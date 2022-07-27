Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.
If you look at our list of the best air purifiers of 2022, you'll see Coway on there more than a couple of times. The brand is a leader in the field for a reason, and this model in particular is built to handle small rooms up to 361 square feet — plus it's almost $100 off.
Our pick for the best air mattress of 2022, this model has a built-in pump and extra grip on the bottom to avoid sliding around all night. It's 19 inches high and has internal air coils, so you won't lose any of that height.
With a 60-liter capacity, this duffle is not only pretty big but also waterproof. It has a wide opening at the top that folds down to close, and you can even tuck extra items in the top of the bag or attach them to its many straps.
It's not everyday you find a deal on the best dog bed you can buy. This Casper (yes, that Casper) dog bed is made of the mattress brand's iconic memory foam, making nighttime and nap time ultra comfortable for your pup.
Otterbox's Venture cooler features integrated injection-molding and high-grade cooling technologies, anti-slip rubber feet and interior separators for wet and dry goods. Don't sleep on this, cookouts are coming.
You don't become the number one best-selling air fryer on Amazon with 4.7 stars from over 85,000 reviews by accident. If you need an air fryer you can rely on, get this one — full stop.
Z Grills makes some of the best, most handsome barbeque devices around. This one, which is even more budget-friendly than before, is no exception. And it still offers plenty of versatility for all your backyard party dreams.
This matches one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still make the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Developed and tested by 11-time World Champion surfer Kelly Slater, these board shorts are practically unbeatable. And it definitely doesn't hurt that they are made largely from recycled plastic bottles, giving them a major sustainability angle.
Perhaps the best all-around inflatable stand-up paddleboard for beginners, especially with a mind for surfing, this stable and durable watercraft will have you coasting all summer long.
You don't have to sacrifice style for comfort this summer, so long as you're clever enough to pick up something like this anorak-style popover shirt from Madewell. It's made from a lightweight, breathable cotton-hemp blend and looks great with board shorts and chinos alike.
Made from 100 percent hemp and pre-washed for a comfortable, worn-in feel, these drawstring shorts from Taylor Stitch are perfect to wear all summer long. They're also great for relaxing after a long day, be that around the campfire or just on the couch.
Engineered for homes with pets and hard-t0-reach places, the Dyson V8 Absolute captures dust, animal hair and allergens, and deep cleans carpets. This is the ideal entry-level stick vacuum.
We all love the classic Chacos for their versatility, but sometimes you need a bit more style. These give you everything you get from an OG Chaco with a bit more of a focus on looks.
Our favorite upgrade pick and the top option from the industry standard-setting Therabody, the Theragun Pro is perhaps the most durable, reliable and smart percussive massager you can buy — and it doesn't go on sale all that often.
You are now free to move about the world. This hard-sided suitcase from Tumi looks stellar, has an integrated lock and will definitely stand up to anything the TSA throws at it (seriously they'll probably throw it)
Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.
Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.
Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.
Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.
Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.
Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.
Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.
This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.
Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.
Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.
Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.
Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.
This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.
Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.
Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.
A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.
The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.
With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.
Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.
With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.
Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.
A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.
Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.
Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.
With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.
This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.
It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.
One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.
One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.