Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss

Today's Top Stories
1
The 2024 Toyota Tacoma: What You Need to Know
2
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
The Complete Buying Guide to Panerai Watches

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Today's Best Deals: $50 Off the Pax 3 Vape, Birkenstock Arizonas on Sale & More

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also follow all our deal posts in the Deals section.

By Gear Patrol
sandals
Birkenstock

Welcome to Deals of Note, where Gear Patrol captures all the best deals of the day. You can also visit GearPatrol.com/Deals for constant updates on the latest deals discovered by our team.

EDITOR'S PICKS

The most rare or exceptional deals picked by Gear Patrol's product experts.

PAX 3 Vaporizer Complete Kit
PAX 3 Vaporizer Complete Kit
PAX Labs
SAVE NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF W/ CODE JULY420)

This is our pick for the best vape kit you can buy — it is the complete package, figuratively and literally. With the PAX 3 you get precise temperature adjustments and use concentrates or loose-leaf; it's up to you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPES

Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock Arizona Sandals
Birkenstock
SAVE NOW

$135 $95 (30% OFF)

Birkenstocks are ugly, but that's a part of their charm. They're also style icons that are incredibly comfortable and durable and everyone should own at least one pair — even if you only wear them around the house.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SANDALS

Jacob Bromwell The Executive Flask
Jacob Bromwell The Executive Flask
Jacob Bromwell
SAVE NOW

$350 $125 (64% OFF)

With its gorgeous food-safe copper construction, leakproof screw top, 7-ounce capacity and lifetime guarantee, this is our favorite heirloom-quality flask. This also happens to be the lowest price we've ever seen on it.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FLASKS

Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger Grills Pro Series 575 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger
SAVE NOW

$900 $750 (17% OFF)

This is actually our favorite all-around pellet grill, and that was before it was discounted by $150. Now, you can save even more on this convenient, handsome, smart (it has WiFi!) do-everything grill smoker.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Sonos Roam Portable Speaker (Refurbished)
Sonos Roam Portable Speaker (Refurbished)
Sonos
SAVE NOW

$179 $139 (22% OFF)

Sonos is one of our favorite home audio brands, but the brand really broke the mold when it took its hi-fi expertise and pared it into a small, weatherproof travel speaker — AKA the Roam. And you can get a factory-refurbished one for far less than the MSRP, but it will still work just as great.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PORTABLE SPEAKERS

G Pen Roam Weed Vaporizer
G Pen Roam Weed Vaporizer
G Pen
SAVE NOW

$200 $100 (50% OFF)

Like your own, portable, high-tech bubbler, this spill-proof all-in-one G Pen delivers one of the smoothest weed vaping experiences available, along with digital temperature control, haptic feedback and so much more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WEED VAPORIZERS

Outdoor Voices High Stride Pant
Outdoor Voices High Stride Pant
Outdoor Voices
SAVE NOW

$88 $62 (30% OFF)

Designed specifically for "high-sweat recreation," these 100% recycled polyester joggers are so lightweight and offer up such a great range of motion, you might forget you're wearing pants at all — but don't worry, you are.

READ ABOUT THE BEST JOGGERS

Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva Classic Mattress
Saatva
SAVE NOW

$1,770 $1,570 (11% OFF)

Saatva makes our pick for the best mattress you can buy online right now. It is a hybrid innerspring mattress with eco-friendly foam that utilizes a Euro pillow top, which, unlike a standard pillow top, is stitched underneath the top cover of the mattress for a more seamless look that won’t shift around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MATTRESSES YOU CAN BUY ONLINE

Todd Snyder Issued By: Japanese Nautical Striped Short Sleeve Tee
Todd Snyder Issued By: Japanese Nautical Striped Short Sleeve Tee
Todd Snyder
SAVE NOW

$118 $89 (25% OFF)

Crafted from 100% Japanese cotton, this lightweight, breathable, stylish and playful t-shirt is perfect for the warmer months. And it definitely doesn't hurt that its super soft, as well.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BASICS T-SHIRTS

Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum
Dyson V8 Absolute Stick Vacuum
Dyson
SAVE NOW

$500 $400 (20% OFF)

This Dyson stick vacuum has the word "absolute" in its name because, well, it's meant to conquer just about any job you can throw at it with its versatility, maneuverability, spacious bin and suction that won't drop even when the battery is getting low.

READ THE COMPLETE GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 16
Nike
SAVE NOW

$150 $105 (30% OFF)

An outstanding evolution on a time-tested, fan-favorite daily runner, this version of Nike's Air Zoom Vomero includes responsive ZoomX foam cushioning for even better comfort and energy return.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery Owen Chaise Sectional Sofa
Castlery
SAVE NOW

$2,299 $1,959 (15% OFF)

For most of us, the couch isn't the centerpiece of the room but it is the piece of furniture that's used most. As such, we prefer something that's a joy to relax upon, like this chaise sectional sofa from Castlery with its gentle contours and plush cushions.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFAS AND COUCHES

RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC Soft Pack Cooler
RTIC
SAVE NOW

$120 $102 (15% OFF)

Our pick for the best overall soft cooler, this dude comes in 12, 20, 30 and 40 can varieties and can keep its contents cold for literal days at a time. If you don't already own a top-notch soft cooler, don't waste your time with others — get this one.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SOFT COOLERS

Taylor Stitch The Short Sleeve Western
Taylor Stitch The Short Sleeve Western
Taylor Stitch
SAVE NOW

$128 $90 (30% OFF)

Lightweight and breathable enough for summer wear but dressed-up enough that you don't look like you just came from the beach, this short-sleeved button-down is a great addition to any wardrobe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SHORT-SLEEVED COLLARED SHIRTS

Z Grills Powerhouse 10002B2E
Z Grills Powerhouse 10002B2E
Z Grills
SAVE NOW

$911 $669 (27% OFF)

One of the best-selling pellet grills from one of the best brands currently available, this three-tiered 8-in-1 grill is a backyard powerhouse, just as its name suggests. This pack also scores you grilling tools, a robe, a rain cover and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST PELLET GRILLS

Fly by Jing Triple Threat Sichuan Sauces
Fly by Jing Triple Threat Sichuan Sauces
Fly by Jing
SAVE NOW

$45 $36 (20% OFF)

A three-pack of unique Sichuan sauces from the internet's favorite chili sauce brand, this is the perfect addition to any kitchen — especially those occupied by gourmands interested in culinary odysseys.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOT SAUCES

Thousand Chapter MIPS Helmet
Thousand Chapter MIPS Helmet
Thousand
SAVE NOW

$145 $116 (20% OFF)

Our pick for the best-looking commuter helmet, this handsome lid has a lot more going for it than just its sharp appearance — including a brain-saving built-in MIPS protective system, a magnetic light for better visibility, a hidden Poplock and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE HELMETS

Global Classic Knife 2-Piece Chef's Set
Global Classic Knife 2-Piece Chef's Set
Global
SAVE NOW

$220 $130 (41% OFF)

Knives are undoubtedly the most important kitchen tools anyone can own, regardless of your culinary hopes and dreams. These, which come from award-winning brand Global, offer Japanese chef-approved levels of precision, durability, reliability and long-lastingness.

READ ABOUT THE BEST KITCHEN KNIVES

Branch Task Chair
Branch Task Chair
Branch
SHOP NOW

$279 $209 (25%)

This chair made the list of our best office chairs as the smart spend. It has adjustable lumbar support and comes with a pretty solid warranty. Plus, it's an even smarter spend at 25% off.

READ MORE ABOUT THE BEST OFFICE CHAIRS

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Beats
SHOP NOW

$350 $212 (40%)

At the cheapest price we've ever seen them, these headphones from Beats are a winning purchase. The level of noise cancellation automatically adjusts to match your environment and they easily pair with Apple devices.

READ MORE ABOUT NOISE-CANCELLING HEADPHONES

Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos Carry-On Pro
Monos
SHOP NOW

$289 $275 (5% OFF)

This is a modest discount, but you rarely can save on a high quality carry-on that rivals the Away bags you see all over every airport. We rated this one as one of the best pieces of luggage you can buy.

READ ABOUT THE BEST LUGGAGE BRANDS

Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon X Ultra 3 Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon
SHOP NOW

$165 $123 (25% OFF)

Gone are the days where hiking boots required miles and miles of walking to break them in. Now you can pick up a shoe like this one that feels great right away and still has all the features you expect. This is our pick for the best hiking boot.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Standing Bike Rake by Delta Cycle
Delta Cycle & Home
SHOP NOW

$100 $72 (28% OFF)

Our favorite bike rack for your home, this one can hold two bikes, doesn't require any tools to set up and will optimize your space. Need more than two spots? The brand's four-bike rack is on sale, too.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BIKE STORAGE

Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC All Terrain Active Short 6-inch
Saturdays NYC
SAVE NOW

$125 $62 (50% OFF)

Designed to seamlessly take you from the gym to the pool and back home to your couch, these go-anywhere and do-anything performance shorts are Saturdays NYC's latest and greatest.

READ ABOUT THE BEST TRAINING SHORTS

FITNESS DEALS

TheraBand Exercise Ball
TheraBand Exercise Ball
$38.38
SHOP NOW

$28.86 $21.12 (26% OFF)

Use this exercise ball to strengthen muscles, improve you posture, enhance your core and stability and mitigate back pain. Can be used in the gym, or as a replacement for your office chair.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYM SYSTEMS

Lululemon Run State Jogger
Lululemon Run State Jogger
$89.00
SHOP NOW

$128 $89 (30% OFF)

Run, squat, lounge in these lightweight, water repellant joggers.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING PANTS

NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
NordicTrack T Series Treadmill + 30-Day iFIT Membership
$649.00
$500.00 (23% off)
SHOP NOW

$649 $549 (15% OFF)

Run, rain or shine with NordicTrack's treadmill, and enjoy a 30 day iFit membership, which allows you to access live and on-demand workouts, classes and world-class trainers.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
Marcy Recumbent Exercise Bike
$129.99
SHOP NOW

$359.99 $129.99 (64% OFF)

Use this stationary exercise bike to hit your fitness goals this year. The compact design of this bike allows you to strengthen your cardiovascular health, without taking over your living room.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
SHOP NOW

$149.99 $114.99 ($35 OFF)

Hear what you want, when you want. Eleven hours of nonstop music on a single charge, plus noise-filtering Ambient Aware 2 tech, allow you to hone in and focus, no distractions. Forget to charge your buds? Three minutes of charge time gives you an hour of play time.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
SHOP NOW

$549.99 $299.99 (46% OFF)

Rapidly switch between weights and workouts with one of the most recognized names in the fitness world. Starting at five pounds and weighing up to 52.5, adjust in 2.5 increments up to the first 25 pounds. Slim down your home gym footprint and save big now.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$149.95 $133.00 (11% OFF)

Track activity, sleep, heart rate and calories burned with this elegantly designed fitness tracker. Track continuously for five days before needing a charge.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2
SHOP NOW

$120 $61 (49% OFF)

This shoe is designed for circuit training, HIIT, sprints and other fast-paced exercise. A roomy toe box along with the Zoom Air cushioning maximizes comfort, and the fully adjustable tongue allows you to give your workout everything you've got.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker
SHOP NOW

$99.95 $85.16 (15% OFF)

Track all-day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity and calories burned. Ten days of battery life allow for accurate tracking, wherever life takes you.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Segmart Folding Treadmill
Segmart Folding Treadmill
$699.00
SHOP NOW

$1399.98 $699.00 (50% OFF)

Run with ease, and keep your home gym tidy with this foldable treadmill. Track your activity, control with a handy remote and control the acceleration through your foot movement. When you're done, fold up and tuck it away.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
Reebok Flexagon Force 3 Wide 4E
$29.99
SHOP NOW

$60 $29.99 (50% OFF)

Created for a variety of workouts, the Flexagon Force wide-fit shoes feature a breathable mesh upper, as well as FuelFoam midsole cushioning. A flexible outsole allows for multiple types of movement.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Nike Air Zoom Tempo
Nike Air Zoom Tempo
$149.97
SAVE NOW

$200 $170.97 (14% OFF)

Durability and responsive cushioning come together in this stylish and comfortable road running shoe.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
Lululemon Engineered Warmth Long Sleeve Crew
SAVE NOW

$148 $89 (40% OFF)

This seamless, 3D-engineered merino wool-blend long sleeve is the ideal technical layer for chilly fall workouts.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WORKOUT SHIRTS

TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
TriggerPoint CHARGE VIBE Foam Roller
SAVE NOW

$99.99 $57.50 (42% OFF)

Recover from workouts faster with this high-tech foam roller. Opposing ridges stretch muscles, and the adjustable vibration accelerates recovery.

READ ABOUT THE BEST FITNESS GEAR

Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
Marine Layer Sport Yoga Short - 7"
SAVE NOW

$172 $46.98 (35% OFF)

Technical workout shorts, delivered in a comfortable and casual package. Four-way stretch and moisture wicking properties keep you cool from yoga to morning runs.

READ ABOUT THE BEST GYM SHORTS

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit 2
SAVE NOW

$160 $105.97 (33% OFF)

A breathable Flyknit upper, higher foam in the sole and a wider forefoot all come together in this shoe for a supportive and comfortable running experience.

READ ABOUT THE BEST RUNNING SHOES

Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
Hyperice Hypervolt Plus
SAVE NOW

$399 $329 (19% OFF)

The Hypervolt Plus comes with 30% more power than the original, a patented pressure sensor with three levels, and supreme quietness while functioning, all in a sleek package.

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASSAGE GUNS

BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
BodyBoss Home Gym 2.0
SAVE NOW

$179 $109.95 (39% OFF)

With this portable option, you can achieve an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout and body part focus, anywhere you go.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer
SAVE NOW

$129.95 $89.99 (31% OFF)

Exercise anywhere with this portable gym that weighs less than a pound. The TRX Go kit includes a suspension training strap, indoor and outdoor anchors, two workout guides, a training poster, a mesh bag, and access to the TRX Training Club app.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME GYMS

STYLE DEALS

Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE
Nike Waffle Trainer 2 SE
$100.00
SHOP NOW

$100 $77 (22% off)
Classic sneakers, on sale now.
MORE CLASSIC SNEAKERS

Universal Works Cable Crewneck
Universal Works Cable Crewneck
$156.00
SHOP NOW

$390 $156 (60% off)
Low price, luxe sweater.
MORE SAVINGS

Outerknown Nomadic Volley Shorts
Outerknown Nomadic Volley Shorts
SHOP NOW

$75 $37 (50% off)
A versatile summer essential.
MORE SHORTS

Native Sons Kowalski D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Native Sons Kowalski D-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
SHOP NOW

$495 $248 (50% off)
Half off these hall-of-fame frames.
MEET THE DESIGNER

Grenson Lace-Up Brady Boots
Grenson Lace-Up Brady Boots
$350.00
SHOP NOW

$700 $350 (50% off)
Be ready for next boot season.
MORE BOOTS

Subu Brown Quilted Slippers
Subu Brown Quilted Slippers
SHOP NOW

$40 $12 (70% off)
Serious savings on slippers.
MORE HOODIES

Cowgirl Grey Cotton Hoodie
Cowgirl Grey Cotton Hoodie
SHOP NOW

$170 $56 (70% off)
Downtown brand, country name.
MORE HOODIES

Brooks Brothers Regent Irish Linen Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Irish Linen Sport Shirt
SHOP NOW

$118 $70 (40% off)
A breathable Brooks Brothers shirt.
MORE SHIRTS

Koio Capri Oat Canvas
Koio Capri Oat Canvas
SHOP NOW

$225 $169 (25% off)
Classic canvas sneakers, on sale now.
MORE SNEAKERS

L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Climbing Short
L.L.Bean x Todd Snyder Climbing Short
SHOP NOW

$129 $99 (23% off)
Climbing shorts that are okay for everyday wear.
MORE SHORTS

Taylor Stitch The Jack Shirt
Taylor Stitch The Jack Shirt
SHOP NOW

$125 $94 (30% off)
Save through July 4th.
MORE SHIRTS

Taylor Stitch The Apres Short
Taylor Stitch The Apres Short
SHOP NOW

$88 $62 (30% off)
Save through July 4th.
MORE SHORTS

OUTDOOR DEALS

Rad Power Bikes RadCity 4 Electric Commuter Bike
Rad Power Bikes RadCity 4 Electric Commuter Bike
Rad Power Bikes radpowerbikes.com
SAVE NOW

$1,599 $1,399 (13% OFF)

Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
Merrell Moab 2 Mid Waterproof Hiking Boots
Merrell rei.com
SAVE NOW

$145 $109 (25% OFF)

Eddie Bauer Heritage Throw Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer Heritage Throw Camp Blanket
Eddie Bauer eddiebauer.com
SAVE NOW

$90 $35 (61% OFF W/ CODE CAMPING50)

Full Windsor The Muncher Multi-Tool Utensil
Full Windsor The Muncher Multi-Tool Utensil
Full Windsor huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$50 $25 (50% OFF)

Spot 350 Headlamp
Spot 350 Headlamp
Black Diamond rei.com
SHOP NOW

$40 $30 (25% OFF)

One of our favorite headlamps, let the Spot 350 light your way at the campsite, on early or late runs and hikes or while you're working in the garage.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HEADLAMPS

Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty Discovery 2-Person Camp Bundle
Kelty rei.com
SHOP NOW

$250 $200 (20% OFF)

With a four-person tent, two sleeping bags and two sleeping pads, this bundle has everything you need to discover the outdoors on a budget.

READ ABOUT CAMPING FOR THE FIRST TIME

Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton Eco-Wise Wool Throw
Pendleton rei.com
SAVE NOW

$149 $104 (35% OFF)

Keep it on your favorite reading chair or in the back of your car for impromptu picnics — either way, you'll be glad you have a Pendleton blanket around.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BLANKETS

Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear Stretchdown Parka
Mountain Hardwear rei.com
SAVE NOW

$325 $162 (50% OFF)

A version of our pick for the best down jacket around, this parka is incredibly warm, especially when you consider how stretchy, breathable, flexible and weatherproof it is.

READ ABOUT THE BEST DOWN JACKETS

Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon OUTline Mid GTX Hiking Boots
Salomon rei.com
SAVE NOW

$150 $112 (25% OFF)

Solomon makes some of the best technical hiking footwear around, period. And these boots are a great example of that with their lightweight structure, waterproof upper, grippy outsole and more.

READ ABOUT THE BEST HIKING BOOTS

Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi x Sunski Treeline Sunglasses
Cotopaxi cotopaxi.com
SAVE NOW

$89 $49 (45% OFF)

Blending the best parts of both mountaineering and aviator sunglasses, these timeless beauties look and perform outstandingly in any environment, and they come with a lifetime warranty and 100% UV protection.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter
LifeStraw amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$30 $16 (48% OFF)

With its ultra-compact format, making it easy to slip into even the most crowded hiking pack, this personal filter could be a literal life-saver, as it will remove 99.999% of all impurities from any water source.

READ ABOUT PURIFYING WATER BOTTLES

Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Bonfire
Solo Stove Solo Stove
SAVE NOW

$400 $220 (45% OFF)

This is a great deal on one of the best backyard fire pits you can buy, which produces way less smoke than the fires you're used to, making sitting around it healthier and more pleasant.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR FIRE PITS

Solo Performance Sunglasses
Solo Performance Sunglasses
Alba Optics huckberry.com
SAVE NOW

$232 $116 (50% OFF)

Inspired by Alba's cycling heritage and the brand's love for the great outdoors, these durable, flexible shades are tough enough for mountain hikes but stylish enough for everyday wear.

READ ABOUT THE BEST SUNGLASSES FOR EVERY FACE SHAPE

Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen Insulated Classic 20 oz Water Bottle
Klean Kanteen kleankanteen.com
SAVE NOW

$35 $28 (20% OFF)

It can keep cold drinks cold for up to 63 hours — yes, you read that right — and it won't sweat, is super durable and was designed to fit perfectly in your hand and your pack.

READ ABOUT THE BEST WATER BOTTLES

Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv Bushcraft Carbon Steel Survival Knife with Fire Starter and Sheath
Morakniv amazon.com
SAVE NOW

$80 $64 (20% OFF)

One of the best budget-friendly survival knife packages around, this set includes a reliable fixed blade, a handy sheath and an all-important fire starter.

READ ABOUT THE BEST BUSHCRAFT KNIVES

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar GPS Outdoor Smartwatch
Garmin Amazon
SAVE NOW

$750 $670 (11% OFF)

One of the most capable, durable, reliable and robust GPS outdoor smartwatches around, this one also gets a battery boost from the sun, thanks to its solar charging capabilities.

READ ABOUT THE BEST OUTDOOR WATCHES



This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Deals of Note
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss
Today's Best Deals: Savings You Won't Want to Miss