Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Best Deals: Sales to Upgrade Your Living Room Digs, a Discounted Barbour Jacket & More

By Gear Patrol
a chair
Hay Furniture

Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space. 

Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
$294 $420

$126 OFF (30%)

If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket. 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

OUTDOOR DEALS

Backcountry Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Jacket
Backcountry Cottonwoods Gore-Tex Jacket
$280 $400

$120 OFF (30%)

Getting a Gore-Tex jacket for $280 is a rare steal. This jacket is packed with features and excellent for the slopes, but is also smart enough to wear for après ski or back home in the city. 

Stoic Buffalo Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket
Stoic Buffalo Plaid Sherpa-Lined Shirt Jacket
$50 $100

$50 OFF (50%)

Perfect for throwing on after a day on the slopes or for working at your home desk, a Sherpa-lined jacket is cozy and layerable. 

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.
CamelBak skimresources.com
$24 $36

$12 OFF (34%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed. 

Stoic Ski/Snow Puffer Jacket
Stoic Ski/Snow Puffer Jacket
$76 $170

$94 OFF (55%)

This Backcountry-exclusive jacket is water and snow resistant, has a snow skirt to keep snow from coming up the bottom of the jacket, and synthetic insulation that stays warm even when wet. 

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth
$34 $45

$11 OFF (24%)

Hydro Flask really needs no introduction at this point, so when you can get a 32-ounce wide mouth with its Temp-Shield insulation at 25 percent off, you do it.

GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
GearLight LED Tactical Flashlight S1000
$18 $22

$4 OFF (18%)

It pays to have a flashlight on hand, trust us. Better yet, keep two around.

Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
Otterbox Venture 45 Cooler
$245 $350

$105 OFF (30%)

Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. For today only, Otterbox is running a 25 percent off sale on everything for the last day of shipping before Christmas.

Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
Stoic Groundwork Sleeping Pad
$48 $80

$32 OFF (40%)

A sleeping pad is a tiny luxury that can make all the difference in the world on a camping trip. This one from Stoic is a solid choice for car camping that also includes foam insert cushions that help insulate against the ground.

Osprey Talon 22
Osprey Talon 22
$78 $120

$42 OFF (35%)

Simpler is often better, and simply put this is one of the most versatile packs ever created. The Talon 22 is perfect for day hikes, urban commutes or a trip to the market. 

FITNESS DEALS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

MYX The MYX
MYX The MYX
skimresources.com
$1099 $1299

$200 OFF W/ CODE MYXMOVES21 (15%)

This stationary bike is the whole package. Get your spin classes on the screen in front of you or rotate the screen to do off-bike workouts, like boxing or HIIT. 

Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope
Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope
skimresources.com
$89 $99

$10 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEAR10 (10%)

Jumping rope is a great way to get an all-around workout, hitting a variety of muscle groups and adding significant cardio gains. This rope set comes with two ropes, one 1/2 lb and one 1/4 lb, and access to Crossrope Lite, an app that features workouts and fitness tracking. 

Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
$999 $1,999

$1000 OFF (50%)

With an ultra-quiet motor, 60 inch deck, and Zwift and Peloton compatibility, this treadmill has everything you need to get fit from the confines of your own home.  

Asics Runners Mask
Asics Runners Mask
asics skimresources.com
$28 $40

$12 OFF (30%)

Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets. 

Mirror The Mirror
Mirror The Mirror
$1,145 $1,495

$350 OFF W/ CODE NEWYEARS21 (23%)

When you're not using it, it functions just like any other mirror in your house. When you turn it on, Mirror reveals an LCD panel with stereo speakers and access to hundreds of workout classes.

Hydrow Rowing Machine
Hydrow Rowing Machine
$1,995 $2,245

$250 OFF (11%)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality. 

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch
Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch
Garmin amazon.com
$197 $300

$103 OFF (34%)

The GPS-equipped Instinct is equipped with so many tools and rugged features that you'll never leave the house without it again — especially on your workouts.

STYLE DEALS

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

Corridor NYC Navy City Barn Coat
Corridor NYC Navy City Barn Coat
corridornyc.com
$172.00
$172 $215

$43 OFF (20%)

When you buy a garment from Corridor NYC, you can be sure it was made with meticulous attention to detail. This barn coat is made with 14-wale corduroy and heavyweight canvas to create a piece that reminds you of the barn coats of yore while providing modern fit and function. 

J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
$90 $118

$28 OFF (23%)

A trucker jacket is a fit for any guy's wardrobe and this one, made from comfortable stretch corduroy, is the workhorse you need for fall and spring. 

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
$50 $98

$48 OFF (48%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.

Samsonite Neopulse 20" Carry On Hardside Spinner Suitcase
Samsonite Neopulse 20" Carry On Hardside Spinner Suitcase
$224 $560

$336 OFF (60%) 

This suitcase has everything you need — hard sides, four wheels for easy pushing and a TSA lock for peace of mind. Plus getting it for 60 percent off is pretty hard to beat. 

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

Proof Stealth Down Popover
Proof Stealth Down Popover
$132 $188

$56 OFF (30%)

Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

TECH DEALS

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio
Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio
Roku amazon.com
$102 $130

$28 OFF (22%)

Roku has taken its streaming tech and combined it with a soundbar, giving you an all-in-one experience. For this price, it is a great option if you want to add a soundbar and streaming to your TV but don't want one of the more expensive speakers.

LG SN5Y 2.1 Channel Soundbar System
LG SN5Y 2.1 Channel Soundbar System
LG bhphotovideo.com
$147 $277

$130 OFF (47%)

If you're looking to upgrade the sound of your TV on the budget, you could do worse than this LG deal. LG typically makes decent soundbars, and this 2.1 channel system comes with a 220W subwoofer to deliver 400W of total power. Bluetooth is also built-in for pairing devices. 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
Students: Get Hulu For Just $1.99/Month
hulu gearpatrol.me
$2 $6

$4 OFF MONTHLY COST (66%)

 If you're a student, there's never been a better time to get a Hulu subscription. The discount also doesn't expire — it lasts as long as you're enrolled as a student. 

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX3700
Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender EX3700
$27 $47

$20 OFF (43%)

Spotty Wi-Fi at home? This compact, wall plug extender from Netgear adds 1000 sq. ft. of range for up to 15 devices. 

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera (Pack of 3)
$248 $350

$102 OFF (29%)

Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system. 

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds
$79 $120

$41 OFF (34%)

The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.

ASUS Designo MZ27AQL 27" 16:9 IPS Monitor
ASUS Designo MZ27AQL 27" 16:9 IPS Monitor
$249 $380

$131 OFF (31%)

Whether you're looking to improve your gaming setup or add an extra monitor at home for work, this is a killer deal on a monitor that could have been a TV not so long ago. 

HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (26%)

These are on backorder right now, but if you're willing to wait until February 8th for it to ship, this is a great deal on one of the best backyard firepits you can buy. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire. 

Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space. 

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

Sealy Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress Set
Sealy Posturepedic Beech St 11.5" Firm Mattress Set
$474 $1,199

$725 OFF (60%)

This foam and coil hybrid mattress is perfect for back and stomach sleepers, providing firm support with Posturepedic technology. 

Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker, 12 cup
Braun Brew Sense Drip Coffee Maker, 12 cup
$72 $90

$18 OFF (20%)

This 12-cup machine is easy to use, looks darn good, and, most importantly, makes a consistent quality brew each time. 

Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker
$25 $35

$10 OFF (29%)

The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need. 

Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 qt.
Staub Tall Cocotte, 5 qt.
$200 $464

$264 OFF (57%)

Staub's enameled cast iron is versatile, distributes heat evenly, and works with any heat source, including induction. This is one of our favorite pieces of cookware. 

All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert
All-Clad 4-Quart Slow Cooker with Aluminum Insert
$200 $300

$100 OFF (33%)

Set it and forget it with this handsome slow cooker. With warm, low and high settings plus a programmable 26-hour timer, you will always get the perfect temperature. It also comes with a removable aluminum insert for easy serving and cleaning. 

Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle
Lodge Pre-Seasoned 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Skillet With Assist Handle
$15 $27

$12 OFF (48%)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast iron skillet yet, grab this current deal and get into cooking with cast iron. 

ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
ThermoPro TP03 Digital Meat Thermometer
$14 $30

$16 OFF (53%)

Never cook to the wrong temperature again with this smart thermometer. This is a must-have for cooking meat on the grill or in the kitchen. 

