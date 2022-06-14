Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Apple TV 4K on Sale, Our Favorite Gym Shorts Are $19 Off & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
ten thousand interval shorts
Ten Thousand

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB)
Apple
SAVE NOW

$179 $130 (27% OFF)

This is by far the lowest price we've ever seen Apple's TV 4K. And with it, you can access all your favorite streaming services in booming Dolby Atmos sound, 4K HDR quality and it has Siri compatibility.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FREE STREAMING TRIALS

LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG OLED C1 Series 65-Inch Alexa Built-in 4k Smart TV
LG
SAVE NOW

$2,500 $1,597 (36% OFF)

One of the best OLED TVs you can buy, period, this LG is at perhaps the lowest price we've ever seen. And that makes this a deal not to skip if you're looking to upgrade your home theater.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OLED TVS

Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge Blacklock Triple Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet
Lodge
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF W/ CODE OUTDOOR)

Named after Lodge's original factory, this advanced take on the brand's signature product — the cast iron skillet — is 25 percent lighter than its siblings and still performs just as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAST IRON SKILLETS

Ten Thousand Interval Short
Ten Thousand Interval Short
Ten Thousand
SAVE NOW

$64 $45 (30% OFF)

Our pick for the best gym shorts around, Ten Thousand's Interval Short rarely goes on sale and definitely won't stay in stock for very long. If you want to kick your fitness into high gear, pop these shorts on and hit the gym hard.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks Mountain Decanter
Whiskey Peaks
SAVE NOW

$65 $52 (20% OFF)

One of the best Father's Day gifts around, this decanter is crafted from 100 percent lead-free handblown glass and features an outdoors-inspired topographical mountain model at its base. Get this for your dad and he's sure to be floored.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BOURBON WHISKEYS

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger
SAVE NOW

$900 $800 (11% OFF)

When it comes to pellet smokers, they just don't get much better than Traeger. This one also offers WiFi connectivity for greater convenience and control, and it functions as a 6-in-1 device — working as a smoker, baker, roaster, brasier and so much more. It's also perfect for Father's Day.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple
SAVE NOW

$249 $175 (30% OFF)

The top dog when it comes to true wireless earbuds, Apple's AirPods Pro net you active noise-canceling tech for total audio immersion, up to 24 hours of playback (with their included charging case), simple Siri integration and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST APPLE ACCESSORIES

OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker & Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
OXO Brew 8 Cup Coffee Maker & Conical Burr Coffee Grinder
OXO
SAVE NOW

$300 $220 (29% OFF)

Designed around convenience, simplicity and ergonomics, OXO Good Grips is responsible for producing some truly handy and handsome kitchen gear, including the brand's lauded coffee-focused devices. This bundles two of OXO's best for one low price.

READ ABOUT THE BEST COFFEE MAKERS

Knoll Saarinen Executive Armchair
Knoll Saarinen Executive Armchair
Knoll
SAVE NOW

$2,336 $2,011 (15% OFF)

Knoll makes some of the most iconic midcentury modern furniture available, including this handsome and timeless armchair. And right now, all of it can be had for 15 percent off, making this a rare sale not to miss.

READ ABOUT THE BEST READING CHAIRS

Sonos Roam
Sonos Roam
Sonos
SHOP NOW

$179 $143 (20% OFF)

Get rare savings on the perfect Sonos for summer. This portable speaker is waterproof, has 10-hour battery life and can connect via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Whether you're headed to the beach or just whipping up some barbecue in the backyard, you need this speaker.

READ MORE ABOUT SONOS

Hydrow Father's Day Bundle
Hydrow Father's Day Bundle
Hydrow
SHOP NOW

$2,765 $2,395 (13% OFF)

If you watched The Social Network and thought you could be like the Winklevoss twins if you just had the time and space to row, you can now make that a reality. The Father's Day bundle comes with a Hydrow machine plus $370-worth of accessories, including yoga blocks and resistance bands.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME ROWING MACHINES

Outdoor Voices Seamless Tank
Outdoor Voices Seamless Tank
Outdoor Voices
SHOP NOW

$52 $26 (50% OFF)

Ideal for summer runs, your next 5k race or just for wearing around on the hottest days, the Seamless Tank from OV is going to be your go-to for the next few months. Made from sweat-wicking pique, it's super lightweight and breathable.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHIRTS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon
SHOP NOW

$128 $79 (38% OFF)

These stretchy, water-repellent ripstop joggers are ideal for cool morning runs or trips to the gym. They have zippered cuffs for easy on-and-off, reflective details and three pockets to hold your stuff.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING BRANDS

Converse Off-White Chuck 70 OX Sneakers
Converse Off-White Chuck 70 OX Sneakers
Converse
SHOP NOW

$80 $58 (30% OFF)

Fellas, you need some white sneakers for summer. These are an iconic silhouette spruced up a bit with longer lasting soles and comfy insoles, making for a perfect callback to the OG Chucks of the 70s.

READ MORE ABOUT WHITE SNEAKERS

Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Q Timex Reissue 38mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Timex
SHOP NOW

$179 $143 (20% OFF W/ CODE SUNNY20)

This recreation of a 1979 Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.

READ MORE ABOUT TIMEX

Stix Golf Putter
Stix Golf Putter
Stix Golf
SHOP NOW

$149 $103 (31% OFF IN CART)

Whether you're looking to get a new putter to complete your set or just want a spare for passing time in the office, you need to check this one out from Stix. It's simple, affordable and putts like a dream.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GOLF CLOTHES

Indochino Hereford Cavalry Twill Indigo Suit
Indochino Hereford Cavalry Twill Indigo Suit
Indochino
SHOP NOW

$449 $359 (20% OFF)

We all need a navy blue suit, and this ultra-affordable one from Indochino fits the bill. Made from a twill that calls back to riding and military suits of the early 20th century, this will never go out of style.

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE SUITS

Theragun Pro
Theragun Pro
theragun
SHOP NOW

$599 $499 (17% OFF)

Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PERCUSSIVE MASSAGE GUNS

Bulova A-11 Hack Watch
Bulova A-11 Hack Watch
Bulova
SHOP NOW

$450 $360 (20% OFF)

The A-11 Hack a stylish field watch that calls back to the military watches of yesteryear. It features a self-winding movement, stainless steel case and an eye-catching blue dial that is perfect for summer.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FIELD WATCHES

Bellroy Sling
Bellroy Sling
Bellroy
SHOP NOW

$99 $79 (20% OFF)

One of our favorite sling bags, the Bellroy Sling is the perfect size for daily use. It has a key ring, a clever magnetic clip on the strap for easy removal and multiple compartments inside, including a soft-lined pocket for sunglasses.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CROSSBODY BAGS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$38.38
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$154.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Indochino Felton Check Charcoal Suit
Indochino Felton Check Charcoal Suit
$319.00
SHOP NOW

$429 $319 (25% off)
So many suits on sale.
MORE SUITS

Vinny's Townee Two-Tone Leather Penny Loafers
Vinny's Townee Two-Tone Leather Penny Loafers
SHOP NOW

$285 $171 (40% off)
Two tone Townees.
MORE LOAFERS

Converse Off-White Chuck 70 OX Sneakers
Converse Off-White Chuck 70 OX Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$80 $58 (28% off)
Crisp. Clean.
MORE WHITE SNEAKERS

Teva Original Universal Sandals
Teva Original Universal Sandals
SHOP NOW

$55 $33 (40% off)
It's sandal season.
MORE SANDALS

JW Anderson x Uniqlo Oversized Color Block Jacket
JW Anderson x Uniqlo Oversized Color Block Jacket
SHOP NOW

$80 $20 (75% off)
A limited collab, on sale now.
MORE RAIN JACKETS

Banks Journal Big Bear Corduroy Walkshorts
Banks Journal Big Bear Corduroy Walkshorts
SHOP NOW

$75 $30 (60% off)
No code needed.
MORE SHORTS

Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
Vans Classic Slip-On Sneakers
SHOP NOW

$65 $39 (40% off)
The OG.
MORE VANS

J.Crew Dock Shorts
J.Crew Dock Shorts
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)
Use code 'SPLASH.'
MORE SHORTS

J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
J.Crew Dock Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$70 $35 (50% off)
Use code 'SPLASH.'
MORE SUNGLASSES

Bellerose Organic Cotton Jersey Tee
Bellerose Organic Cotton Jersey Tee
SHOP NOW

$50 $30 (40% off)
A better basic T-shirt.
MORE TEES

Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB2180 Round Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$176 $88 (50% off)
Summer shades, on sale now.
MORE RAY-BANS

Nike Waffle 2 Sneaker
Nike Waffle 2 Sneaker
SHOP NOW

$90 $63 (30% off)
A Nike classic.
MORE NIKE SNEAKERS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Spot 350 Headlamp
Spot 350 Headlamp
Black Diamond rei.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF)

One of our favorite headlamps, let the Spot 350 light your way at the campsite, on early or late runs and hikes or while you're working in the garage.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty rei.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.

READ ABOUT CAMPING FOR THE FIRST TIME

Azul Kayaks Sun 9 Deluxe Sit-On-Top Kayak with Paddle
Azul Kayaks Sun 9 Deluxe Sit-On-Top Kayak with Paddle
Azul Kayaks rei.com
SHOP NOW

$300 $210 (30% OFF)

Open up a whole new world of outdoor activity this summer with this discounted kayak that you can take to the lake, on the river or in the bay.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KAYAKS

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton rei.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLANKETS

Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman Compact Propane Stove
Coleman rei.com
SAVE NOW

$65 $45 (30% OFF)

The Coleman camp stove is an icon of the outdoor world and the perfect companion for car camping trips.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMP STOVES

Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin Forerunner 245 Music
Garmin rei.com
SAVE NOW

$350 $275 (21% OFF)

Keep track of your runs and listen to tunes sans smartphone with this watch that you can actually upload music onto.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean Adventure Pro Duffle 40L
L.L. Bean llbean.com
SAVE NOW

$119 $100 (16% OFF)

A direct competitor to Patagonia's famous Black Hole, L.L. Bean's weatherproof Adventure Pro duffel is comparable in styling, performance, etc. It's also cheaper — especially when on sale for 16 percent off.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUGGED TRAVEL DUFFELS

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia rei.com
SAVE NOW

$249 $149 (40% OFF)

The hooded version of one of Patagonia's best-selling jackets of all time, the Nano Puff is incredibly lightweight and flexible for how cozy and warm it is. If you need a new outdoor jacket, you can't go wrong with this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN JACKETS

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$232 $116 (50% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
SAVE NOW

$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (21% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
SAVE NOW

$750 $650 (13% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES



