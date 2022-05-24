Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Panerai Hits the Adventure Watch Sweet Spot
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Upgrade Your Sleep with This Sale from Casper

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: 80% Off a J.Crew Chore Blazer, Rumpl Blankets on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
rumpl
Rumpl

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket
Rumpl
SAVE NOW

$99 $74 (25% OFF)

Rumpl has bolstered the outdoor lifestyle trend with its technical blanket. Ideal for summer nights in the backyard or at the campsite, you'll never spend time in the outdoors without it.

READ OUR BEST CAMPING BLANKETS GUIDE

Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
Wallace & Barnes
SAVE NOW

$328 $66 (80% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY)

Smart-looking enough that you could wear it in the office but casual enough to go with an out-on-the-town outfit, this blazer also boasts a bit of stretch for added comfort.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUMMER BLAZERS

Great Jones Starting Lineup
Great Jones Starting Lineup
Great Jones
SAVE NOW

$218 $120 (45% OFF W/ CODE MDW25)

This high-quality trio from Great Jones has everything you need to get started in the kitchen: a frying pan, a dutch oven and a baking sheet. Each piece comes in a handful of fun colors that will add a bit of pop to your kitchen.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN APPLIANCES

Braun Series 9 Pro 9465cc Wet & Dry Electric Foil Shaver
Braun Series 9 Pro 9465cc Wet & Dry Electric Foil Shaver
Braun
SAVE NOW

$330 $250 (24% OFF)

Five shaving elements and sonic vibrations make this one of the most efficient, comfortable razors you can buy. This can also be used wet or dry and for up to 60 minutes on one charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HABITS FOR A SMOOTH SHAVE

Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Home
SAVE NOW

$209 $167 (20% OFF)

If you're looking for bedding upgrades, Parachute's 20% off everything sale is the place to start. You can't go wrong with this airy, affordable linen set.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHEETS

Weber Q 1200 Portable Propane Gas Grill
Weber Q 1200 Portable Propane Gas Grill
BBQ Guys
SAVE NOW

$309 $259 (16% OFF)

Our top pick for portable grills, the Weber Q 1200 is supremely mobile, features push-button ignition and is ideal for camping, tailgates or grilling on a balcony.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GAS GRILLS

Hydro Flask 12L Carryout Soft Cooler
Hydro Flask 12L Carryout Soft Cooler
Hydro Flask
SAVE NOW
Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge
SAVE NOW

$30 $20 (33% OFF)

Already pre-seasoned and ready to sear. If you don't have a cast-iron skillet yet, grab this deal on one of the best, most affordable skillets you can buy and get into cooking with cast iron.

READ OUR GUIDE TO LODGE CAST IRON COOKWARE

PK Grills PK360
PK Grills PK360
PK Grills
SAVE NOW

$1,000 $900 (10% OFF)

Aaron Franklin-of-Franklin-BBQ-approved, PK Grills have grown a cult following in the South for their ability to cook hot and fast or slow and low while also being one of the most indestructible grills around.

READ MORE ABOUT GRILLING

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
Nemo
SAVE NOW

$250 $188 (25% OFF)

For the ultimate loungin' experience on the campsite or in your backyard (or both), check out the Nemo Stargaze, a luxe camp chair that swings smoothly on any surface and comes in at a very manageable weighs six pounds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear
SAVE NOW

$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our favorite down jacket, the Mountain Hardwear StretchDown Parka is stretchy and flexible while still offering the kind of warmth you need to survive in a snowstorm. And that makes this a truly incredible deal.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Airweave Mattress
Airweave Mattress
Airweave
SAVE NOW

$4,500 $4,300 (4% OFF W/ CODE MEM2022)

Our pick for the best upgrade mattress you can buy, the Airweave uses its signature Airfiber to keep you cool and comfortable, leading to a more restful sleep. This is the mattress used by US Olympians in competition — and it is never on sale.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove Ranger Portable Fire Pit
Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$300 $200 (33% OFF)

Large enough for backyards, portable enough for the campsite and with technology designed to keep the flames hot and efficient while cutting down majorly on smoke, Solo Stove's Ranger is a tough act to follow.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIREPITS

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38
Nike
SAVE NOW

$120 $96 (20% OFF FOR MEMBERS W/ CODE 50YEARS)

One of Nike's most enduringly popular running sneakers, the Air Zoom Pegasus 38 is comfortable, bouncy, featherlight, and more breathable than its predecessors. And it looks great, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

BioLite Headlamp 750
BioLite Headlamp 750
BioLite
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

With an impressive 750-lumen maximum output and a design that's so sleek and lightweight you might forget you're wearing it, BioLite's Headlamp 750 is, put simply, one of the best around — and it is perfect for camping.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Hydrow Memorial Day Package
Hydrow Memorial Day Package
Hydrow
SAVE NOW

$2,664 $1,995 (25% OFF)

Perhaps the smartest, most efficient low-impact full-body fitness solution around right now, Hydrow's Memorial Day Package includes a 1:1 personal training session, a collection of accessories, free delivery and (of course) the machine itself.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM MACHINES

Outer Teak & Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set
Outer Teak & Aluminum Outdoor Dining Set
Outer
SAVE NOW

$6,700 $5,950 (11% OFF)

A dining set is one of the best ways to set up your backyard patio for summertime hosting and hang-outs. This one from Outer rarely goes on sale, looks great, and will last through years and years of use.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PATIO FURNITURE SALES

Western Rise Evolution Pant
Western Rise Evolution Pant
Western Rise
SAVE NOW

$149 $96 (36% OFF W/ CODE SUMMER)

While these pants look like a classic chino, they're actually made from performance fabrics that are so lightweight that these pants can pack down smaller than a t-shirt. And they're a lot more comfortable than traditional cotton — so much so you might just make these your go-to daily pair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CHINO PANTS

Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper Original Hybrid Mattress
Casper
SAVE NOW

$1,695 $1,441 (15% OFF)

Combining the best parts of more traditional spring mattresses with those of memory foam, this is Casper's most well-reviewed offering and will give you the best night's sleep you've had each and every night.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES

Kettlebell Kings Adjustable Kettlebell
Kettlebell Kings Adjustable Kettlebell
Kettlebell Kings
SAVE NOW

$170 $140 (18% OFF)

Our favorite adjustable kettlebell on the market, this brilliant device takes one of the most versatile pieces of workout equipment and makes it all the more versatile thanks to weights that adjust between 10-40 pounds.

READ ABOUT THE BEST ADJUSTABLE KETTLEBELLS

Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully Jarvis EcoTop Standing Desk
Fully
SAVE NOW

$569 $484 (15% OFF)

Our top pick for the best automatic standing desk around, this version of Fully's Jarvis also benefits from a durable and water-resistant earth-friendly powder-coated top for some guilt-free durability.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STANDING DESKS

Floyd Sofa
Floyd Sofa
Floyd
SAVE NOW

$2,575 $2,189 (15% OFF W/ CODE SUNNYDAYS22)

Our favorite USA-made sofa, this one is ultra-comfortable and boasts a gorgeous minimalist modern design. Plus, it can be customized with multiple colors and materials, as a two- or three-seater and the three-seater can be upgraded to a chaise lounge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS AND COUCHES

Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional
Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional
Burrow
SAVE NOW

$1,990 $1,765 (11% OFF)

Burrow's Nomad sofa was already one of its best-selling top-rated products, but they've made it even better with the addition of a movable chaise lounge for ultimate comfort. And, yes, it still has the features you've come to expect, like integrated USB charging.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS AND COUCHES

Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic Hybrid Backpack Cooler
Stoic
SAVE NOW

$150 $90 (40% OFF)

Exclusively available at Backcountry, this insulated backpack makes hauling up to 24 of your favorite cans to and fro easy and simple. Furthermore, it's waterproof, so it won't leak, either.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BACKPACK COOLERS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$37.50
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$549.00 (15% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$153.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Madewell Court Sneakers
Madewell Court Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$98 $37 (63% off)
Use code 'LONGWEEKEND.'
MORE SNEAKERS

Hanes Ultimate Control Crew Neck Undershirt (6-Pack)
Hanes Ultimate Control Crew Neck Undershirt (6-Pack)
SHOP NOW

$40 $19 (53% off)
The ultimate undershirt.
WHITE DRESS SHIRTS

Everlane The French Terry Hoodie
Everlane The French Terry Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$68 $47 (31% off)
A hoodie to wear on cool mornings.
MORE HOODIES

Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
Wallace & Barnes Chore Blazer
SHOP NOW

$328 $133 (59% off)
An all-seasons blazer, on sale now.
MORE BLAZERS

Marine Layer Saturday Pant
Marine Layer Saturday Pant
SHOP NOW

$110 $50 (55% off)
Big savings on these beachy bottoms.
MORE PANTS

Quoddy Cross Stitch Chukka
Quoddy Cross Stitch Chukka
SHOP NOW

$400 $220 (45% off)
Be ready for next book season.
MORE BOOTS

J.Crew 6" Swim Trunks
J.Crew 6" Swim Trunks
SHOP NOW

$70 $38 (46% off)
Stylish swim trunks, on sale now.
MORE SWIM TRUNKS

J.Crew Trail Runners
J.Crew Trail Runners
SHOP NOW

$148 $100 (35% off)
Save on these simple sneakers.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS

Barbour Boot Care Kit
Barbour Boot Care Kit
SHOP NOW

$70 $18(35% off)
Be ready for boot season.
MORE BOOTS

Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
Everlane The ReNew Air Pant
SHOP NOW

$75 $45 (40% off)
Softer than sweatpants, and smarter, too.
MORE EVERLANE

Taylor Stitch The Western
Taylor Stitch The Western
SHOP NOW

$125 $70 (44% off)
Wild, wild west(ern shirt).
MORE DENIM SHIRTS

Q Timex x Todd Snyder
Q Timex x Todd Snyder
SHOP NOW

$179 $129 ($50 off)
Exclusive to Todd Snyder.
MORE TIMEX

OUTDOOR DEALS

NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
NEMO Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair
NEMO rei.com
SAVE NOW

$250 $188 (25% OFF)

Designed specifically with stargazing in mind (as its name suggests), this camp chair takes reclining and comfort to new hights. If you really want to kick back, this is the chair for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP CHAIRS

BioLite FirePit+
BioLite FirePit+
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

$300 $225 (25% OFF)

One of the most innovative and intelligent pieces of outdoor gear period, this relatively smokeless fire pit uses energy from its flames to charge its onboard battery, which you can use to charge your tech.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIREPITS

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Teton Fade
Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket Teton Fade
Rumpl rumpl.com
SAVE NOW

$99 $75 (25% OFF)

The industry standard when it comes to camping blankets, Rumpl's offerings are as cozy and comfy as they are durable and tough. If you get cold, even around the campfire, this is a pick-up for you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING BLANKETS

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite HeadLamp 750
BioLite bioliteenergy.com
SAVE NOW

$100 $75 (25% OFF)

One of the absolute best ways to keep your hands free while still giving you the ability to illuminate your campsite, this headlamp puts out a whopping 750 lumens and is so light and comfy you might forget you're wearing it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

All-Weather Chore Boot
All-Weather Chore Boot
All-Weather huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$180 $72 (60% OFF)

With a completely waterproof exterior, a grippy Vibram outsole and style to spare, these are the great-looking rugged boots you've been looking for — get 'em while you can.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER ADVENTURE BOOTS

L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean llbean.com
SAVE NOW

$119 $100 (16% OFF)

A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUGGED TRAVEL DUFFELS

Kammok Roo Single Camping Hammock
Kammok Roo Single Camping Hammock
Kammok kammok.com
SAVE NOW

$75 $60 (20% OFF)

With this hammock, all you have to do is find yourself two trees a good distance apart and you've got one of the most relaxing, lightweight, easy-to-use outdoor relaxation solutions around. Plus, it's made from 100 percent recycled materials.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HAMMOCKS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $149 (40% OFF)

The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $240 (40% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$232 $116 (50% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
SAVE NOW

$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (21% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
SAVE NOW

$750 $690 (8% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES

ALPS Mountaineering Happy Hour Chair
ALPS Mountaineering Happy Hour Chair
ALPS Mountaineering backcountry.com
SAVE NOW

$70 $56 (20% OFF)

Enjoying the outdoors isn't all rigorous hikes and stream crossings. For the relaxation that comes in-between, you can count on this chair with its supportive frame and cup holder.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING CHAIRS



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss