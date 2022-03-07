Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Improve Your Home Office Ergonomics in Four Steps
2
Elevate Your Sweat Sessions with Cellucor’s P6
3
The 21 Best Office Chairs of 2022
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
This Ergonomic Chair You’ll Actually Want to Show

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: Huckberry's Sale-On-Sale, Half-Off Reebok Trainers & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
deals of note march 7 2022
Reebok

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Yeti Crossroads Tote Bag
Yeti Crossroads Tote Bag
Yeti
SAVE NOW

$180 $74 (59% OFF)

Though the brand is best known for its coolers, everything Yeti makes is exceptional — including the Crossroads tote bag you see here with its 1000D nylon weatherproof exterior, 15-inch laptop pocket, internal organization and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TOTE BAGS

Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Aerogarden Harvest Indoor Garden
Aerogarden
SAVE NOW

$165 $99 (40% OFF W/ CODE GPHARVEST)

Fresh herbs are one of the best ways to kick your home chef experience into the stratosphere. And that's managed so much easier with an indoor garden, like this absolutely outstanding one from Aerogarden.

READ ABOUT THE BEST INDOOR GARDEN KITS

Greys The Outdoor Slipper Boot
Greys The Outdoor Slipper Boot
Greys
SAVE NOW

$108 $92 (15% OFF)

As cushy as house slippers but with a rubber outsole made to tackle the rough terrain of the great outdoors, these wool slippers are perfect for campfire hangs after a long day of hiking.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING SLIPPERS

Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen Waffle Robe
Brooklinen
SAVE NOW

$98 $78 (20% OFF)

Made from 100% Turkish cotton that's lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this bathrobe is so cozy and comfortable that you might find you'd rather just hang out in it all day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ROBES

The North Face Recon Backpack
The North Face Recon Backpack
The North Face nordstrom.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Imbued with the adventure-ready DNA of its parent brand, this everyday backpack has a spacious interior with a padded laptop slot that makes it ideal for daily usage whether you're a college student, city-going professional, freelancer or whatever else.

READ ABOUT THE BEST EVERYDAY BACKPACKS

Reebok Nano X Cross Training Sneakers
Reebok Nano X Cross Training Sneakers
Reebok reebok.com
SAVE NOW

$130 $65 (50% OFF W/ CODE NANOSTEAL)

An upgrade to the Nano 9, a Gear Patrol favorite, the Nano X doubles down on everything that was good about the previous iteration and makes it even better. This is our pick for the best CrossFit and HIIT workout shoe you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHOES

Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle
Stanley
SAVE NOW

$42 $29 (30% OFF)

The Alpha and the Omega of thermoses, Stanley's Classic Legendary Bottle is... well... legendary. It'll keep cold drinks cold, warm drinks warm and it's tough enough for any adventure.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLASKS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37
Nike
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF)

Nike touts the Air Zoom Pegasus 37s as a "bolt of caffeine for your legs." They're equipped with responsive React cushioning, they're incredibly lightweight and they boast a super-grippy outsole so you can be confident running on any surface.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw Cryo II Pocket Knife
Kershaw
SAVE NOW

$60 $44 (27% OFF)

The bigger, beefier brother to the original Rick Hinderer-designed Kershaw Cryo, this follow-up benefits from the same iconic silhouette, titanium carbo-nitride-coated 8Cr13MoV blade and all-metal frame lock handle, but with a 20-percent larger overall footprint.

READ ABOUT THE BEST POCKET KNIVES

Porter Road Bone-In Ribeye
Porter Road Bone-In Ribeye
Porter Road
SAVE NOW

$39 $31 (20% OFF)

Always a classic cut, Porter Road's Bone-In Ribeye also benefits from dry-aging and has no hormones, antibiotics, and was cut from pasture-raised cows. Ideal for grilling season, snag this steak with a great discount now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MAIL-ORDER MEATS

Brooks Brothers Stretch Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt
Brooks Brothers
SAVE NOW

3 for $199

Brooks Brothers, the brand that has outfitted 41 of the USA's 45 presidents, makes some of the absolute best dress shirts around. If you want to look your best, you can snag three of the brand's legendary button-downs for less than $200.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DRESS SHIRTS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket
Patagonia
SAVE NOW

$199 $139 (30% OFF)

Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is one of its best — it’s light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. And that means this is a deal not to be missed, especially for those that appreciate the great outdoors.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC INSULATED JACKETS

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex
SAVE NOW

$549 $399 (27% OFF)

With the ability to adjust from just five up to over fifty-two pounds, these cleverly-designed dumbells are a great space-saving means of getting a great workout, making them ideal for those in small apartments and crowded homes.

READ ABOUT HOW TO BUILD THE ULTIMATE HOME GYM

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $250 (38% OFF)

This is one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush Starter Set
Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush Starter Set
Quip
SAVE NOW

$125 $95 (24% OFF)

Quip was already one of our favorite electric toothbrushes, but this discounted starter kit kicks it up a notch with the inclusion of anticavity toothpaste, a refillable floss pick, a mint gum dispenser, a mouthwash dispenser and the option for numerous other additions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES

Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Vest
Outerknown Skyline Sherpa Vest
Outerknown outerknown.com
SAVE NOW

$168 $51 (70% OFF)

Loaded with retro styling and made from a lightweight, ultra-cushy sherpa fleece that's made out of 74% recycled polyester with regenerated nylon detailing, this adventure-ready vest is a safe bet at any price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR VESTS

Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer Recycled Fleece Sweatshirt
Richer Poorer
SAVE NOW

$76 $61 (20% OFF W/ CODE RPxGearPatrol)

Made out of "roughly" 40 plastic bottles that would have otherwise ended up in landfills and constructed with less water waste than the competition, this sweatshirt is a shockingly comfortable buy you can feel good about.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATSHIRTS

Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully Jarvis Bamboo Desk
Fully fully.com
SAVE NOW

$599 $510 (15% OFF)

Amongst our favorite desks for the home or office, the Fully Jarvis is actually a standing desk that can easily be adjusted from a low to a high position so you can get off your butt and onto your feet (and back again) throughout the day, giving you a lot more freedom and versatility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH DESKS



FITNESS DEALS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions.  Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$200.00
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts. 

 READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.   

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.    

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original,  a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Converse Jack Purcell Sunwashed Sneaker
Converse Jack Purcell Sunwashed Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$65 $30 (54% off)
A classic sneaker, reimagined.
MORE SNEAKERS

RAEN Wiley Alchemy Sunglasses
RAEN Wiley Alchemy Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$160 $100 (39% off)
Don't let that sun strike too hard.
MORE SUNGLASSES

UO Corduroy Day Tote Bag
UO Corduroy Day Tote Bag
SHOP NOW

$160 $100 (39% off)
Carry it all in this cool cord bag.
MORE CORDUROY

Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
SHOP NOW

$70 $41 (41% off)
Score on Levi's second most popular pair.
MORE LEVI'S

Velva Sheen Regular Tee
Velva Sheen Regular Tee
SHOP NOW

$69 $35 (50% off)
One of the best white tees, on sale while supplies last.
MORE WHITE TEES

On The Roger Centre Court Trainers
On The Roger Centre Court Trainers
SHOP NOW

$190 $114 (40% off)
A signature sneaker for one of tennis' biggest stars.
MORE TENNIS

Period Correct Defender Popover Hoody
Period Correct Defender Popover Hoody
SHOP NOW

$169 $69 (60% off)
Period Correct's ode to the popular SUV.
MORE HOODIES

Vuori Clothing Ripstop Pant
Vuori Clothing Ripstop Pant
SHOP NOW

$89 $53 (41% off)
Score on Vuori's versatile pants.
MORE PANTS

Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
Adidas Samba Classic Soccer Shoe
SHOP NOW

$70 $55 (21% off)
The legendary Samba, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS

Nike Killshot OG sneakers
Nike Killshot OG sneakers
SHOP NOW

$99 $59 (40% off)
This ultra-popular Nike sneaker is rarely on sale.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS

J.Crew Relaxed Fit Terry Sweatpant
J.Crew Relaxed Fit Terry Sweatpant
SHOP NOW

$80 $39 (51% off)
Use code 'SHOPSALE.'
MORE SWEATPANTS

AKILA Legacy Raw Sunglasses
AKILA Legacy Raw Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$145 $75 (49% off)
Stylish shades for a steal of a price.
MORE SUNGLASSES

TECH DEALS

Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$399 $349 ($50 off)

The Series 7 won't tempt you with new sensors and features, but it's bigger-than-ever display looks better than you might expect.

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$549 $449 ($100 off)

The AirPods Max are arguably the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy.

AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Apple
SHOP NOW

$249 $180 ($69 off)

The AirPods Pro are Apple's best-in-class noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple iMac 21.5" 2020
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$1,099.00 $935 ($164 off)

Some solid savings on a superb desktop.

Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple AirPods (3rd-Generation)
Apple amazon.com
SHOP NOW

$179 $169 ($10 off)

Apple's newest AirPods boast the sound quality of the high-end AirPods Pro, but lack active noise-cancellation and transparency modes. 



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss