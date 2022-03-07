Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$180 $74 (59% OFF)
Though the brand is best known for its coolers, everything Yeti makes is exceptional — including the Crossroads tote bag you see here with its 1000D nylon weatherproof exterior, 15-inch laptop pocket, internal organization and so much more.
$165 $99 (40% OFF W/ CODE GPHARVEST)
Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to kick your home chef experience into the stratosphere. And that's managed so much easier with an indoor garden, like this absolutely outstanding one from Aerogarden.
$108 $92 (15% OFF)
As cushy as house slippers but with a rubber outsole made to tackle the rough terrain of the great outdoors, these wool slippers are perfect for campfire hangs after a long day of hiking.
$98 $78 (20% OFF)
Made from 100% Turkish cotton that's lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this bathrobe is so cozy and comfortable that you might find you'd rather just hang out in it all day.
$99 $74 (25% OFF)
Imbued with the adventure-ready DNA of its parent brand, this everyday backpack has a spacious interior with a padded laptop slot that makes it ideal for daily usage whether you're a college student, city-going professional, freelancer or whatever else.
$130 $65 (50% OFF W/ CODE NANOSTEAL)
An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.
$42 $29 (30% OFF)
The Alpha and the Omega of thermoses, Stanley's Classic Legendary Bottle is... well... legendary. It'll keep cold drinks cold, warm drinks warm and it's tough enough for any adventure.
$120 $96 (20% OFF)
Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.
$60 $44 (27% OFF)
The bigger, beefier brother to the original Rick Hinderer-designed Kershaw Cryo, this follow-up benefits from the same iconic silhouette, titanium carbo-nitride-coated 8Cr13MoV blade and all-metal frame lock handle, but with a 20-percent larger overall footprint.
$39 $31 (20% OFF)
Always a classic cut, Porter Road's Bone-In Ribeye also benefits from dry-aging and has no hormones, antibiotics, and was cut from pasture-raised cows. Ideal for grilling season, snag this steak with a great discount now.
3 for $199
Brooks Brothers, the brand that has outfitted 41 of the USA's 45 presidents, makes some of the absolute best dress shirts around. If you want to look your best, you can snag three of the brand's legendary button-downs for less than $200.
$199 $139 (30% OFF)
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. And that means this is a deal not to be missed, especially for those that appreciate the great outdoors.
$549 $399 (27% OFF)
With the ability to adjust from just five up to over fifty-two pounds, these cleverly-designed dumbells are a great space-saving means of getting a great workout, making them ideal for those in small apartments and crowded homes.
$400 $250 (38% OFF)
This is one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.
$125 $95 (24% OFF)
Quip was already one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but this discounted starter kit kicks it up a notch with the inclusion of anticavity toothpaste, a refillable floss pick, a mint gum dispenser, a mouthwash dispenser and the option for numerous other additions.
$168 $51 (70% OFF)
Loaded with retro styling and made from a lightweight, ultra-cushy sherpa fleece that's made out of 74% recycled polyester with regenerated nylon detailing, this adventure-ready vest is a safe bet at any price.
$76 $61 (20% OFF W/ CODE RPxGearPatrol)
Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.
$599 $510 (15% OFF)
Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.
FITNESS DEALS
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$65 $30 (54% off)
A classic sneaker, reimagined.
MORE SNEAKERS
$160 $100 (39% off)
Don't let that sun strike too hard.
MORE SUNGLASSES
$160 $100 (39% off)
Carry it all in this cool cord bag.
MORE CORDUROY
$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S
$69 $35 (50% off)
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
MORE WHITE TEES
$190 $114 (40% off)
A signature sneaker for one of tennis' biggest stars.
MORE TENNIS
$169 $69 (60% off)
Period Correct's ode to the popular SUV.
MORE HOODIES
$89 $53 (41% off)
Score on Vuori's versatile pants.
MORE PANTS
$70 $55 (21% off)
The legendary Samba, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS
$99 $59 (40% off)
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS
$80 $39 (51% off)
Use code 'SHOPSALE.'
MORE SWEATPANTS
$145 $75 (49% off)
Stylish shades for a steal of a price.
MORE SUNGLASSES
TECH DEALS
$399 $349 ($50 off)
The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.
$549 $449 ($100 off)
The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.
$249 $180 ($69 off)
The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.
$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)
Some solid savings on a superb desktop.
$179 $169 ($10 off)
Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes.