If you're looking to keep up with the latest in food, drinks, weed, furniture, cookware, appliances and anything else that might fall under the umbrella of the home space then you've got your work cut out for you. This is a wide-ranging world of products, one that's constantly seeing new products and new innovation — and one where it's easy to fall behind in knowing what's new and what's next.

Lucky for you, we've made tracking it easy for you with this guide. Keep coming back to this page throughout the year, as every month (or maybe even more often!) we'll be adding more new products to showcase the best new home, food and drink releases of 2023.

January

Houseplant Spike Ashtray houseplant.com SHOP NOW For their first release of 2023, Seth Rogen's cannabis brand has gone with an ashtray. But not just any ashtray: this one's got spikes. The aptly named Spike Ashtray has seven spikes, in fact, designed to hold multiple joints at once. The two-piece design is made from cast iron for serious durability, and there's a leather base to keep the tray from scuffing up your table. Price: $125 Caraway Steamer Duo carawayhome.com SHOP NOW Caraway has taken their non-toxic non-stick ceramic coating that works so well in their cookware and utilized it in a pair of steamers that are the first of their kind. The non-stick steamers feature stainless steel exteriors and handles to go along with their non-stick linings, and they come in two sizes that are designed to nest perfectly inside the brand's Sauce Pan and Dutch Oven. Price: $120 XCJ Taiwanese Braised Beef Soup Dumplings thexcj.com SHOP NOW XCJ is making sure the Year of the Rabbit will be a tasty one. The brand is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a limited-edition flavor of its delicious soup dumplings. The new Taiwanese Braised Beef flavor mixes a beef filling with a slightly spicy beef broth, creating a soup dumpling version of one of the brand's favorite comfort foods, Taiwanese braised beef noodle soup. The dumplings ship frozen and are ready to eat after just 11 minutes in a steamer (like the previously mentioned one). Price: $45 Levoit Vital 200S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier levoit.com SHOP NOW Levoit already makes some of our favorite air purifiers, but this may be the brand's most impressive yet. Levoit says the Vital 200S delivers the highest particle removal rate — 99.97% — and is capable of completely purifying a standard bedroom (<400 square-foot) in 12 minutes. It also features a low-energy Pet Mode that focuses on removing allergens, pet hair and pet odors. Price: $190 Branch Saddle Chair branchfurniture.com SHOP NOW Branch knows their way around an ergonomic office chair, as they make several of the best on the market, and now they're entering a new WFH space with their first active sitting chair. Branch partnered with Finnish design firm myKolme on the Saddle Chair, which is made using sustainable materials and features an ergonomic design that drops your knees below your hips to align your spine, activate your core and reduce lower back strain.

Price: $289 Raaka Momofuku Chili Chocolate Crunch Bar raakachocolate.com SHOP NOW You probably already put Momofuku's Chil Crunch on just about everything, but have you tried it on chocolate? Well now you can without worrying about messing up your flavor ratios, thanks to Raaka's new collab with Momofuku. The candy brand has infused one of their dark chocolate bars with David Chang's spicy and savory stuff, and you can get first dibs on one by signing up for Raafa's monthly chocolate subscription. Price: $20 Bluebird Hardwater bluebirdhardwater.com SHOP NOW Already bored of hard seltzer after the bubbly booze took over your grocer's refrigerator case? Then maybe it's time to lose the bubbles without losing the taste (or the buzz). That's the basic concept behind Bluebird Hardwater, a new line of canned alcoholic beverages that mixes spirits with still water — no sparkles here. At launch, there are three flavors to choose from: Whiskey+Water, Tequila+Water and Vodka+Water. All three are 4% ABV and just 78 calories per can. Price: $12 Mill mill.com SHOP NOW Food waste is a massive problem and a huge contributor to climate change, but a new startup is looking to make it a thing of the past through technology. Mill (which was founded by a Nest co-founder) will set you up with the Mill Kitchen Bin, which dries, shrinks and deodorizes your food scraps. Once the bin is full, you empty its contents in a prepaid box and then schedule a time for it to be picked up. From there, your former scraps are turned into chicken feed by Mill, ensuring that no food has gone to waste. The service, which includes the bin, is priced at $33 per month for an annual plan. Price: $33 Fly By Jing Sichuan Gold flybyjing.com SHOP NOW By now you know that pretty much every time Fly By Jing comes out with a new food product, we're gonna let you know about it. The brand's latest is Sichuan Gold, which first debuted on the popular YouTube series Hot Ones and is now being released for public consumption. The sauce is flavored with Sichuan's notorious tribute peppers and boasts 9 times the heat of Fly By Jing's Classic Chili Oil. So if you're in the mood for some heat, go for the gold. Price: $14 Hexclad Dutch Oven hexclad.com SHOP NOW Gordon Ramsay's favorite brand of skillet is branching out to cover more of your cookware. Hexclad has launched its first-ever Dutch Oven, and it looks mighty impressive. With a 5-qt. capacity, the Hexclad Dutch Oven weighs half as much as traditional Dutch ovens of the same size, is non-stick, dishwasher-, oven- and metal utensil-safe, works with induction cooktops and boasts Heclad's trademark Hybrid technology for fast and even heating. Price: $180 Recaro x Porsche Gaming Chair porsche-design.com SHOP NOW If you've always dreamed of having Recaro racing seats hug you gently as you whip around curves in a Porsche, well, now you can have a version of the experience at home for a lot less than the price of a 911. The racing seat maker and sports car marque have joined forces on a limited-edition gaming chair, which promises to bring a whole new level of excitement to your next Forza Horizon session. The chair is designed by Studio F. A. Porsche and made in Germany, so technically that makes it a Porsche, right? Price: $2,499 Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Mocktail Edition liquid-iv.com SHOP NOW Dry January got you down? Liquid I.V. has the solution. The brand's hydration-boosting electrolyte drink mix now comes in two limited-edition (and booze-free) cocktail flavors, allowing you to party while getting the opposite of a hangover. The Mocktail Liquid I.V. drink mixes come in Cucumber Mojito and Smoky Mezcal Paloma flavors, with no artificial ingredients and five essential vitamins. Price: $26 Grovemade White Oak Collection grovemade.com SHOP NOW If you're looking to spruce up your workspace in the new year, then allow Grovemade to outfit your home office with their latest gorgeous wares. The brand is now producing their popular Desk Shelves in a new white oak material, adding a dose of natural warmth to your everyday routine. The Desk Shelves are made in Portland, OR and consist of a solid white oak top shelf, non-slip/non-scratch cork legs and an aluminum lower shelf. They're available now from Grovemade in a trio of sizes priced from $190 to $380. Price: $190 Our Place Lunar New Year Collection fromourplace.com SHOP NOW Maker of the Always Pan, Perfect Pot and other gear that makes cooking a breeze, Our Place also has an ongoing Traditionware line that honors the various cultural celebrations that cause us to join together at the table to begin with. To kick of the Year of the Rabbit, the brand has unveiled a new Lunar New Year Collection. The limited-edition collection consists of stoneware rice bowls designed and hand-glazed by artist Vanilla Chi that come in sets of 4 with matching bamboo chopsticks and chopstick rests. Also available are the Perfect Pot ($165) and Always Pan ($145) in a new striking red shade called Firecracker that's meant to recall the fireworks that typically accompany a Lunar New Year celebration. Price: $65 Palace Anglepoise Type 75 Lamp palaceskateboards.com SHOP NOW Skateboard maker Palace is probably not the first brand that comes to mind when you think of timeless home decor, but that could change now that the company has collaborated with Anglepoise, maker of arguably the most iconic desk lamp in history. The unexpected team-up has produced the Palace Anglepoise Type 75 Desk Lamp White/Glow in the Dark. This version of the iconic Anglepoise Type 75 is finished in a matte white paint that glows in the dark. Does a lamp need to glow in the dark? I guess if you're looking to save energy it does. The real reason the lamp glows is that it's inspired by '80s British rave culture, which Palace probably knows a thing or two about. The lamp is available exclusively from Palace's online shop in the US and UK. Price: $398 St. Agrestsis Amaro Falso stagrestis.com SHOP NOW Following up a big year that saw them release the bottled version of TikTok's beloved Negroni Sbagliato and the non-alcoholic Phony Negroni, Brooklyn-based Italian-inspired spirits maker St. Agrestsis is back to making waves in the new year with their second-ever non-alcoholic offering. Amaro Falso is, as you may have guessed by its clever name, a booze-free version of the bitter Italian digestif Amaro. The bottled cocktail, which St. Agrestis says tastes like an Amaro highball, combines the bitterness of gentian root with herbal spices along with a bit of carbonation and nitrogen for some added bite. Price: $60