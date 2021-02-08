Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
Today's Best Deals: Burrow's Big Furniture Sale, Savings on Valentine's Day Flowers & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day.

By Gear Patrol
a living room
Burrow

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
$123 $145

$22 OFF W/ CODE GEARPATROL15 (15%)

The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets. This deal is exclusive for Gear Patrol readers. 

READ ABOUT THE ALWAYS PAN SALE

Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
$104 $148

$44 OFF (30%)

Outerknown's ultra-sustainable garments are essential for anyone who wants to believe in what they wear while also being more comfortable than they've ever been. This blanket shirt is truly the closest thing you can get to wearing your favorite throw. 

READ ABOUT STYLE RELEASES WE LOVE THIS WEEK

Bouqs Ravishing Bouquet
Bouqs Ravishing Bouquet
$34 $49

$15 OFF W/ CODE BOUQSDAY (30%)

Flowers are still one of the greatest Valentine's Day gifts around. They smell great, they're beautiful and they really do look good in any room. Don't forget about them this weekend. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST VALENTINE'S DAY FLOWER SERVICES

Burrow Block Nomad Club Chair
Burrow Block Nomad Club Chair
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Twelve South HiRise for MacBook
Twelve South HiRise for MacBook
$55 $80

$25 OFF (31%)

Now that working from home is normal, you have to get yourself a few accessories to make life easier. Whether you like using a second monitor, want a separate keyboard or just prefer a better angle, having a laptop stand can change the WFH experience in a huge way. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WFH PRODUCTS

Loftie Alarm Clock
Loftie Alarm Clock
$140 $165

$25 OFF W/ CODE DIGITALDETOX (15%)

This new alarm clock is equipped with many of the things we love about having our phone close by in bed — white noise, meditation, and, of course, an alarm — but gives us the opportunity to leave it out of sight and out of mind while we sleep.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE HOME RELEASES

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie
Patagonia
$149 $249

$100 OFF (40%)

Patagonia is known for excellence and it shows with the Nano Puff. Synthetic insulation keeps you warm even when wet and ripstop fabric prevents tears and abrasions. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SYNTHETIC DOWN OF 2021

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Shoes
adidas
$68 $85

$17 OFF (20%)

These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

Jaybird Vista
Jaybird Vista
Jaybird
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

These wireless earbuds will renew your love for all things fitness. Long battery life and multiple fit options make these perfect for staying comfortable during epic workouts, whether you're hitting the road for a run or lifting in the gym.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RUNNING GEAR 

Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel - 55L
Patagonia
$97 $139

$42 OFF (30%)

Patagonia's Black Hole Duffel is one of the best packs around, so whenever it is on sale, we jump at the chance to snag one. The 55 liter iteration is a versatile size ready for a weekend away or an extended trip.

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Courant CATCH:2
Courant CATCH:2
$105 $150

$45 OFF (30%)

This handsome leather wireless charger charges two devices without any dead zones thanks to Courant's 5-coil array. This is excellent for a living room, office, or any shared space where more than one device needs to be charged at a time. 

READ ABOUT THE MISTAKES YOU'RE MAKING WHEN CHARGING

Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker
Outerknown Paz Cord Trucker
$135 $225

$90 OFF (40%)

Corduroy and Sherpa in the same jacket is a gift from the texture gods. Outerknown's trucker jacket remains firmly in the "wardrobe essentials" category. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST CORDUROY PANTS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Topo Designs Daypack Original
Topo Designs Daypack Original
avantlink.com
$99 $149

$50 OFF (33%)

Topo Designs has a keen eye for taking heritage outdoor design and upgrading it with modern bits to make gear and clothes that look great and work hard. The Daypack is a timeless piece that has all the modern upgrades you need, including tough-as-nails 1000D Cordura fabric and a 15-inch laptop sleeve. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PACKING CUBES

Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit
Solo Stove skimresources.com
$260 $350

$90 OFF (26%)

This is on one of the best fire pits you can buy; it is perfect for having fires at home or when you're car camping. Thanks to its air flow technology, it produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, keeping you from breathing in harmful air and smelling like an ashtray when you leave the fire. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW OUTDOOR GEAR

Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
Hydro Flask 22L Soft Cooler Pack
$150 $200

$50 OFF (25%)

Cooler season is going to be upon us before we know it, so snag one while its cheap. This pack from Hydro Flask has fully welded seams making it leakproof and can keep cold for 48 hours thanks to its advanced soft insulation.

READ ABOUT THE BEST CAMPING GEAR OF 2020

Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.
Camelbak Chute Mag Vacuum Water Bottle - 32 fl. oz.
CamelBak skimresources.com
$18 $36

$18 OFF (50%)

Double-walled vacuum insulation lets you fill it with hot coffee in the morning and switch ice water in the afternoon. The cap is a game changer — it has a handle for easy carrying and a clever magnetic top that stays out of the way when open and is leakproof when closed. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES OF 2020

Cotopaxi Allpa 28L Travel Pack
Cotopaxi Allpa 28L Travel Pack
Cotopaxi skimresources.com
$102 $170

$68 OFF (40%)

This travel-inspired pack is made with TPU-coated 1000D polyester and durable 840D ballistic nylon paneling, making it tough as nails. It also has contoured shoulder straps, a low-profile harness, and a nylon hip belt for comfort, no matter what adventure you have in store. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF THE LAST YEAR

FITNESS DEALS

Nike Wildhorse 6 Trail Running Shoe
Nike Wildhorse 6 Trail Running Shoe
Nike avantlink.com
$97 $130

$33 OFF (25%)

This sneaker boasts breathability and Nike React foam, but utilizes an aggressive full-rubber outsole featuring abrasion-resistant construction, sticky rubber in the middle for enhanced grip and an anti-clog coating to keep dirt out.

READ ABOUT WHAT YOU'RE FORGETTING ON TRAIL RUNS

Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith Merino Tee
Taylor Stitch x Tracksmith Merino Tee
skimresources.com
$58 $78

$20 OFF (26%)

Taylor Stitch has teamed up with running brand Tracksmith to create a collection of gear that combines Taylor Stitch's hardy silhouettes and Tracksmith's eye for technical detail. The merino tee is a perfect example of a performance shirt that excels when on the trail but also thrives every day of the year. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE NEW FITNESS GEAR

Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Running Watch
Garmin Forerunner 735XT GPS Running Watch
Garmin amazon.com
$219 $400

$181 OFF (45%)

This GPS-equipped running watch from Garmin has all the tools you need to improve your fitness. A heart rate monitor keeps you in tune with your body and within target zones. Plus you get 14 hours of battery life and in depth tracking in the Garmin Connect app. 

READ ABOUT RUNNING IN THE COLD

Nike Aerolayer Jacket
Nike Aerolayer Jacket
skimresources.com
$66 $120

$54 OFF (45%)

Running in winter can be daunting, but with the proper gear, it doesn't have to be. This jacket from Nike is light and easy to move in, but still provides valuable insulation around the chest. It also has multiple pockets for small items and reflective details. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER RUNNING SHOES

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit
Nike linksynergy.com
$96 $160

$64 OFF (40%)

The Nike React boasts a proprietary foam that delivers a high level of cushioning and energy return. Save over $60 on an essential piece of for your New Year's fitness resolutions.

READ ABOUT RUNNING GEAR ACTUALLY WORTH BUYING

Under Armour UA RUSH ColdGear Leggings
Under Armour UA RUSH ColdGear Leggings
Under Armour skimresources.com
$49 $70

$21 OFF (30%)

So you've heard of leggings, but have you heard of mineral-infused leggings? These use a fabric infused with minerals that absorb the energy you create and reflect it back to you, helping your endurance. Of course, they'll also do a damn good job at their main job: keeping you warm. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WINTER RUNNING SHOES

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Manduka MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
Manduka MDK Fitness Mat - 8 mm
Manduka skimresources.com
$30 $40

$10 OFF (25%)

With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST NEW FITNESS PRODUCTS

Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope
Crossrope Get Lean Jump Rope
skimresources.com
$89 $99

$10 OFF W/ CODE WECARE10 (10%)

Jumping rope is a great way to get an all-around workout, hitting a variety of muscle groups and adding significant cardio gains. This rope set comes with two ropes, one 1/2 lb and one 1/4 lb, and access to Crossrope Lite, an app that features workouts and fitness tracking. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS APPS

Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
Horizon 7.0 AT Treadmill
$999 $1,999

$1000 OFF (50%)

With an ultra-quiet motor, 60 inch deck, and Zwift and Peloton compatibility, this treadmill has everything you need to get fit from the confines of your own home.  

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED FITNESS GUIDES OF 2020

Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch
Garmin Instinct Outdoor Watch
Garmin amazon.com
$195 $300

$105 OFF (35%)

The GPS-equipped Instinct is equipped with so many tools and rugged features that you'll never leave the house without it again — especially on your workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SMARTWATCHES

STYLE DEALS

Outerknown Northbeach Cardigan
Outerknown Northbeach Cardigan
$114 $228

$114 OFF (50%)

This sweater is made with cozy merino wool and organic cotton and finished with hand-carved corozo buttons that are made from the nut of the tagua palm. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE STYLE RELEASES

Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike Challenger OG Shoes
Nike skimresources.com
$75 $90

$15 OFF (17%)

These classics come straight from the minds of Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight. Just looking at these make me want to take on Pre at Hayward Field in Eugene. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RECENT STYLE RELEASES 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

Askov Finlayson Winter Parka
Askov Finlayson Winter Parka
Askov Finlayson skimresources.com
$395 $495

$100 OFF (20%)

Winter isn't going anywhere soon, as evidenced by the two feet of snow across the Northeast. If you need more of a push, consider Askov Finlayson, a brand active in the fight against global warming. Each year it donates a portion of its annual proceeds in the form of grants to leading-edge organizations fighting climate change. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST PARKAS FOR DAILY WEAR

L.L. Bean Allagash Fleece Overshirt
L.L. Bean Allagash Fleece Overshirt
skimresources.com
$65 $89

$24 OFF (27%)

L.L. Bean has perfected outdoor style throughout the years and this time it created the only overshirt you'll ever need. Made with fleece, it is equal parts soft and cozy, perfect for working from home or heading out for a day in the woods. 

READ ABOUT THE STYLE RELEASES WE'RE OBSESSED WITH

Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Shoes
Adidas Stan Smith Vegan Shoes
adidas adidas.com
$68 $85

$17 OFF (20%)

These Stan Smiths are made without animal products, melding the iconic shoe with the materials and principles of sustainability.

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DROPS OF 2020

Corridor NYC Navy City Barn Coat
Corridor NYC Navy City Barn Coat
corridornyc.com
$172.00
$172 $215

$43 OFF (20%)

When you buy a garment from Corridor NYC, you can be sure it was made with meticulous attention to detail. This barn coat is made with 14-wale corduroy and heavyweight canvas to create a piece that reminds you of the barn coats of yore while providing modern fit and function. 

READ ABOUT STYLE DEALS ACTUALLY WORTH SHOPPING

J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew Micro Fleece Half-zip Pullover
J.Crew skimresources.com
$50 $138

$88 OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE (64%)

Micro fleece is lightweight and versatile, making this pullover an excellent piece to layer with deep into winter, top off your fit when it is warming back up, or even throw on for days working at home. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SWEATPANTS TO BUY RIGHT NOW

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
J.Crew Trucker Jacket in Stretch Corduroy
$45 $118

$73 OFF W/ CODE SHOPSALE (62%)

A trucker jacket is a fit for any guy's wardrobe and this one, made from comfortable stretch corduroy, is the workhorse you need for fall and spring. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS TODAY

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$80 $138

$58 OFF (42%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

Proof Stealth Down Popover
Proof Stealth Down Popover
$132 $188

$56 OFF (30%)

Proof has mastered technical apparel that captures city style while standing up to the harshest conditions. This popover boasts 80g fill down, DWR coating, and soft, stretchy material making it practical for everyday wear. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS OF 2021

TECH DEALS

Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon amazon.com
$95 $130

$35 OFF (27%)

With all the free time at home this past year, we've been trying to read more and one of the best tools for the job is a Kindle. The newest Kindle feature is in its hardware: it is now waterproof. This is also the thinnest Kindle yet. 

READ ABOUT OUR 2021 TECH RESOLUTIONS

Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System
Amazon eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi System
eero amazon.com
$223 $279

$56 OFF (20%)

If your WFH Wi-Fi has been lacking, you're probably due for an upgrade. If you don't have Wi-Fi extenders, you definitely need an upgrade. It will change your life — and just make it easier to work anywhere in your home. 

READ ABOUT OUR 2021 TECH RESOLUTIONS

Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
Samsung 32-inch The Frame QLED HDR Smart TV
$550 $600

$50 OFF (8%)

Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUPER BOWL TV DEALS

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Certified Refurbished
Bose skimresources.com
$280 $380

$100 OFF (26%)

These Bose headphones are some of Gear Patrol's favorite noise-cancelling headphones of the past year, owing to excellent design and top notch sound quality. One of our favorite features is the ability to choose from 11 different noise-cancellation settings. 

READ ABOUT THE BOSE 700 VS SONY WH-1000XM4

PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
PhoneSoap 3 UV Sanitizer
skimresources.com
$60 $80

$20 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF TWO (25%)

To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS OF 2020

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This is only $6 more than the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

HOME & KITCHEN DEALS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
$1,199 $1,399

$200 OFF (14%)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around. 

READ OUR MATTRESS GUIDE

Burow Block Nomad Club Chair
Burow Block Nomad Club Chair
skimresources.com
$896 $995

$99 OFF (10%)

Burrow is one of the best direct-to-consumer brands around, especially in the home space. We love the simplicity of its sofas and armchairs, including this one, which is easy to move and has a built in USB charger. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell
Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell
Google skimresources.com
$180 $229

$49 OFF (21%)

Leave your old doorbell behind and upgrade to one that lets you see exactly who is there. This doorbell lets you talk to visitors, get crisp video day and night and get intelligent alerts. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME SMART DEVICES

Gravity Blanket
Gravity Blanket
$161 $189

$18 OFF W/ CODE VALENTINE (15%)

A weighted blanket can reduce anxiety and stress and improves sleep quality, plus with its fleece cover, it feels great on your skin. It comes in multiple weights so you can get the best one for you, regardless of how much you weigh. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE RECENT HOME RELEASES

All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets, 8", 10" and 12"
All-Clad HA1 Nonstick Set of 3 Skillets, 8", 10" and 12"
All-Clad skimresources.com
$140 $225

$85 OFF (38%)

These three nonstick pans will round out any kitchen setup. The modern rounded design looks excellent and stay-cool handles keep you from accidentally torching yourself when things get hot. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES OF 2021

Need 63-inch Computer Desk
Need 63-inch Computer Desk
Need amazon.com
$150 $170

$20 OFF (12%)

If you have resisted setting up a home office up until this point, it might be time to start. This is a crazy deal on a desk that is big enough for a monitor and a laptop, plus all of the extra accessories you need to round out your WFH workstation. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WFH PRODUCTS

Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$48 $65

$17 OFF (26%)

These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST WHISKEYS OF 2020



