (22% OFF)
One of our favorite e-bikes for commuting and just cruising around town, the RadRover 6 is being offered up in a bundle right now that you don't want to miss. In addition to the bike, you get a sturdy front-mounted basket, a USB charger and an Abus Hyban 2.0 helmet.
$309 $259 (16% OFF)
Our top pick for portable grills, the Weber Q 1200 is supremely mobile, features push-button ignition and is ideal for camping, tailgates or grilling on a balcony.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
$176 $88 (50% off)
Summer shades, on sale now.
$90 $63 (30% off)
A Nike classic.
$225 $135 (40% off)
Stylish ass slippers.
$55 $41 (25% off)
You can wear these anywhere — even the water.
$98 $73 ($25 off)
Get 'em while they're hot.
$132 $106 (20% off)
There's nothing quite like a comfortable leather huarache.
$55 $38 (30% off)
A classic summer sneaker.
$14 $7 (50% off)
Save on these durable socks.
$179 $129 ($50 off)
A good gold watch.
$45 $13 (30% off)
This weekend only.
$59 $35 (40% off)
An active short, on sale now.
$149 $104 (35% OFF) $65 $45 (30% OFF) $350 $275 (21% OFF) $325 $162 (50% OFF)
A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.
$150 $112 (25% OFF)
Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.
$89 $49 (45% OFF)
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
$119 $100 (16% OFF)
A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.
$249 $149 (40% OFF)
The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.
$30 $16 (48% OFF)
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
$400 $220 (45% OFF)
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
$232 $116 (50% OFF)
Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.
$35 $28 (20% OFF)
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
$80 $64 (21% OFF)
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
$750 $650 (13% OFF)
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.