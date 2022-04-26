Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
EDITOR'S PICKS
The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.
$895 $761 (15% OFF)
One of the most iconic designs for outdoor furniture, now is perhaps the best time to snag yourself an Adirondack chair or two. This one is made from weatherproof recycled plastics, has a hidden bottle opener built-in and looks outstanding.
$625 $470 (25% OFF)
With an estimated shipping date in June, you can actually save pretty big on Solo Stove's outstanding Pi Pizza Oven before it actually comes out. This oven is so handy and convenient, even a complete cooking Luddite could make outstanding pies.
$599 $499 (17% OFF)
Tons of the world's top athletes and adventurers trust Therabody for their recovery tools, and they can't all be wrong. Guess what? You can have that same pro-level of recovery with this top-notch percussive massager, which will have your tight muscles loosened up in a jiffy.
$99 $79 (20% OFF)
Incredibly soft, lightweight, fast-drying and absorbent, this 100% Turkish cotton Waffle Robe is so comfortable you might never want to put on real clothes again.
$30 $13 (56% OFF)
A must-have for hikers and survivalists alike, this pocket-sized straw has the capacity to clean 99.999%+ of waterborne impurities from just about any source. Even if you never intend to use it, this is an absolutely outstanding contingency plan all outdoors people should have.
$100 $50 (50% OFF)
Made by one of our favorite sports health brands, this vibrating foam roller is perfect for getting those knots out of your overworked muscles. Not only are its ridges and shape perfect for hitting those deep spots, but the vibrations can ease muscles even more.
$179 $134 (25% OFF)
Though not known for them, this is proof that Patagonia knows how to do trucker jackets right. Plus, in classic Patagonia fashion, the pile lining is 70 percent recycled, the whole thing is Fair Trade Certified, and it uses a more sustainable water-saving dying process.
$300 $200 (33% OFF)
Portable enough to bring along to the campsite or beach, but robust enough for backyard use — and with a unique construction that limits smoke and increases efficiency — this is the perfect fire pit for getting cozy after a long, rewarding day.
$1,195 $1,016 (15% OFF)
Not only is this mattress made with a trio of adaptive foam layers that offer both softness and support, but this particular mattress was also designed with heat management in mind, meaning it cools your body up to 30 percent better than its predecessors.
$115 $85 (26% OFF)
It's Birkenstock season, baby. The Arizona is a classic Birkenstock that looks good with or without socks, with jeans and your favorite thigh-bearing 5-inch inseam shorts.
$78 $54 (31% OFF)
Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good.
$179 $134 (25% OFF W/ CODE SAVEMORE)
This recreation of a 70s Q Timex looks good with anything, has Timex's iconic INDIGLO, and features a reliable, accurate quartz movement. A classic watch at an excellent price.
$40 $20 (50% OFF)
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These are classics made from pure cotton — a super soft material that keeps you comfortable all day.
$349 $299 (14% OFF)
Weber makes some of our favorite grills, including our top picks for the best charcoal grill and the best gas grill you can buy. This one has everything you'd want from a charcoal grill, including an ash trap, a huge cooking surface and an aluminum vent to control the temperature.
$1,999 $1,699 (15% OFF W/ CODE SAVE300)
Cover any terrain and go further than ever with this electric fat bike from Rad Power Bikes. It is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes for easy stopping and a simple user interface on the handlebars to control your speed and keep tabs on the battery.
$368 $184 (50% OFF)
This cardigan is made from super-soft alpaca wool that is temperature-regulating, making it ideal for three-season (and maybe four-season) wear. The camo is subtle and two pockets finish it off nicely.
$1,050 $735 (30% OFF)
Headed on vacation soon? You will need a new bag to go with you. Get this durable hard-sided case from the luggage pros at Zero Halliburton and you'll be traveling with style and peace of mind.
$250 $200 (20% OFF)
This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf, it is up to you. Note: only the Amber colorway is on sale.
$145 $115 (21% OFF)
The internet's favorite pan features a modular design that includes a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and a nesting steamer tray. This thing can cook anything you want, from sauces to omelets.
$249 $175 (30% OFF)
This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
FITNESS DEALS
$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
$128 $89 (30% OFF)
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
$649 $549 (15% OFF)
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
$120 $61 (49% OFF)
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
$148 $89 (40% OFF)
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
$399 $329 (19% OFF)
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
STYLE DEALS
$198 $63 (69% off)
Simple selvedge.
$55 $41 (25% off)
Cord shorts are king.
$135 $95 (30% off)
A legend in the loafer game.
$155 $60 (60% off)
Toes out.
$145 $70 (50% off)
Protect your eyes in style.
$89 $49 (45% off)
Sneaker season is here.
$145 $70 (50% off)
Have fun with it.
$368 $184 (50% off)
It's still cardigan season.
$40 $20 (50% off)
Make these your Calvins.
$1050 $735 (30% off)
Save big on this stylish spinner.
$49 $39 ($10 off)
Save even more on these EVA sandals.
$175 $88 (49% off)
A certified classic.
$88 $55 (38% off)
Save using code 'REFRESH.'
$315 $180 (43% off)
Serious savings on a sick Seiko.
$198 $66 (67% off)
All sizes still in stock. Use code 'FLASH.'
$98 $40 (60% off)
Save for summer with code 'FLASH.'
$128 $50 (60% off)
Use code 'FLASH.'
$70 $27 (62% off)
You can't go wrong with a classic gray sweatshirt.
