The 10 Best Manual Transmission Cars You Can Buy Today

The manual transmission used to be known as the “standard” transmission. Times have changed; the stick shift is not extinct yet, but every year it becomes more endangered. The manual transmission, sadly, serves little purpose anymore. Our electric cars of the future won’t use them. Even today, improved automatics are outperforming manuals on both the race track and on the EPA fuel economy test cycle. Take rates for sticks are too low to justify the R&D costs to offer them, even for former manual stalwarts like BMW and Subaru.

What the stick shift does still offer is a more engaging driving experience. For certain vehicles, it’s that driving experience that remains paramount. Those cars’ robust and loyal fan bases scoff at “flappy paddles,” instead demanding ungoverned three-pedal amusement. Manufacturers cater to them them…for now. Here are some such awesome cars you can still buy new in the 2021 model year with a manual transmission.

We culled it down to 10, but sadly, it wasn’t as hard to cut down this list as it once was.

