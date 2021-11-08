Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: 32% off the Always Pan, Rare Savings on Herman Miller & More

By Gear Patrol
our place
Our Place

Fully Jarvis Wood Veneer Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis Wood Veneer Standing Desk
$599 $509 (15% OFF)

The Jarvis is our pick for the best electric standing desk. Working from home on your couch is probably wreaking havoc on your posture, so it is probably time to make a change.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

TRX Kettlebell 5-Piece Bundle
TRX Kettlebell 5-Piece Bundle
$459 $229 (50% OFF)

Get TRX's excellent gravity-cast kettlebell set f0r half off today. The set includes 16kg, 20kg, 24kg, 28kg and 32kg kettlebells, meaning you can do just about any workout from home. 

READ MORE ABOUT KETTLEBELLS

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
$145 $99 (32% OFF)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR PLACE

Herman Miller Sayl Chair
Herman Miller Sayl Chair
$595 $506 (15% OFF)

Inspired by the Golden Gate Bridge, this is everything you could want in a desk chair: airy, comfortable, visually striking and a great value.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS OF 2021

Levi's Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
Levi's Sherpa Denim Trucker Jacket
$98 $80 (18% OFF)

The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PUFFER JACKETS

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
KitchenAid
$430 $220 (48% OFF)

This is a crazy deal on a high-quality professional-grade mixer you'll be using for all of your holiday baking needs. To get the deal, you just need to sign up with your email address. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN GIFTS

Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring
$35 $29 (17% OFF)

The perfect means of adding Apple's AirTag wireless tracker to your everyday carry, this handsome keychain is crafted from beautiful saddle leather in a variety of colorways.

READ ABOUT APPLE AIRTAG ACCESSORIES

Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V10 Allergy Stick Vacuum Cleaner
$480 $380 (20% OFF)

Perfect for cleaning up pollen, dander and other allergens and ideal for hard-to-reach spaces, this vacuum makes for a tidier, healthier, happier household.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
Hamilton Khaki Field Automatic Watch H70515137
$625 $437 (30% OFF)

Smart-looking enough for office wear but with enough durability for actual field usage, this automatic stainless steel Hamilton watch is a smart addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT HAMILTON WATCHES

Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
Made In TeKu Beer Glasses
$59 $50 (15% OFF)

Perfect for entertaining, this quartet of Italian flared tulip glasses was designed to amplify the flavors and bouquet of any and every beer available. The stems are also reinforced with titanium.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BEER GLASSES

Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown Puffer
Outerknown
$198 $139 (30% OFF)

We love a lot of what Outerknown does, if not everything. This puffer is made with 700-fill-power responsibly sourced down, is finished with a DWR coating and packs into itself for storage. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Western Rise AT Pant
Western Rise AT Pant
$125 $94 (25% OFF W/ CODE HOLIDAY25)

One Gear Patrol editor swears by these extra tough performance pants. They’re sturdy enough and functional enough to wear anywhere — from camping to traveling to the office. 

READ MORE ABOUT WESTERN RISE


HOME & FURNITURE DEALS

Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
Humanscale World One Home Office Chair
raymourflanigan.com
$550 $440 (20% off)

It's time to get an office chair.

MORE OFFICE CHAIRS

Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
Crate and Barrel Tate Dining Table
crateandbarrel.com
$599 $399 (34% off)

What looks better: your meal or this dining table?

Mason Coffee Table
Mason Coffee Table
urbanoutfitters.com
$229 $195 (15% off)

A coffee table with some added storage.

MORE COFFEE TABLES

Blu Dot Stash Desk
Blu Dot Stash Desk
SAVE NOW

$499 $399 (20% off)

Desks haven't looked this good, well, ever.

MORE DESKS

Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
Hay About A Chair 22 Armchair
us.hay.com
$499 $399 (20% off)

So you want to talk About A Chair.

MORE CHAIRS

Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
Allswell The Allswell Mattress (Queen)
allswellhome.com
$375.00
$375 $319 (15% off)

You snooze, you lose. You buy on sale, you win.

MORE MATTRESSES

Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
Oliverson Contemporary Leather Sofa
wayfair.com
$2,562 $1,300 (49% off)

Haven't you always wanted a leather couch?

MORE SOFAS

Gravity Weighted Blanket
Gravity Weighted Blanket
gravityblankets.com
$156.00
$195 $156 (20% off)

Hey, Siri, play "Under Pressure." 

MORE WEIGHTED BLANKETS

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame
amazon.com
$400 $130 (68% off)

Sleep tight in a great deal. 

MORE BED FRAMES

Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Adaptive Foam Mattress
amazon.com
$895 $806 (10% off)

A mattress that'll make you hit snooze more often.

MORE MATTRESSES

Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
Schoolhouse Cotton Pinstripe Throw
schoolhouse.com
$119.00
$119 $107 (10% off)

If a rug ties the room together, what does a throw tie together?

West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
West Elm Sun-Kissed Landscape Rug (5'x8')
westelm.com
$140.00
$315 $252 (20% off)

Your bare floors could use a rug.

MORE RUGS

OUTDOOR DEALS

J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew Utility Tote Bag
J.Crew
$118 $94 (20% OFF)

Far more feature-rich than those cheap cotton farmer's market totes, this one is tougher, offers far better organization and security, and you won't be embarrassed to haul it around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
EcoFlow RIVER Portable Power Station
REI
$349 $300 (14% OFF)

With its 10,000 mAh battery and ability to charge ten devices at once, this portable power station is perfect for both overnight outdoor adventures and as an emergency backup system.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POWER BANKS

Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Granite GearCrown 2 Limited Edition 60L Backpack
Backcountry
$200 $130 (35% OFF)

Designed to haul enough gear to survive a multi-day of-the-grid outing without weighing you down, this spacious hiking bag is every ounce-counting backpacker's best friend.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BACKPACKS

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch
Amazon
$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Bridging the gap between EDC smartwatch and fully-featured fitness tracker, this GPS- and AI assistant-equipped wearable will get you from the office to the gym to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT FITNESS TRACKERS & SMARTWATCHES

Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
Osprey Archeon 25 Pack
REI
$190 $123 (35% OFF)

With a rucksack-inspired rolltop closure and a minimalist silhouette, this Osprey backpack transitions perfectly from the office to the trails and back again.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACKS FOR EVERYDAY USE

Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
Columbia Pike Lake Hooded Insulated Jacket
REI
$200 $140 (30% OFF)

Stay warm and toasty in the most frostbitten conditions with this synthetic-insulated puffer, which also has Omni-Heat Thermal Reflective technology to help regulate body temperature.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Smartwatch
Garmin Instinct Outdoor GPS Smartwatch
Amazon
$300 $170 (43% OFF)

If you're headed outdoors for just about any activity — hikes, camping, backpacking, bikepacking — you need to have GPS with you. Garmin makes some of the best GPS devices you can buy.

READ ABOUT GPS WATCHES FOR HIKING

Topo Designs Mountain Duffel
Topo Designs Mountain Duffel
Topo Designs
$149 $119 (20% OFF)

Crafted sustainably from 100% abrasion-resistant nylon, this durable padded duffel bag is built for adventure. And its spacious 40L capacity is even sized for larger pieces of gear, like ski or snowboard boots.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DUFFEL BAGS

Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
Merrell Catalyst Suede Shoes
REI
$110 $85 (22% OFF)

These approach shoes from Merrell are made for the outdoors but fit the current trend of bringing gear into the city to a T. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING SHOES

Patagonia Zemer Insulated Bomber Jacket
Patagonia Zemer Insulated Bomber Jacket
REI
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This bomber takes an iconic silhouette and adds the Patagonia spin with ripstop fabric, a durable water repellent finish and Thermolite recycled insulation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOMBER JACKETS

Osprey StraightJacket Compression Sack
Osprey StraightJacket Compression Sack
REI
$35 $26 (26% OFF)

Whether you're gearing up for your holiday vacation or are trying to pack down your gear for your latest car camping trip, this stuff sack is perfect for all of your gear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW GEAR

Keen Venture Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots
Keen Venture Waterproof Mid Hiking Boots
REI
$180 $144 (20% OFF)

When it comes to summer adventures, you need a waterproof pair of hikers in your arsenal. Keen's waterproof membranes keep your feet dry while releasing evaporated sweat, keeping you cool.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

CostaBloke 580G Polarized Sunglasses
CostaBloke 580G Polarized Sunglasses
Backcountry
$259 $195 (25% OFF)

Designed specifically for waterborne adventures, these sunglasses are polarized, scratch-resistant, durable, and comfortable for all-day wear.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

Coleman 2-Burner Fyre Champion Propane Stove
Coleman 2-Burner Fyre Champion Propane Stove
Backcountry
$150 $98 (35% OFF)

The Coleman camp stove has been a staple of car camping adventures for decades. This elevated version will take your campsite kitchen up a notch.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Mammut Whitehorn Insulated Jacket
Mammut Whitehorn Insulated Jacket
REI
$239 $167 (30% OFF)

This jacket from Mammut features a durable water repellent (DWR) finish to stave off showers and hybrid insulation that utilizes synthetic and real down.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Amazon
$60 $43 (30% OFF)

A knife can be good for a multitude of things, so we'd advise keeping one on hand when headed outdoors. This one from Kershaw is lightweight and strong yet slim and ergonomic for easy carrying.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KNIVES

FITNESS DEALS

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
$64.97
$120 $92.97 (22% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
$59.95
$99.95 $59.95 (40% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Uniqlo U Recycled Down Jacket
Uniqlo U Recycled Down Jacket
$90 $70 (23% off)
Snag some Uniqlo at even lower prices. 
MORE UNIQLO OUTERWEAR

Filson Ripstop Nylon BackpackTan
Filson Ripstop Nylon BackpackTan
$285 $169 (41% off)
Don't sleep on this durable backpack.
MORE BACKPACKS

Barbour Bedale Waxed Cotton Jacket
Barbour Bedale Waxed Cotton Jacket
$395 $316 (20% off)
Don't be slow to cop Barbour, especially since it's rarely on sale.
MORE WAXED JACKETS

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
outerknown.com
$188 $75 (60% off)
Save big on our favorite overshirt.
MORE OVERSHIRTS

Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
$725 $365 (51% off)
Don't sleep on this deal.

MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

Wild Bunch Wally Boot
Wild Bunch Wally Boot
$155.00
$229 $155 (33% off)
This is the cheapest they'll be all season.

MORE BOOTS

J.Crew Camp Pant
J.Crew Camp Pant
$98 $44 (60% off)
Cop J.Crew's clean Camp Pants for more than half off.
MORE J.CREW

Albam Check Harrington Jacket
Albam Check Harrington Jacket
$280 $109 (62% off)
This Albam jacket checks all of the boxes.
MORE OVERSHIRTS

Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Pants
Outerknown Lost Coast Moleskin Pants
outerknown.com
$128 $58 (55% off)
Like chinos, but better.
MORE CHINOS

Veja Roraima Shoes
Veja Roraima Shoes
outerknown.com
$200 $100 (50% off)
Hiking-inspired kicks.
MORE SHOES

Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Workshirt
Wallace & Barnes Zip-Front Workshirt
$138 $50 (63% off)
The best lightweight jacket is an overshirt.
MORE LIGHTWEIGHT JACKETS

Shinola Canfield Sport Chronograph
Shinola Canfield Sport Chronograph
$1,000 $500 (50% off)
Big savings, limited stock.
MORE WATCHES UNDER $1,000

APPLE DEALS

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
$479.00
$549 $469 ($79 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy. 

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
$249 $199 ($50 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.  

Apple Watch Series 6
Apple Watch Series 6
$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 6 is last year's flagship Apple Watch, but it's very similar to the Series 7 (save for its larger display). 

Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
$159 $120 ($39 off)

These second-generation AirPods are the most affordable wireless earbuds that Apple makes. (An extra $30 gets you a wireless charging case.)

WATCH DEALS

Timex Mk1 Aluminum
Timex Mk1 Aluminum
$89 $39 (56% off)

Everyone's favorite basic outdoor watch.

More Timex

Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
Seiko 5 Sports Macy's Edition
$295 $236 (20% off)

We promise you'll love this one.

More Seiko

Marathon MSAR Automatic
Marathon MSAR Automatic
$1,050 $840 (20% off)

Legit military cred.

More Military Watches

Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
Timex Marlin Hand-Wound Mechanical
timex.com
$199 $139 (30% OFF)

This should be your new dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Casio Databank Calculator Watch
Casio Databank Calculator Watch
amazon.com
$27 $20 (26% off)

How cool is this!

More Digital Watches

Seiko Presage SRPF53
Seiko Presage SRPF53
$525 $420 (20% off)

Use promo code "FALL" 

More Seiko

Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
Casio G-Shock GW6900-1
$130 $83 (36% off)

Tough Solar is what you want in a tough G-Shock.

More G-Shock

Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
Timex x Todd Snyder Military Watch
$138 $60 (56% off)

Everyone needs a field watch.

More Timex

Bulova Lunar Pilot
Bulova Lunar Pilot
$595 $476 (20% off)

The "other Moonwatch." 

More Lunar Pilot

Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
Seiko Prospex "Monster" PADI Edition SRPE27
$446 $364 (18% off)

The modern version of a classic diver.

More Dive Watches

Q Timex 1978 Reissue
Q Timex 1978 Reissue
amazon.com
$145.00
$169 $144 (14% off)

One of the coolest quartz watches on the market.

More Q Timex

Luminox Modern Mariner
Luminox Modern Mariner
huckberry.com
$900 $585 (35% OFF) 

Badass and tactical.

More Tactical Watches

Bulova Sutton
Bulova Sutton
$221.00
$292 $236 (19% off)

A simple and handsome dress watch.

More Dress Watches

Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
Shinola Guardian Leather Strap Watch
$329.97
$675  $330 (51% off)

A squarish watch that's not a Tank.

More on Watch Shapes

Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph SSB395
Seiko 140th Anniversary Limited Edition Chronograph SSB395
macys.com
$221.25
$295  $236 (20% off)

A Seiko chrono for under $300 — what's not to love? 

More on Chronographs

Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
Citizen Eco-Drive PCAT Atomic Watch
walmart.com
$506.25
$675  $506.25 (25% off)

Atomic timekeeping. Need we say more? 

More on Atomic Timekeeping

Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
Citizen Eco Chandler Chronograph
nordstromrack.com
$179.97
$395 $180 (54% off)

One of the coolest-looking watches for the money, full stop. 

More Chronographs

Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
Timex Metropolitan S Smartwatch
huckberry.com
$179 $107 (40% OFF)

Cheaper than the Apple Watch.

More on the Timex Metropolitan

Timex + Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
Timex + Todd Snyder Colorblock Milano
toddsnyder.com
$74.00
$128 $74 (42% off)

Todd Snyder and Timex are at it again!

More Todd Snyder

Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
Caravelle by Bulova Retro Sport Watch
macys.com
$125 $62.50 (50% OFF) 

Bursting with style.

More Retro Watches



